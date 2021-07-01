CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|667¾
|683
|658½
|658½
|—13
|Sep
|679
|694¼
|665
|665½
|—14
|Dec
|686¼
|699¼
|673
|673¾
|—11¼
|Mar
|690¾
|705¼
|680½
|681
|—10
|May
|692
|706¼
|683¼
|683½
|—9½
|Jul
|685½
|698½
|678½
|679¾
|—7½
|Sep
|684
|700
|681
|683¼
|—7
|Dec
|689½
|705½
|687½
|690
|—7½
|Mar
|689
|705
|688¼
|691
|—8¼
|May
|683
|—8¼
|Jul
|661¼
|667¾
|656¼
|656¼
|—8¼
|Est. sales 159,795.
|Wed.'s sales 153,777
|Wed.'s open int 347,573,
|up 3,304
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|719¾
|744½
|712¼
|719¾
|—
|¼
|Sep
|605
|626
|597½
|601¾
|+2½
|Dec
|594¾
|611¼
|584
|589
|+½
|Mar
|600
|616½
|590¼
|595
|—
|½
|May
|602¾
|619½
|593¾
|598¾
|—1¼
|Jul
|601¼
|617
|591½
|596¼
|—3
|Sep
|530
|541½
|522½
|527½
|—2¾
|Dec
|507
|518
|502
|505¼
|—1¾
|Mar
|514½
|524¾
|509¾
|512¼
|—1½
|May
|514½
|515¼
|514½
|515¼
|—
|¾
|Jul
|521
|529¾
|514¾
|517¼
|—1¾
|Sep
|468¼
|—1¾
|Dec
|456¼
|461
|456
|457¼
|+1½
|Jul
|467¼
|+1½
|Dec
|420¼
|422¼
|420¼
|421¼
|+2
|Est. sales 569,601.
|Wed.'s sales 551,063
|Wed.'s open int 1,495,750,
|up 10,548
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|393½
|+9½
|Sep
|392
|392½
|380½
|385
|—6
|Dec
|393
|393¼
|381½
|386½
|—5½
|Mar
|386¼
|389½
|386¼
|389½
|—5
|May
|390½
|—4¾
|Jul
|391¼
|—4½
|Sep
|394
|—4½
|Dec
|383
|384
|383
|384
|—4½
|Mar
|384
|—4½
|May
|384
|—4½
|Jul
|384
|—4½
|Sep
|384
|—4½
|Est. sales 675.
|Wed.'s sales 675
|Wed.'s open int 3,398,
|up 159
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|1450¼
|1480
|1438
|1446¾
|—3¼
|Aug
|1434¾
|1459¾
|1409
|1429¾
|—
|¼
|Sep
|1411½
|1434¾
|1386¼
|1406
|—2
|Nov
|1402½
|1423
|1376
|1395½
|—3½
|Jan
|1403
|1425
|1378½
|1398½
|—1¼
|Mar
|1369½
|1398
|1353¾
|1371½
|—1¼
|May
|1360¼
|1389¾
|1344¼
|1362¾
|—2¼
|Jul
|1361¾
|1388¼
|1343
|1359¾
|—3¾
|Aug
|1362
|1362
|1341
|1341
|—3¾
|Sep
|1315
|1321
|1297
|1297
|—4½
|Nov
|1264
|1292
|1250¾
|1266¾
|—3¼
|Jan
|1276¼
|1276¼
|1266
|1266
|—3½
|Mar
|1265
|1265
|1256¾
|1256¾
|—6
|May
|1252¾
|—6
|Jul
|1265
|1265
|1253¼
|1253¼
|—6¾
|Aug
|1249¾
|—6¾
|Sep
|1201
|—6¾
|Nov
|1190
|1190
|1173¼
|1173¼
|—6¾
|Jul
|1174
|—6¾
|Nov
|1112
|—6¾
|Est. sales 276,840.
|Wed.'s sales 264,722
|Wed.'s open int 686,879,
|up 10,415
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Jul
|64.75
|67.86
|64.73
|65.04
|—.12
|Aug
|63.10
|65.89
|62.21
|62.65
|—.77
|Sep
|62.81
|65.42
|61.87
|62.06
|—1.05
|Oct
|62.89
|65.10
|61.56
|61.69
|—1.20
|Dec
|62.75
|64.87
|61.33
|61.49
|—1.27
|Jan
|62.16
|64.02
|60.84
|60.95
|—1.31
|Mar
|61.38
|63.14
|59.85
|59.98
|—1.41
|May
|60.60
|62.35
|58.98
|59.11
|—1.53
|Jul
|59.01
|61.72
|58.42
|58.52
|—1.58
|Aug
|60.32
|60.32
|57.82
|57.82
|—1.63
|Sep
|59.70
|59.70
|57.24
|57.24
|—1.56
|Oct
|56.39
|—1.50
|Dec
|57.50
|58.94
|56.11
|56.22
|—1.53
|Jan
|55.92
|—1.47
|Mar
|55.68
|—1.38
|May
|55.51
|—1.39
|Jul
|55.42
|—1.36
|Aug
|55.37
|—1.38
|Sep
|55.34
|—1.37
|Oct
|55.16
|—1.58
|Dec
|57.25
|57.47
|55.24
|55.24
|—1.62
|Jul
|55.93
|—1.62
|Oct
|55.80
|—1.62
|Dec
|55.86
|—1.62
|Est. sales 174,822.
|Wed.'s sales 171,112
|Wed.'s open int 485,535
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Jul
|373.50
|384.70
|373.50
|381.80
|+6.30
|Aug
|377.50
|387.10
|375.00
|383.40
|+5.90
|Sep
|379.00
|388.50
|376.30
|385.20
|+6.20
|Oct
|379.70
|388.60
|375.30
|385.20
|+6.40
|Dec
|382.00
|392.10
|377.80
|388.70
|+7.00
|Jan
|380.10
|390.60
|376.50
|388.20
|+8.10
|Mar
|372.20
|383.80
|370.60
|382.50
|+8.40
|May
|370.00
|381.00
|366.70
|379.80
|+8.00
|Jul
|375.30
|382.60
|368.30
|381.40
|+7.70
|Aug
|373.20
|378.20
|373.20
|377.40
|+7.80
|Sep
|368.50
|370.60
|368.50
|370.60
|+7.70
|Oct
|359.00
|361.00
|359.00
|361.00
|+8.90
|Dec
|351.50
|360.00
|349.70
|359.00
|+8.80
|Jan
|357.20
|+9.00
|Mar
|355.30
|+9.40
|May
|353.80
|+10.00
|Jul
|353.80
|+10.60
|Aug
|349.90
|+11.10
|Sep
|344.80
|+11.10
|Oct
|331.00
|+3.10
|Dec
|326.00
|328.00
|324.00
|328.00
|+3.10
|Jul
|328.00
|+3.10
|Oct
|328.00
|+3.10
|Dec
|328.00
|+3.10
|Est. sales 145,538.
|Wed.'s sales 137,970
|Wed.'s open int 385,665,
|up 2,055