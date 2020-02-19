Community Health Systems: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (AP) _ Community Health Systems Inc. (CYH) on Wednesday reported a loss of $373 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Franklin, Tennessee-based company said it had a loss of $3.27. Earnings, adjusted for pretax expenses and non-recurring costs, came to 40 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 48 cents per share.

The operator of accute care hospitals posted revenue of $3.29 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.19 billion.

Community Health Systems expects a full-year loss of $1.30 to 60 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $12.4 billion to $12.8 billion.

In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, the company's shares hit $4.80. A year ago, they were trading at $3.98.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CYH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CYH