CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon.:

Open High Low Settle Chg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 539½ 563¼ 537¼ 562½ +23¼
Jul 536½ 558 534½ 555¾ +20
Sep 538¼ 558½ 537½ 555¾ +17½
Dec 547¾ 565 545 562¼ +15½
Mar 551¾ 570¼ 551¾ 566½ +12¼
May 551 564¾ 547½ 562 +9¾
Jul 540 554½ 533½ 549¾ +7
Sep 540½ 553 539½ 550 +6½
Dec 544¾ 560 540¼ 556¼ +6½
Mar 552¼ 563 552 563 +7
May 563¾ +7
Jul 550¼ +7
Est. sales 169,248. Fri.'s sales 159,438
Fri.'s open int 361,946
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 340¼ 345½ 338¼ 343½ — ¼
Jul 346½ 351¼ 344½ 349½
Sep 352 357 350½ 355¼ + ½
Dec 360½ 365½ 359½ 364¼ +1
Mar 372 375½ 370½ 374½ +1¼
May 375½ 379¼ 375½ 378¾ +1¼
Jul 377¼ 380¾ 377¼ 380¼ + ¾
Sep 371 373½ 368½ 372¾ — ¾
Dec 377½ 380¾ 375 379¼ — ¼
Mar 393½ 393½ 389 393¼ +1¼
May 398 +1
Jul 401¾ + ¼
Sep 391¾ + ¼
Dec 391¼ + ¼
Jul 403¾ + ¼
Dec 397½ + ¼
Est. sales 216,964. Fri.'s sales 397,185
Fri.'s open int 1,403,100
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 265¼ 269¾ 257½ 268½ +6½
Jul 263 270 261½ 267¼ +5½
Sep 260¼ +5¼
Dec 260 260 256 259¼ +2¼
Mar 263¼ +2¼
May 263¼ +2¼
Jul 263½ +2¼
Sep 270¾ +2¼
Dec 270¾ +2¼
Mar 270¾ +2¼
Jul 270¾ +2¼
Sep 270¾ +2¼
Est. sales 287. Fri.'s sales 293
Fri.'s open int 3,995
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 860 885¼ 858¼ 884 +21½
Jul 861½ 886½ 860¾ 885½ +20¾
Aug 862½ 885½ 862¼ 884¾ +19½
Sep 859½ 876½ 856 875¼ +13½
Nov 858½ 873¼ 858 872½ +11¾
Jan 858¼ 872¼ 858 870¾ +10¾
Mar 836¾ 851 836¾ 845¼ +4
May 845 854½ 841¼ 846¾ +1¾
Jul 854 863¾ 850½ 856 +1¾
Aug 860½ 860½ 850¾ 855¾ + ½
Sep 853¼ — ¾
Nov 855¼ 863 846½ 852 —2
Jan 859¾ —2¼
Mar 862 —2¼
May 866½ —1¼
Jul 873 —2¾
Aug 871¼ —2½
Sep 871¼ —2½
Nov 870 —2½
Jul 890 —2½
Nov 885½ —2½
Est. sales 266,828. Fri.'s sales 255,229
Fri.'s open int 781,844
SOYBEAN OIL
60,000 lbs; cents per lb
May 25.50 26.21 25.25 26.14 +.50
Jul 25.84 26.47 25.56 26.40 +.46
Aug 25.80 26.60 25.72 26.54 +.45
Sep 26.16 26.74 25.88 26.68 +.42
Oct 26.32 26.91 26.10 26.85 +.39
Dec 26.78 27.27 26.43 27.22 +.41
Jan 27.06 27.54 26.78 27.49 +.40
Mar 27.33 27.72 27.05 27.68 +.35
May 27.64 27.94 27.44 27.90 +.26
Jul 27.99 28.25 27.71 28.21 +.22
Aug 28.14 28.36 27.85 28.36 +.22
Sep 28.27 28.50 28.11 28.50 +.21
Oct 28.63 +.21
Dec 28.60 29.03 28.53 28.93 +.18
Jan 29.18 +.19
Mar 29.52 +.19
May 29.71 +.19
Jul 29.80 +.10
Aug 29.73 +.03
Sep 29.70 +.05
Oct 29.70 +.05
Dec 29.71 +.05
Jul 29.71 +.05
Oct 29.71 +.05
Dec 29.71 +.05
Est. sales 144,321. Fri.'s sales 125,633
Fri.'s open int 459,046
SOYBEAN MEAL
100 tons; dollars per ton
May 324.50 335.20 324.00 333.60 +8.40
Jul 314.30 324.40 314.00 324.00 +9.60
Aug 307.40 315.80 307.30 315.10 +7.80
Sep 305.50 312.70 305.50 311.60 +6.40
Oct 305.60 311.10 304.90 310.10 +5.80
Dec 307.00 312.30 305.90 311.30 +5.60
Jan 305.80 308.80 304.50 308.00 +4.20
Mar 296.00 298.60 294.60 295.50 +.10
May 296.30 299.00 293.30 294.50 —.40
Jul 299.00 301.60 296.80 297.10 —.50
Aug 300.90 301.70 297.60 297.60 —.70
Sep 302.00 302.00 297.40 297.60 —.90
Oct 300.50 301.60 297.00 297.00 —1.20
Dec 300.30 300.30 296.50 297.00 —2.80
Jan 298.20 —3.10
Mar 298.20 —3.10
May 298.20 —3.10
Jul 298.20 —3.10
Aug 298.20 —3.10
Sep 298.20 —3.10
Oct 298.20 —3.10
Dec 298.20 —3.10
Jul 298.20 —3.10
Oct 298.20 —3.10
Dec 298.20 —3.10
Est. sales 137,784. Fri.'s sales 152,169
Fri.'s open int 407,632