https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/business/article/Close-15151540.php
Close
CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon.:
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|539½
|563¼
|537¼
|562½
|+23¼
|Jul
|536½
|558
|534½
|555¾
|+20
|Sep
|538¼
|558½
|537½
|555¾
|+17½
|Dec
|547¾
|565
|545
|562¼
|+15½
|Mar
|551¾
|570¼
|551¾
|566½
|+12¼
|May
|551
|564¾
|547½
|562
|+9¾
|Jul
|540
|554½
|533½
|549¾
|+7
|Sep
|540½
|553
|539½
|550
|+6½
|Dec
|544¾
|560
|540¼
|556¼
|+6½
|Mar
|552¼
|563
|552
|563
|+7
|May
|563¾
|+7
|Jul
|550¼
|+7
|Est. sales 169,248.
|Fri.'s sales 159,438
|Fri.'s open int 361,946
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|340¼
|345½
|338¼
|343½
|— ¼
|Jul
|346½
|351¼
|344½
|349½
|Sep
|352
|357
|350½
|355¼
|+ ½
|Dec
|360½
|365½
|359½
|364¼
|+1
|Mar
|372
|375½
|370½
|374½
|+1¼
|May
|375½
|379¼
|375½
|378¾
|+1¼
|Jul
|377¼
|380¾
|377¼
|380¼
|+ ¾
|Sep
|371
|373½
|368½
|372¾
|— ¾
|Dec
|377½
|380¾
|375
|379¼
|— ¼
|Mar
|393½
|393½
|389
|393¼
|+1¼
|May
|398
|+1
|Jul
|401¾
|+ ¼
|Sep
|391¾
|+ ¼
|Dec
|391¼
|+ ¼
|Jul
|403¾
|+ ¼
|Dec
|397½
|+ ¼
|Est. sales 216,964.
|Fri.'s sales 397,185
|Fri.'s open int 1,403,100
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|265¼
|269¾
|257½
|268½
|+6½
|Jul
|263
|270
|261½
|267¼
|+5½
|Sep
|260¼
|+5¼
|Dec
|260
|260
|256
|259¼
|+2¼
|Mar
|263¼
|+2¼
|May
|263¼
|+2¼
|Jul
|263½
|+2¼
|Sep
|270¾
|+2¼
|Dec
|270¾
|+2¼
|Mar
|270¾
|+2¼
|Jul
|270¾
|+2¼
|Sep
|270¾
|+2¼
|Est. sales 287.
|Fri.'s sales 293
|Fri.'s open int 3,995
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|860
|885¼
|858¼
|884
|+21½
|Jul
|861½
|886½
|860¾
|885½
|+20¾
|Aug
|862½
|885½
|862¼
|884¾
|+19½
|Sep
|859½
|876½
|856
|875¼
|+13½
|Nov
|858½
|873¼
|858
|872½
|+11¾
|Jan
|858¼
|872¼
|858
|870¾
|+10¾
|Mar
|836¾
|851
|836¾
|845¼
|+4
|May
|845
|854½
|841¼
|846¾
|+1¾
|Jul
|854
|863¾
|850½
|856
|+1¾
|Aug
|860½
|860½
|850¾
|855¾
|+ ½
|Sep
|853¼
|— ¾
|Nov
|855¼
|863
|846½
|852
|—2
|Jan
|859¾
|—2¼
|Mar
|862
|—2¼
|May
|866½
|—1¼
|Jul
|873
|—2¾
|Aug
|871¼
|—2½
|Sep
|871¼
|—2½
|Nov
|870
|—2½
|Jul
|890
|—2½
|Nov
|885½
|—2½
|Est. sales 266,828.
|Fri.'s sales 255,229
|Fri.'s open int 781,844
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|May
|25.50
|26.21
|25.25
|26.14
|+.50
|Jul
|25.84
|26.47
|25.56
|26.40
|+.46
|Aug
|25.80
|26.60
|25.72
|26.54
|+.45
|Sep
|26.16
|26.74
|25.88
|26.68
|+.42
|Oct
|26.32
|26.91
|26.10
|26.85
|+.39
|Dec
|26.78
|27.27
|26.43
|27.22
|+.41
|Jan
|27.06
|27.54
|26.78
|27.49
|+.40
|Mar
|27.33
|27.72
|27.05
|27.68
|+.35
|May
|27.64
|27.94
|27.44
|27.90
|+.26
|Jul
|27.99
|28.25
|27.71
|28.21
|+.22
|Aug
|28.14
|28.36
|27.85
|28.36
|+.22
|Sep
|28.27
|28.50
|28.11
|28.50
|+.21
|Oct
|28.63
|+.21
|Dec
|28.60
|29.03
|28.53
|28.93
|+.18
|Jan
|29.18
|+.19
|Mar
|29.52
|+.19
|May
|29.71
|+.19
|Jul
|29.80
|+.10
|Aug
|29.73
|+.03
|Sep
|29.70
|+.05
|Oct
|29.70
|+.05
|Dec
|29.71
|+.05
|Jul
|29.71
|+.05
|Oct
|29.71
|+.05
|Dec
|29.71
|+.05
|Est. sales 144,321.
|Fri.'s sales 125,633
|Fri.'s open int 459,046
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|May
|324.50 335.20 324.00 333.60
|+8.40
|Jul
|314.30 324.40 314.00 324.00
|+9.60
|Aug
|307.40 315.80 307.30 315.10
|+7.80
|Sep
|305.50 312.70 305.50 311.60
|+6.40
|Oct
|305.60 311.10 304.90 310.10
|+5.80
|Dec
|307.00 312.30 305.90 311.30
|+5.60
|Jan
|305.80 308.80 304.50 308.00
|+4.20
|Mar
|296.00 298.60 294.60 295.50
|+.10
|May
|296.30 299.00 293.30 294.50
|—.40
|Jul
|299.00 301.60 296.80 297.10
|—.50
|Aug
|300.90 301.70 297.60 297.60
|—.70
|Sep
|302.00 302.00 297.40 297.60
|—.90
|Oct
|300.50 301.60 297.00 297.00
|—1.20
|Dec
|300.30 300.30 296.50 297.00
|—2.80
|Jan
|298.20
|—3.10
|Mar
|298.20
|—3.10
|May
|298.20
|—3.10
|Jul
|298.20
|—3.10
|Aug
|298.20
|—3.10
|Sep
|298.20
|—3.10
|Oct
|298.20
|—3.10
|Dec
|298.20
|—3.10
|Jul
|298.20
|—3.10
|Oct
|298.20
|—3.10
|Dec
|298.20
|—3.10
|Est. sales 137,784.
|Fri.'s sales 152,169
|Fri.'s open int 407,632
View Comments