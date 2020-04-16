CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:

Open High Low Settle Chg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 538¾ 545¼ 528 529¾ —10¼
Jul 539¾ 544¼ 529 530½ —10
Sep 545 548¾ 534¼ 535¾ —10¼
Dec 552¾ 556¾ 543¼ 544½ —10
Mar 562¾ 563½ 552 552¾ —10
May 561¾ 563¾ 553½ 554 —9¾
Jul 548 549½ 542¼ 542½ —9¾
Sep 549¼ 549¼ 544 544 —9½
Dec 558½ 560 553 553 —9½
Mar 558½ 558¾ 556¾ 556¾ —9½
May 551½ —9½
Jul 527¾ —9½
Est. sales 110,116. Wed.'s sales 177,913
Wed.'s open int 373,742
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 318¾ 323 317¾ 319¾ + ½
Jul 326½ 329¾ 325 326¼ — ½
Sep 332½ 334¼ 330½ 331 —1½
Dec 342½ 344¼ 340¾ 341 —2
Mar 355¾ 356¾ 352¾ 353¼ —2¼
May 362¾ 363¾ 359¼ 360 —3
Jul 367½ 368¾ 364¼ 365 —2½
Sep 364¾ 365¼ 361¾ 363¼ —2
Dec 370¼ 371 367½ 368½ —1¾
Mar 382 382¾ 380½ 381¼ —1½
May 387 387½ 387 387½ —1¼
Jul 392 392 390 390 —1½
Sep 381¼ —2
Dec 382¼ —1½
Jul 395¾ —1½
Dec 387 —1¾
Est. sales 318,493. Wed.'s sales 425,129
Wed.'s open int 1,452,038, up 12,056
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 283½ 289¾ 281¾ 289¼ +3¾
Jul 275¼ 276¾ 274 275 —2
Sep 264 264½ 261¾ 261¾ —1¾
Dec 255 255 253½ 253½ —1¼
Mar 257½ —1¼
May 257½ —1¼
Jul 257¾ —1¼
Sep 265 —1¼
Dec 265 —1¼
Mar 265 —1¼
Jul 265 —1¼
Sep 265 —1¼
Est. sales 362. Wed.'s sales 561
Wed.'s open int 3,436, up 3
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 840¾ 846¾ 835¼ 836¾ —5¼
Jul 851 857 845 845¾ —6
Aug 853¼ 859 847¾ 848¼ —5¾
Sep 854 859 849¼ 849¾ —5¼
Nov 859¼ 864½ 854 854½ —5¼
Jan 862 866½ 856¼ 857 —5¼
Mar 849¼ 853¾ 845 845½ —5¼
May 849¾ 854 845¼ 846½ —4¾
Jul 858½ 858¾ 854 855¼ —4½
Aug 859½ 859½ 855¾ 855¾ —4½
Sep 852 853¼ 851 851 —4
Nov 852½ 852½ 848½ 849 —3½
Jan 856 —3¾
Mar 856¾ —3¾
May 860¾ —3½
Jul 866 —3
Aug 865 —3
Sep 866 —3
Nov 865 865 862¾ 862¾ —3
Jul 882¾ —3
Nov 880 —3
Est. sales 147,975. Wed.'s sales 301,473
Wed.'s open int 836,914
SOYBEAN OIL
60,000 lbs; cents per lb
May 26.68 26.79 26.23 26.30 —.25
Jul 27.05 27.20 26.63 26.68 —.26
Aug 27.23 27.38 26.82 26.87 —.25
Sep 27.38 27.56 27.00 27.05 —.25
Oct 27.56 27.71 27.14 27.19 —.27
Dec 27.98 28.04 27.49 27.52 —.28
Jan 28.08 28.23 27.68 27.72 —.28
Mar 28.21 28.33 27.81 27.86 —.28
May 28.37 28.49 28.01 28.05 —.29
Jul 28.73 28.73 28.28 28.31 —.28
Aug 28.43 —.27
Sep 28.55 —.25
Oct 28.68 28.69 28.64 28.64 —.26
Dec 29.20 29.20 28.89 28.89 —.27
Jan 29.08 —.27
Mar 29.35 —.28
May 29.50 —.33
Jul 29.78 —.25
Aug 29.72 —.25
Sep 29.57 —.25
Oct 29.57 —.25
Dec 29.58 —.25
Jul 29.58 —.25
Oct 29.58 —.25
Dec 29.58 —.25
Est. sales 115,294. Wed.'s sales 155,009
Wed.'s open int 464,611
SOYBEAN MEAL
100 tons; dollars per ton
May 292.20 294.70 290.80 291.80 —.40
Jul 296.30 298.80 295.30 296.10 —.50
Aug 296.30 298.20 295.30 296.10 +.10
Sep 296.00 297.80 295.40 296.00 +.20
Oct 296.90 297.80 295.50 296.20
Dec 298.70 300.50 297.90 298.60 —.40
Jan 299.40 299.40 297.40 298.10 —.50
Mar 293.10 294.60 292.70 293.30 —.60
May 292.60 294.10 292.30 293.00 —.60
Jul 295.70 296.60 295.30 296.00 —.40
Aug 296.70 297.30 296.60 296.70 —.50
Sep 296.60 297.20 296.00 296.60 —.40
Oct 296.40 296.40 295.30 295.90 —.50
Dec 297.10 297.50 296.80 297.20 —.50
Jan 297.20 —.50
Mar 297.20 —.50
May 297.20 —.50
Jul 297.20 —.50
Aug 297.20 —.50
Sep 297.20 —.50
Oct 297.20 —.50
Dec 297.20 —.50
Jul 297.20 —.50
Oct 297.20 —.50
Dec 297.20 —.50
Est. sales 62,329. Wed.'s sales 133,651
Wed.'s open int 406,621