Colorado fire victims begin new year surveying destruction BRITTANY PETERSON, PATTY NIEBERG and COLLEEN SLEVIN, Associated Press Jan 1, 2022 Updated: Jan. 1, 2022 1:10 p.m.
SUPERIOR, Colo. (AP) — An overnight dumping of snow and frigid temperatures compounded the misery of hundreds of Colorado residents who started off the new year trying to salvage what remains of their homes after a wind-whipped wildfire tore through the Denver suburbs.
At least 6 inches (0.15 meters) of snow and temperatures in the single digits cast an eerie scene Saturday amid the still-smoldering remains of homes destroyed in Thursday’s wildfire that raced through a suburban area that lies between Denver and Boulder. Despite the shocking change in weather, the smell of smoke still permeated empty streets blocked off by National Guard troops in Humvees.
