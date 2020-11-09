CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon.:

OpenHighLowSettleChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 602¼ 607 595 597½ —4½
Mar 609¾ 613¾ 602½ 605½ —3½
May 611¼ 615¼ 604½ 608 —2¾
Jul 605¼ 608¾ 599¼ 603 —2¾
Sep 607½ 611 602 606 —1¾
Dec 617 618 608½ 613¾ ¾
Mar 620 622 613 619
May 612½
Jul 595 599 594½ 594¾
Sep 600 600 595¼ 595¼
Dec 602¼
Mar 598½
May 598½
Jul 581
Est. sales 178,562. Fri.'s sales 126,114
Fri.'s open int 455,459, up 699
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 405¾ 410 401¾ 407½
Mar 413 417 408¾ 415¼ +1½
May 416¼ 420¼ 412¼ 419 +1¼
Jul 420 422¾ 415 421¼ +1
Sep 396 399¼ 394 398¼ +2
Dec 395½ 398½ 393 397½ +2
Mar 400½ 403¾ 398¼ 402¾ +2½
May 403¾ 404¼ 403¾ 404¼ +3
Jul 399½ 405½ 399½ 404½ +3¾
Sep 388½ 389½ 388½ 389¼ +2¾
Dec 390½ 393 389¼ 392 +1¾
Jul 402½ +1¾
Dec 392¾ +1
Est. sales 397,150. Fri.'s sales 376,777
Fri.'s open int 1,710,506
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 299½ 304½ 299½ 303¼ +2¾
Mar 302¼ 305½ 300½ 305 +2½
May 302¼ 305 302¼ 304¾ +2½
Jul 306¼ +2¼
Sep 290 +2¼
Dec 286¼ +2¼
Mar 293½ +2¼
May 293½ +2¼
Jul 293½ +2¼
Sep 293½ +2¼
Jul 293½ +2¼
Sep 293½ +2¼
Est. sales 144. Fri.'s sales 309
Fri.'s open int 5,838
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Nov 1097¾ 1113¼ 1096¾ 1105 +6½
Jan 1101 1118 1099¾ 1110½ +9
Mar 1099½ 1115¾ 1098½ 1108¾ +9½
May 1098¼ 1113¼ 1096¾ 1106½ +9½
Jul 1090 1110 1090 1102¾ +8
Aug 1082¾ 1094¼ 1080¾ 1087¾ +6¼
Sep 1040½ 1051 1040 1042¾ +3¼
Nov 1006 1015½ 1005 1007¾ +1¾
Jan 1005¾ 1013½ 1004¼ 1006 +2
Mar 990½ 996 989 989¼ +1¼
May 988¼ 993¼ 985¾ 985¾
Jul 994¾ 996¼ 987¾ 987¾ —1
Aug 982½ —1¼
Sep 963¾ —1¼
Nov 951¼ 957½ 948¾ 949¾ ½
Jul 962¼ ½
Nov 950 950 946 946 —1¼
Est. sales 221,914. Fri.'s sales 247,206
Fri.'s open int 906,034, up 191
SOYBEAN OIL
60,000 lbs; cents per lb
Dec 35.49 36.15 35.16 35.48 +.14
Jan 35.29 36.05 35.04 35.43 +.23
Mar 35.09 35.85 34.86 35.26 +.27
May 34.87 35.65 34.71 35.09 +.26
Jul 34.76 35.52 34.61 34.95 +.24
Aug 34.42 35.10 34.42 34.68 +.21
Sep 34.13 34.84 34.11 34.31 +.18
Oct 33.80 34.46 33.51 33.97 +.17
Dec 33.78 34.43 33.66 33.91 +.12
Jan 34.22 34.22 33.81 33.81 +.11
Mar 34.14 34.17 33.70 33.70 +.11
May 34.18 34.18 33.65 33.65 +.15
Jul 34.18 34.18 33.66 33.66 +.18
Aug 33.46 +.19
Sep 33.39 +.28
Oct 33.23 +.24
Dec 33.20 +.24
Jul 33.20 +.24
Oct 33.20 +.24
Dec 33.20 +.24
Est. sales 158,424. Fri.'s sales 124,286
Fri.'s open int 474,604
SOYBEAN MEAL
100 tons; dollars per ton
Dec 384.10 389.60 383.10 384.10 +1.70
Jan 381.40 386.50 380.30 382.50 +2.20
Mar 373.80 378.50 373.00 376.80 +3.60
May 367.70 371.70 366.90 370.80 +3.90
Jul 365.10 368.90 364.50 367.50 +3.00
Aug 358.80 361.90 358.80 360.70 +2.50
Sep 350.20 351.00 348.80 349.90 +1.80
Oct 336.40 338.90 335.80 336.80 +.60
Dec 334.80 336.90 333.20 336.00 +1.20
Jan 334.20 334.20 333.10 333.10 +.30
Mar 324.90 325.30 324.80 324.80 +.20
May 323.30 323.60 322.30 322.70 +.20
Jul 323.00 323.40 323.00 323.40 +.10
Aug 322.50 +.20
Sep 320.70 +.20
Oct 314.80 +1.00
Dec 314.00 +1.10
Jul 318.40 +1.10
Oct 318.40 +1.10
Dec 321.70 +1.10
Est. sales 120,919. Fri.'s sales 108,460
Fri.'s open int 443,000