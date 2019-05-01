Collectors Universe: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) _ Collectors Universe Inc. (CLCT) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $3.6 million.

The Santa Ana, California-based company said it had profit of 40 cents per share.

The provider of authentication for collectibles posted revenue of $19.5 million in the period.

Collectors Universe shares have risen 50% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $17.07, a rise of 10% in the last 12 months.

