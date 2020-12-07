CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon.:

Open High Low Settle Chg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 560 575¾ 560 571¼ +4¾
Mar 574¼ 579¾ 565½ 577½ +2
May 577¾ 583 569¼ 581 +2¼
Jul 578¾ 583¾ 570½ 582¼ +2¾
Sep 584¼ 587½ 575¼ 586½ +2¾
Dec 591¼ 595½ 584½ 594¼ +2
Mar 599¼ 602¾ 592¾ 602 +1¾
May 599 599 598½ 598½ +1½
Jul 575 584¼ 574¾ 583¾ +1½
Sep 585¾ +1¼
Dec 591¼ +2¼
Mar 598¾ +2¼
May 604¼ +1½
Jul 585½ +1¼
Est. sales 89,713. Fri.'s sales 67,987
Fri.'s open int 389,162
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 415¼ 421 412 419½ +2½
Mar 419½ 425¼ 415¼ 424 +3½
May 421¾ 427¾ 418 426¾ +3½
Jul 422¼ 428½ 419 427¾ +3¾
Sep 409½ 413¼ 406½ 413¼ +2¾
Dec 407¾ 411 406½ 411 + ¾
Mar 414 416¾ 412¾ 416¾ +1
May 415½ 417¾ 414½ 417¾ +1¼
Jul 415½ 417¾ 414½ 417½ + ¼
Sep 392½ 395 391 394 +1¼
Dec 392 395¼ 391¼ 395 +2
Jul 405½ + ¾
Dec 393¾ 394¾ 393¾ 394¾ +1¾
Est. sales 254,731. Fri.'s sales 254,507
Fri.'s open int 1,666,136
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 325 +11¾
Mar 306¼ 320 304 318¼ +11¾
May 307½ 319 305¾ 316¾ +9¼
Jul 309½ 316½ 308¼ 316½ +6½
Sep 298¼ 303¼ 298¼ 301¾ +7¾
Dec 300 300 296¼ 298¾ + ¾
Mar 306 + ¾
May 306 + ¾
Jul 306 + ¾
Sep 306 + ¾
Jul 306 + ¾
Sep 306 + ¾
Est. sales 621. Fri.'s sales 285
Fri.'s open int 4,077
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jan 1160 1169 1149 1158½ —4½
Mar 1162 1172 1151¼ 1162½ —2½
May 1163½ 1171¼ 1150¼ 1163¼ — ½
Jul 1158 1168¾ 1148 1161½ + ¾
Aug 1135 1147¾ 1130½ 1141¾ +1
Sep 1083 1090¾ 1076 1087½ +3
Nov 1035 1046¼ 1031¼ 1043¾ +5½
Jan 1036¾ 1045½ 1031 1043 +5¾
Mar 1020½ 1031¾ 1018½ 1030¼ +5½
May 1022 1028 1018½ 1027 +5¾
Jul 1019½ 1029½ 1019½ 1027½ +6¼
Aug 1019¾ +6
Sep 1001½ +6
Nov 974 985 970½ 983¼ +6
Jan 985¾ +6
Mar 985¾ +6
May 985¾ +6
Jul 994½ +6
Aug 991 +6
Sep 991 +6
Nov 962 976 962 976 +7
Jul 976 +7
Nov 975¾ +7
Est. sales 331,883. Fri.'s sales 189,085
Fri.'s open int 957,919
SOYBEAN OIL
60,000 lbs; cents per lb
Dec 39.19 39.19 38.73 38.87 —.32
Jan 38.45 38.46 37.77 38.03 —.38
Mar 38.16 38.16 37.53 37.85 —.28
May 37.90 37.91 37.28 37.65 —.21
Jul 37.66 37.72 37.11 37.48 —.18
Aug 37.07 37.18 36.79 37.10 —.12
Sep 36.51 36.65 36.17 36.61 —.02
Oct 35.96 36.16 35.66 36.14 +.07
Dec 35.90 36.15 35.55 36.10 +.14
Jan 35.52 35.91 35.39 35.89 +.10
Mar 35.22 35.69 35.22 35.69 +.07
May 35.16 35.51 35.08 35.51 +.09
Jul 35.00 35.42 35.00 35.40 +.07
Aug 35.10 35.27 35.10 35.27 —.01
Sep 34.84 35.16 34.84 35.16 —.10
Oct 34.64 —.24
Dec 34.67 —.16
Jul 34.67 —.16
Oct 34.67 —.16
Dec 34.67 —.16
Est. sales 115,287. Fri.'s sales 122,271
Fri.'s open int 479,463, up 2,794
SOYBEAN MEAL
100 tons; dollars per ton
Dec 388.40 389.70 384.00 386.50 —2.30
Jan 384.20 387.00 380.00 382.30 —3.20
Mar 383.00 386.80 378.80 382.90 —1.00
May 380.10 384.70 376.50 381.70 +.50
Jul 378.30 383.00 375.10 380.30 +.90
Aug 370.40 375.20 368.40 373.00 +1.70
Sep 356.90 361.30 355.40 359.70 +2.10
Oct 344.70 348.10 343.40 346.50 +1.50
Dec 341.00 347.00 340.80 345.60 +2.20
Jan 339.30 344.30 339.30 343.00 +2.50
Mar 334.00 338.00 334.00 336.80 +2.50
May 332.30 335.10 332.20 334.60 +2.40
Jul 334.10 336.10 334.00 335.00 +2.30
Aug 333.20 +2.20
Sep 329.80 +1.90
Oct 325.50 +1.90
Dec 324.80 +2.40
Jul 329.20 +2.40
Oct 329.20 +2.40
Dec 332.50 +2.40
Est. sales 124,047. Fri.'s sales 68,337
Fri.'s open int 415,671