Community Trust Bancorp: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (AP) _ Community Trust Bancorp Inc. (CTBI) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $14.9 million.

The Pikeville, Kentucky-based bank said it had earnings of 84 cents per share.

The bank holding company for Community Trust Bank posted revenue of $58.1 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $48.2 million, which beat Street forecasts.

Community Trust Bancorp shares have climbed almost 8 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen almost 8 percent in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights using data from Zacks Investment Research.