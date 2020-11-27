CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Fri.:

OpenHighLowSettleChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 592¼ 600¼ 589¼ 596½ +8¼
Mar 600½ 607¾ 598½ 606 +9½
May 603½ 610½ 601½ 609¼ +9½
Jul 599½ 608¼ 597½ 606¾ +9¾
Sep 601¼ 610 599¾ 608¾ +9¼
Dec 608¼ 617 606¾ 615¾ +9
Mar 612¾ 622¾ 612¾ 622¼ +9¼
May 616¼ +9
Jul 595¼ 598½ 594½ 598½ +8½
Sep 599 +8
Dec 604½ +8¼
Mar 610¾ +8¼
May 613 +8¼
Jul 591¾ +11½
Est. sales 104,911. Wed.'s sales 163,104
Wed.'s open int 409,952
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 420¼ 426¼ 418½ 425½ +5½
Mar 428 435½ 425¾ 433¾ +6¼
May 430¼ 438 429 436¾ +6½
Jul 431½ 438½ 430¼ 437¼ +5¾
Sep 412½ 417½ 412¼ 417½ +5
Dec 410½ 414¾ 410¼ 414½ +3¾
Mar 415¾ 419½ 415½ 419¼ +3¼
May 416¾ 420¾ 416¾ 420¾ +3¼
Jul 417 421¼ 417 421¼ +3¾
Sep 395 395¾ 395 395¾ +1½
Dec 395¼ 396¾ 395¼ 396¾ +2
Jul 407¼ +2
Dec 396¾ +1½
Est. sales 243,025. Wed.'s sales 489,555
Wed.'s open int 1,681,027
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 287¼ 288½ 283 288½ +2¾
Mar 299½ 301¼ 296¼ 299½ ¾
May 303¾ 304½ 300½ 303¼ —1
Jul 306¾ —1
Sep 290 ¼
Dec 293¼
Mar 300½
May 300½
Jul 300½
Sep 300½
Jul 300½
Sep 300½
Est. sales 423. Wed.'s sales 860
Wed.'s open int 5,479
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jan 1186 1194 1179¼ 1191¾ +7¾
Mar 1187½ 1195 1181 1192¾ +7
May 1185½ 1192¼ 1179 1191 +7
Jul 1180½ 1189 1175½ 1186¾ +7
Aug 1157 1165½ 1157 1164½ +7
Sep 1096¾ 1107¼ 1096¾ 1105¼ +6½
Nov 1050 1059 1046¼ 1057¼ +7¼
Jan 1050½ 1056¾ 1045¼ 1055¾ +6¾
Mar 1032 1039¾ 1028¾ 1039¾ +6¾
May 1028½ 1037¼ 1028¼ 1035¾ +6¼
Jul 1031 1036½ 1031 1036½ +5½
Aug 1029½ +5
Sep 1011½ +5
Nov 984 992¾ 984 991¾ +6¼
Jan 994¼ +6¼
Mar 994¼ +6¼
May 994¼ +6¼
Jul 1003 +6¼
Aug 1003 +6¼
Sep 1003 +6¼
Nov 987 +6¼
Jul 987 +6¼
Nov 986¾ +6¼
Est. sales 92,029. Wed.'s sales 178,243
Wed.'s open int 948,963, up 2,610
SOYBEAN OIL
60,000 lbs; cents per lb
Dec 38.40 38.99 38.35 38.70 +.52
Jan 38.10 38.65 37.91 38.43 +.57
Mar 37.81 38.38 37.69 38.19 +.54
May 37.63 38.09 37.50 37.92 +.46
Jul 37.31 37.88 37.31 37.72 +.42
Aug 36.98 37.32 36.91 37.19 +.39
Sep 36.26 36.64 36.26 36.52 +.40
Oct 35.64 35.87 35.56 35.87 +.41
Dec 35.18 35.70 35.18 35.62 +.50
Jan 35.05 35.35 34.99 35.35 +.45
Mar 35.03 35.12 35.02 35.12 +.45
May 34.95 +.44
Jul 34.85 +.43
Aug 34.69 +.43
Sep 34.57 +.48
Oct 34.26 +.44
Dec 34.21 +.46
Jul 34.21 +.46
Oct 34.21 +.46
Dec 34.21 +.46
Est. sales 80,071. Wed.'s sales 163,620
Wed.'s open int 477,719, up 2,530
SOYBEAN MEAL
100 tons; dollars per ton
Dec 398.40 399.20 394.50 398.50 +1.60
Jan 397.10 397.40 393.10 396.30 +.40
Mar 396.10 396.30 392.00 395.20 +.40
May 390.80 392.50 388.30 392.00 +1.00
Jul 388.50 390.00 385.60 389.60 +1.10
Aug 379.00 381.50 378.20 381.50 +.80
Sep 365.60 368.20 365.40 367.70 +.50
Oct 351.20 354.00 351.20 353.80 +1.20
Dec 351.00 352.20 348.80 351.90 +1.20
Jan 348.30 349.90 347.40 349.70 +1.00
Mar 342.20 342.70 341.40 342.70 +.90
May 340.60 +1.10
Jul 341.00 +1.00
Aug 339.30 +1.00
Sep 336.20 +.90
Oct 332.40 +.80
Dec 332.50 332.50 331.90 331.90 +.90
Jul 336.30 +.90
Oct 336.30 +.90
Dec 339.60 +.90
Est. sales 59,357. Wed.'s sales 164,391
Wed.'s open int 419,862