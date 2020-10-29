CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:

OpenHighLowSettleChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 609¾ 611¼ 598½ 603¾ —5
Mar 608¼ 609¾ 598 603 —4¾
May 605¾ 606¾ 596¼ 601¼ —4¼
Jul 597¾ 599¼ 589 593 —4¾
Sep 599¾ 601½ 592 595¼ —5¼
Dec 604¼ 608¼ 598¼ 602 —5¼
Mar 608¾ 610 602½ 605¾ —5½
May 593 597¼ 592¾ 597¼ —5¾
Jul 581¼ 581¼ 577 578¾ —6
Sep 580¼ —5¼
Dec 589½ 589½ 588 588 —6¼
Mar 584¼ —6¼
May 584¼ —6¼
Jul 566¾ —6¼
Est. sales 118,410. Wed.'s sales 130,750
Wed.'s open int 459,777, up 1,873
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 401 404¼ 393 398½ —3
Mar 404 406¾ 396 401½ —2¾
May 405 407½ 397¼ 403¼ —2
Jul 405¼ 407¼ 398¼ 404¼ —1½
Sep 384 386½ 380½ 383½ ¾
Dec 382½ 386 381 383¾ +1
Mar 388½ 393 388¼ 390¼
May 391½ 394¼ 391¼ 393½ +1¼
Jul 393½ 397 393½ 395½ +1½
Sep 386½ 386¾ 384½ 385¾
Dec 389½ 390¾ 388 389
Jul 399½
Dec 391 391½ 391 391¼
Est. sales 492,997. Wed.'s sales 651,458
Wed.'s open int 1,698,292, up 16,021
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 296½ 302½ 294¼ 299¼ +3¼
Mar 296 298 294¼ 297 +1½
May 296 298¼ 296 298¼ +2
Jul 298 299½ 298 299½ +1¼
Sep 285¾ +5¼
Dec 288 +5¼
Mar 295¼ +5¼
May 295¼ +5¼
Jul 295¼ +5¼
Sep 295¼ +5¼
Jul 295¼ +5¼
Sep 295¼ +5¼
Est. sales 655. Wed.'s sales 829
Wed.'s open int 5,673
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Nov 1058½ 1062¼ 1051 1051¾ —5½
Jan 1056¼ 1058¾ 1048½ 1050½ —4¼
Mar 1043¼ 1045¾ 1036¾ 1040¼ —1½
May 1037 1041 1031½ 1036¼ ¼
Jul 1035¾ 1039¾ 1030½ 1034¾ ½
Aug 1021¼ 1028 1020¾ 1024½ ¼
Sep 991 994¼ 987¾ 992
Nov 965¼ 969¾ 961 965¼
Jan 963 966¼ 958½ 962½
Mar 943 947 942¼ 944½
May 940 943¼ 938¾ 940¾
Jul 946 946 943½ 944¾
Aug 939¾
Sep 921
Nov 910¼ 911¾ 908¼ 909¼ +1
Jul 922½
Nov 910¼ +1
Est. sales 284,159. Wed.'s sales 406,704
Wed.'s open int 937,824
SOYBEAN OIL
60,000 lbs; cents per lb
Dec 33.42 33.56 32.86 33.06 —.36
Jan 33.29 33.44 32.77 32.91 —.38
Mar 33.08 33.21 32.59 32.71 —.37
May 32.90 33.01 32.42 32.59 —.31
Jul 32.79 32.88 32.35 32.51 —.27
Aug 32.57 32.60 32.21 32.34 —.25
Sep 32.15 32.29 31.93 32.03 —.23
Oct 31.86 31.91 31.60 31.70 —.16
Dec 31.77 31.85 31.51 31.62 —.15
Jan 31.49 31.75 31.49 31.55 —.12
Mar 31.46 31.65 31.45 31.49 —.08
May 31.50 31.52 31.39 31.44 —.09
Jul 31.42 31.61 31.39 31.45 —.07
Aug 31.38 —.07
Sep 31.35 +.02
Oct 30.96 —.01
Dec 30.74 30.93 30.74 30.93 —.01
Jul 30.93 —.01
Oct 30.93 —.01
Dec 30.93 —.01
Est. sales 116,750. Wed.'s sales 150,183
Wed.'s open int 470,250
SOYBEAN MEAL
100 tons; dollars per ton
Dec 377.20 379.00 372.80 376.90 +.20
Jan 370.50 372.00 366.70 370.20 +.10
Mar 358.40 360.30 355.50 359.00 +1.00
May 347.90 350.70 346.20 350.10 +2.10
Jul 345.40 348.80 344.00 348.10 +2.70
Aug 341.00 344.30 339.30 343.60 +3.20
Sep 334.30 337.10 332.30 336.70 +3.00
Oct 325.40 327.90 324.10 327.60 +2.40
Dec 325.30 327.10 323.60 326.70 +2.20
Jan 324.30 324.90 324.30 324.90 +1.90
Mar 317.10 317.60 317.10 317.60 +2.00
May 314.60 315.30 314.60 315.30 +1.70
Jul 316.20 +1.50
Aug 314.90 +1.50
Sep 313.50 +2.00
Oct 306.70
Dec 306.70 +.50
Jul 311.10 +.50
Oct 311.10 +.50
Dec 314.40 +.50
Est. sales 91,844. Wed.'s sales 118,394
Wed.'s open int 442,567