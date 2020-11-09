https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/business/article/Close-15713480.php
CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon.:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|602¼
|607
|595
|597½
|—4½
|Mar
|609¾
|613¾
|602½
|605½
|—3½
|May
|611¼
|615¼
|604½
|608
|—2¾
|Jul
|605¼
|608¾
|599¼
|603
|—2¾
|Sep
|607½
|611
|602
|606
|—1¾
|Dec
|617
|618
|608½
|613¾
|—
|¾
|Mar
|620
|622
|613
|619
|+¾
|May
|612½
|+¾
|Jul
|595
|599
|594½
|594¾
|+¾
|Sep
|600
|600
|595¼
|595¼
|+¾
|Dec
|602¼
|+¾
|Mar
|598½
|+¾
|May
|598½
|+¾
|Jul
|581
|+¾
|Est. sales 178,562.
|Fri.'s sales 126,114
|Fri.'s open int 455,459,
|up 699
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|405¾
|410
|401¾
|407½
|+¾
|Mar
|413
|417
|408¾
|415¼
|+1½
|May
|416¼
|420¼
|412¼
|419
|+1¼
|Jul
|420
|422¾
|415
|421¼
|+1
|Sep
|396
|399¼
|394
|398¼
|+2
|Dec
|395½
|398½
|393
|397½
|+2
|Mar
|400½
|403¾
|398¼
|402¾
|+2½
|May
|403¾
|404¼
|403¾
|404¼
|+3
|Jul
|399½
|405½
|399½
|404½
|+3¾
|Sep
|388½
|389½
|388½
|389¼
|+2¾
|Dec
|390½
|393
|389¼
|392
|+1¾
|Jul
|402½
|+1¾
|Dec
|392¾
|+1
|Est. sales 397,150.
|Fri.'s sales 376,777
|Fri.'s open int 1,710,506
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|299½
|304½
|299½
|303¼
|+2¾
|Mar
|302¼
|305½
|300½
|305
|+2½
|May
|302¼
|305
|302¼
|304¾
|+2½
|Jul
|306¼
|+2¼
|Sep
|290
|+2¼
|Dec
|286¼
|+2¼
|Mar
|293½
|+2¼
|May
|293½
|+2¼
|Jul
|293½
|+2¼
|Sep
|293½
|+2¼
|Jul
|293½
|+2¼
|Sep
|293½
|+2¼
|Est. sales 144.
|Fri.'s sales 309
|Fri.'s open int 5,838
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Nov
|1097¾
|1113¼
|1096¾
|1105
|+6½
|Jan
|1101
|1118
|1099¾
|1110½
|+9
|Mar
|1099½
|1115¾
|1098½
|1108¾
|+9½
|May
|1098¼
|1113¼
|1096¾
|1106½
|+9½
|Jul
|1090
|1110
|1090
|1102¾
|+8
|Aug
|1082¾
|1094¼
|1080¾
|1087¾
|+6¼
|Sep
|1040½
|1051
|1040
|1042¾
|+3¼
|Nov
|1006
|1015½
|1005
|1007¾
|+1¾
|Jan
|1005¾
|1013½
|1004¼
|1006
|+2
|Mar
|990½
|996
|989
|989¼
|+1¼
|May
|988¼
|993¼
|985¾
|985¾
|+¼
|Jul
|994¾
|996¼
|987¾
|987¾
|—1
|Aug
|982½
|—1¼
|Sep
|963¾
|—1¼
|Nov
|951¼
|957½
|948¾
|949¾
|—
|½
|Jul
|962¼
|—
|½
|Nov
|950
|950
|946
|946
|—1¼
|Est. sales 221,914.
|Fri.'s sales 247,206
|Fri.'s open int 906,034,
|up 191
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Dec
|35.49
|36.15
|35.16
|35.48
|+.14
|Jan
|35.29
|36.05
|35.04
|35.43
|+.23
|Mar
|35.09
|35.85
|34.86
|35.26
|+.27
|May
|34.87
|35.65
|34.71
|35.09
|+.26
|Jul
|34.76
|35.52
|34.61
|34.95
|+.24
|Aug
|34.42
|35.10
|34.42
|34.68
|+.21
|Sep
|34.13
|34.84
|34.11
|34.31
|+.18
|Oct
|33.80
|34.46
|33.51
|33.97
|+.17
|Dec
|33.78
|34.43
|33.66
|33.91
|+.12
|Jan
|34.22
|34.22
|33.81
|33.81
|+.11
|Mar
|34.14
|34.17
|33.70
|33.70
|+.11
|May
|34.18
|34.18
|33.65
|33.65
|+.15
|Jul
|34.18
|34.18
|33.66
|33.66
|+.18
|Aug
|33.46
|+.19
|Sep
|33.39
|+.28
|Oct
|33.23
|+.24
|Dec
|33.20
|+.24
|Jul
|33.20
|+.24
|Oct
|33.20
|+.24
|Dec
|33.20
|+.24
|Est. sales 158,424.
|Fri.'s sales 124,286
|Fri.'s open int 474,604
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Dec
|384.10
|389.60
|383.10
|384.10
|+1.70
|Jan
|381.40
|386.50
|380.30
|382.50
|+2.20
|Mar
|373.80
|378.50
|373.00
|376.80
|+3.60
|May
|367.70
|371.70
|366.90
|370.80
|+3.90
|Jul
|365.10
|368.90
|364.50
|367.50
|+3.00
|Aug
|358.80
|361.90
|358.80
|360.70
|+2.50
|Sep
|350.20
|351.00
|348.80
|349.90
|+1.80
|Oct
|336.40
|338.90
|335.80
|336.80
|+.60
|Dec
|334.80
|336.90
|333.20
|336.00
|+1.20
|Jan
|334.20
|334.20
|333.10
|333.10
|+.30
|Mar
|324.90
|325.30
|324.80
|324.80
|+.20
|May
|323.30
|323.60
|322.30
|322.70
|+.20
|Jul
|323.00
|323.40
|323.00
|323.40
|+.10
|Aug
|322.50
|+.20
|Sep
|320.70
|+.20
|Oct
|314.80
|+1.00
|Dec
|314.00
|+1.10
|Jul
|318.40
|+1.10
|Oct
|318.40
|+1.10
|Dec
|321.70
|+1.10
|Est. sales 120,919.
|Fri.'s sales 108,460
|Fri.'s open int 443,000
