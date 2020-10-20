https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/business/article/Close-15661925.php
CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Tue.:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|628½
|638¼
|623½
|632
|+5
|Mar
|626½
|636½
|622¾
|632
|+6
|May
|624½
|633¾
|622¼
|630½
|+6
|Jul
|610½
|620
|608
|618½
|+7¾
|Sep
|612¼
|621¼
|611¼
|620
|+7¼
|Dec
|617¾
|626
|617¼
|625
|+6¼
|Mar
|619
|625¾
|618¾
|625¾
|+5½
|May
|614¾
|618¼
|614¾
|618¼
|+4¾
|Jul
|594¼
|601
|592¾
|600½
|+5¼
|Sep
|599
|600¼
|599
|600¼
|+4¼
|Dec
|600
|606¼
|598½
|606¼
|+4½
|Mar
|600
|602½
|600
|602½
|+4½
|May
|602½
|+4½
|Jul
|585
|+4½
|Est. sales 128,830.
|Mon.'s sales 150,806
|Mon.'s open int 436,379,
|up 5,410
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|404¼
|409¾
|403½
|408¾
|+3½
|Mar
|409½
|414
|408¾
|413¼
|+2¾
|May
|411¼
|415¾
|410½
|415½
|+3¼
|Jul
|411¼
|416
|410¼
|415½
|+3½
|Sep
|396¼
|400¼
|396¼
|400¼
|+3
|Dec
|397¾
|400½
|397
|400¼
|+2¼
|Mar
|405
|407
|404¾
|407
|+1½
|May
|408¼
|409¼
|408¼
|409¼
|+1¾
|Jul
|408
|410½
|408
|410½
|+1¾
|Sep
|394½
|395¼
|394½
|395¼
|+¾
|Dec
|397¼
|398½
|396¾
|398¼
|+1
|Jul
|408½
|+1
|Dec
|393
|395¾
|393
|395¾
|+¾
|Est. sales 306,947.
|Mon.'s sales 308,939
|Mon.'s open int 1,608,349,
|up 22,451
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|296¾
|300
|296¼
|300
|+2½
|Mar
|298½
|300½
|297½
|299
|May
|300
|300
|298½
|298½
|Jul
|303¼
|305
|303
|303
|+3¼
|Sep
|290
|+2¾
|Dec
|294¾
|+¾
|Mar
|298
|+½
|May
|298
|+½
|Jul
|298
|+½
|Sep
|298
|+½
|Jul
|298
|+½
|Sep
|298
|+½
|Est. sales 316.
|Mon.'s sales 301
|Mon.'s open int 5,427,
|up 8
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Nov
|1055¾
|1065¾
|1051¼
|1064
|+9¾
|Jan
|1055¼
|1065½
|1051¼
|1063¾
|+9¾
|Mar
|1044
|1054¾
|1039¼
|1053
|+10¾
|May
|1038¼
|1049¾
|1035
|1048¾
|+11¼
|Jul
|1040¾
|1051½
|1037¼
|1049¾
|+10¼
|Aug
|1030¾
|1041
|1030¾
|1040½
|+9¾
|Sep
|1002
|1007
|1001½
|1007
|+8
|Nov
|973½
|979½
|970¼
|979¼
|+6¼
|Jan
|973
|976½
|971¼
|976¼
|+5¾
|Mar
|953
|957¼
|952
|956¾
|+6¼
|May
|953
|953¼
|949¾
|953¼
|+6¼
|Jul
|952¾
|956½
|952
|956½
|+5¾
|Aug
|951¼
|+5¾
|Sep
|930¾
|+5¾
|Nov
|916½
|918
|916½
|917¾
|+5¼
|Jul
|932½
|+5¼
|Nov
|918
|+5¾
|Est. sales 236,620.
|Mon.'s sales 238,202
|Mon.'s open int 1,037,450,
|up 156
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Dec
|32.52
|33.43
|32.31
|33.31
|+.78
|Jan
|32.53
|33.43
|32.32
|33.31
|+.78
|Mar
|32.56
|33.41
|32.33
|33.30
|+.76
|May
|32.55
|33.42
|32.34
|33.31
|+.75
|Jul
|32.60
|33.44
|32.46
|33.34
|+.77
|Aug
|32.57
|33.28
|32.57
|33.20
|+.76
|Sep
|32.32
|32.95
|32.32
|32.94
|+.73
|Oct
|31.98
|32.58
|31.98
|32.58
|+.71
|Dec
|31.99
|32.65
|31.80
|32.54
|+.67
|Jan
|32.53
|+.65
|Mar
|32.40
|32.47
|32.37
|32.47
|+.61
|May
|31.75
|32.47
|31.75
|32.47
|+.61
|Jul
|32.48
|+.59
|Aug
|32.41
|+.60
|Sep
|32.29
|+.60
|Oct
|31.90
|+.57
|Dec
|31.88
|+.57
|Jul
|31.88
|+.57
|Oct
|31.88
|+.57
|Dec
|31.88
|+.57
|Est. sales 92,389.
|Mon.'s sales 93,198
|Mon.'s open int 466,057
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Dec
|375.20
|378.00
|368.50
|371.90
|—1.30
|Jan
|368.70
|371.10
|363.80
|366.60
|—.60
|Mar
|360.40
|362.20
|356.30
|359.00
|May
|352.60
|354.60
|349.60
|352.80
|+.60
|Jul
|350.60
|352.30
|347.90
|350.80
|+.90
|Aug
|346.30
|346.90
|343.30
|345.80
|+.80
|Sep
|338.00
|338.90
|335.50
|337.20
|+.50
|Oct
|327.80
|328.30
|325.60
|326.50
|—.10
|Dec
|326.50
|327.00
|324.20
|325.40
|—.20
|Jan
|324.80
|324.80
|323.90
|323.90
|—.40
|Mar
|316.20
|316.20
|316.00
|316.00
|—.20
|May
|315.30
|315.30
|314.20
|314.20
|—.20
|Jul
|315.20
|—.20
|Aug
|314.20
|—.20
|Sep
|313.50
|—.10
|Oct
|307.50
|+.60
|Dec
|304.30
|—.90
|Jul
|308.70
|—.90
|Oct
|308.70
|—.90
|Dec
|312.00
|—.90
|Est. sales 103,369.
|Mon.'s sales 80,949
|Mon.'s open int 438,522,
|up 2,069
