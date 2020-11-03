Coca-Cola Bottling: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) _ Coca-Cola Bottling Co. (COKE) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $51.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Charlotte, North Carolina-based company said it had net income of $5.51. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $7.19 per share.

The Coca-Cola bottler posted revenue of $1.33 billion in the period.

Coca-Cola Bottling shares have declined 18% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $232.01, a decline of 11% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on COKE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/COKE