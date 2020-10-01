CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:

OpenHighLowSettleChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 574 584 568½ 570¼ —7¾
Mar 579 589¾ 574½ 576½ —7¼
May 583¼ 592 578¼ 580¼ —6
Jul 578¼ 586¼ 574 577 —5
Sep 584 591 579 581¾ —5
Dec 593 599¼ 587¾ 590¾ —5¼
Mar 599 605 594¼ 596¾ —5¾
May 594¼ —5½
Jul 575¼ 587¾ 575¼ 581¼ —6
Sep 582 —5½
Dec 593 593 588¾ 591½ —6½
Mar 591½ —6½
May 591½ —6½
Jul 580¼ 580¼ 574 574 —6½
Est. sales 122,117. Wed.'s sales 203,011
Wed.'s open int 388,746, up 7,646
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 379 385½ 378 382¾ +3¾
Mar 387¾ 394 387 392 +3¾
May 393 398¾ 392½ 397¼ +3¾
Jul 396¼ 402 396 401 +3¾
Sep 388¼ 391¾ 387 390¼ +2
Dec 391 395 390¼ 393¼ +1¾
Mar 398 402 398 400¾ +2¼
May 401 405½ 401 403½ +1¾
Jul 403½ 407½ 402¾ 405¾ +1¾
Sep 394½ 394½ 392 393¼
Dec 395 398¼ 395 396 ¼
Jul 408¾ ½
Dec 399¾ 399¾ 397¼ 397¼
Est. sales 343,718. Wed.'s sales 550,965
Wed.'s open int 1,526,778, up 12,865
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 286 286¼ 283 284 —1¾
Mar 286½ 286½ 285 285½ —2
May 284 —1¾
Jul 283¼ —1¾
Sep 284 —1¾
Dec 293¾ —1¾
Mar 297 —1¾
May 297 —1¾
Jul 297 —1¾
Sep 297 —1¾
Jul 297 —1¾
Sep 297 —1¾
Est. sales 198. Wed.'s sales 470
Wed.'s open int 5,307
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Nov 1023¼ 1035 1021¾ 1023½
Jan 1026½ 1037¾ 1025¼ 1027¼
Mar 1020¼ 1030¼ 1018¾ 1021
May 1018½ 1027 1016½ 1018¾
Jul 1022 1030¾ 1020¼ 1022¼ ½
Aug 1021¼ 1021¼ 1015¾ 1015¾ ¾
Sep 990 995¾ 987¾ 989 ½
Nov 966 974 962¼ 966¼ ¼
Jan 965 972¼ 962¼ 963¾ ¾
Mar 943¼ 949 938¼ 941¾ —2¼
May 936 944¾ 935¾ 937¾ —3
Jul 945½ 947¾ 939½ 940¾ —3
Aug 938 —1¾
Sep 917¼ —5
Nov 907¾ 913¾ 905 906 —5
Jul 920½ —5
Nov 900 900 900 900 —3¾
Est. sales 232,825. Wed.'s sales 394,712
Wed.'s open int 994,165, up 9,919
SOYBEAN OIL
60,000 lbs; cents per lb
Oct 33.45 33.49 32.51 32.65 —.72
Dec 33.23 33.41 32.34 32.42 —.71
Jan 33.30 33.48 32.43 32.49 —.70
Mar 33.36 33.54 32.54 32.62 —.65
May 33.38 33.61 32.64 32.74 —.62
Jul 33.51 33.64 32.75 32.87 —.61
Aug 33.50 33.57 32.70 32.82 —.60
Sep 33.17 33.40 32.55 32.60 —.60
Oct 32.74 32.74 32.17 32.26 —.60
Dec 32.82 33.02 32.15 32.24 —.60
Jan 32.15 —.59
Mar 32.49 32.50 31.98 32.03 —.53
May 32.33 32.34 31.92 31.92 —.45
Jul 31.79 31.86 31.79 31.86 —.40
Aug 31.74 —.34
Sep 31.62 —.39
Oct 31.30 —.58
Dec 31.04 31.05 31.03 31.05 —.21
Jul 31.05 —.21
Oct 31.05 —.21
Dec 31.05 —.21
Est. sales 113,683. Wed.'s sales 155,724
Wed.'s open int 471,189, up 555
SOYBEAN MEAL
100 tons; dollars per ton
Oct 339.80 346.20 339.00 345.00 +5.30
Dec 342.80 349.40 341.90 347.90 +5.10
Jan 342.10 348.10 341.40 346.90 +4.80
Mar 338.20 344.40 337.90 343.40 +4.90
May 335.00 340.00 334.10 339.20 +4.60
Jul 333.80 339.10 333.80 338.20 +4.00
Aug 330.90 335.20 330.90 334.80 +3.50
Sep 324.90 330.20 324.90 329.50 +3.40
Oct 320.90 323.10 320.90 322.10 +2.20
Dec 319.50 323.40 318.90 322.20 +2.10
Jan 321.20 +1.60
Mar 312.50 313.20 311.50 312.50
May 308.90 310.60 308.90 310.60 —.20
Jul 310.00 312.10 310.00 311.70 —.10
Aug 309.50 —.20
Sep 308.20 —.10
Oct 308.20 —.10
Dec 304.00 304.20 304.00 304.20 —.10
Jul 306.40 —.10
Oct 306.40 —.10
Dec 309.70 —.10
Est. sales 97,765. Wed.'s sales 153,640
Wed.'s open int 440,883, up 2,486