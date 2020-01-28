https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/business/article/Close-15011068.php
CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Tue.:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|573
|576½
|565½
|569¾
|—2½
|May
|572
|575
|564½
|568½
|—2¾
|Jul
|571½
|573½
|563½
|567¼
|—3½
|Sep
|577
|579
|569
|573
|—4
|Dec
|584¾
|586¾
|577¾
|581¼
|—3½
|Mar
|591¼
|593
|585
|588¼
|—3¾
|May
|584
|584½
|581
|583¾
|—4½
|Jul
|569¼
|570½
|564¾
|567
|—4¼
|Sep
|569¼
|569¼
|566¾
|569
|—5
|Dec
|579¼
|579¼
|575¼
|576¾
|—4½
|Mar
|581¾
|—5¼
|May
|581¾
|581¾
|581¾
|581¾
|—4
|Jul
|570¾
|—4¼
|Est. sales 110,414.
|Mon.'s sales 154,727
|Mon.'s open int 500,552,
|up 514
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|382½
|387
|378½
|386½
|+5½
|May
|388½
|392¼
|384½
|392
|+5¼
|Jul
|394
|397½
|390½
|397¼
|+5
|Sep
|393
|394¾
|390¼
|394½
|+2¾
|Dec
|397
|397¾
|393¾
|397½
|+2¼
|Mar
|406¼
|407¼
|403¼
|407¼
|+2¼
|May
|410
|411¼
|407¾
|411¼
|+2¼
|Jul
|412
|414
|410¾
|413¾
|+2
|Sep
|405
|405½
|405
|405½
|+1½
|Dec
|404½
|406¼
|403
|406¼
|+1½
|Mar
|414¼
|+1¾
|May
|414¾
|+1¾
|Jul
|422½
|+1¾
|Sep
|421
|+1¾
|Dec
|410
|411¾
|410
|411¾
|+½
|Jul
|420¾
|+½
|Dec
|416¼
|+½
|Est. sales 425,431.
|Mon.'s sales 455,798
|Mon.'s open int 1,541,247
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|302½
|312
|299¾
|307
|+6½
|May
|296¼
|305
|296¼
|301¾
|+6½
|Jul
|290
|294¼
|290
|292½
|+6
|Sep
|275¼
|+7¼
|Dec
|274
|274
|268¾
|270¾
|+3¾
|Mar
|270¾
|+3¾
|May
|270¾
|+3¾
|Jul
|271
|+3¾
|Sep
|278¼
|+3¾
|Dec
|278¼
|+3¾
|Jul
|278¼
|+3¾
|Sep
|278¼
|+3¾
|Est. sales 599.
|Mon.'s sales 632
|Mon.'s open int 5,368,
|up 44
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|897½
|898
|888½
|895
|—2¼
|May
|911½
|911½
|902½
|909
|—2
|Jul
|924¾
|925½
|916
|922¼
|—2¼
|Aug
|928¾
|928¾
|921¼
|927
|—2¼
|Sep
|929¼
|929¼
|920¾
|926½
|—2¾
|Nov
|933½
|934¼
|925
|930½
|—3
|Jan
|938¾
|938¾
|931
|935¾
|—3¼
|Mar
|934¼
|934¼
|926¾
|931¾
|—3¼
|May
|932½
|936½
|932½
|935
|—2¾
|Jul
|936¼
|942
|936¼
|940½
|—2¾
|Aug
|940¼
|—3
|Sep
|934½
|—4¼
|Nov
|932
|932¾
|926¼
|931
|—2
|Jan
|937¼
|—2
|Mar
|937¼
|—2
|May
|937¼
|—2
|Jul
|949
|—2
|Aug
|949
|—2
|Sep
|949
|—2
|Nov
|941¼
|—2
|Jul
|941¼
|—2
|Nov
|940¼
|—2
|Est. sales 141,798.
|Mon.'s sales 213,547
|Mon.'s open int 808,786,
|up 5,512
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Mar
|31.59
|31.63
|30.56
|31.46
|—.06
|May
|31.95
|31.97
|30.93
|31.83
|—.05
|Jul
|32.32
|32.33
|31.31
|32.21
|—.04
|Aug
|32.39
|32.41
|31.42
|32.30
|—.05
|Sep
|32.47
|32.48
|31.53
|32.37
|—.05
|Oct
|32.10
|32.50
|31.56
|32.41
|—.04
|Dec
|32.74
|32.74
|31.75
|32.63
|—.02
|Jan
|32.82
|32.85
|31.96
|32.78
|—.02
|Mar
|32.86
|32.86
|32.00
|32.81
|—.03
|May
|32.92
|32.92
|32.77
|32.85
|—.03
|Jul
|32.93
|—.03
|Aug
|32.94
|—.05
|Sep
|32.90
|—.04
|Oct
|32.74
|—.03
|Dec
|32.66
|32.85
|32.66
|32.85
|—.01
|Jan
|32.85
|—.01
|Mar
|32.85
|—.01
|May
|32.85
|—.01
|Jul
|32.85
|—.01
|Aug
|32.85
|—.01
|Sep
|32.85
|—.01
|Oct
|32.85
|—.01
|Dec
|32.85
|—.01
|Jul
|32.85
|—.01
|Oct
|32.85
|—.01
|Dec
|32.85
|—.01
|Est. sales 151,713.
|Mon.'s sales 164,003
|Mon.'s open int 551,327,
|up 1,443
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Mar
|297.80
|299.40
|296.40
|297.60
|—.20
|May
|302.00
|303.70
|300.80
|301.90
|—.40
|Jul
|306.50
|307.80
|305.10
|306.20
|—.30
|Aug
|308.00
|309.30
|306.60
|307.60
|—.60
|Sep
|309.50
|310.40
|307.80
|308.70
|—.80
|Oct
|310.10
|311.00
|308.20
|309.30
|—.90
|Dec
|312.80
|314.00
|311.10
|312.30
|—.80
|Jan
|313.30
|313.30
|312.00
|312.60
|—.90
|Mar
|311.80
|312.40
|309.60
|310.80
|—1.00
|May
|312.90
|313.30
|309.80
|311.70
|—.70
|Jul
|315.70
|315.70
|313.60
|313.60
|—.70
|Aug
|315.70
|315.70
|313.60
|313.60
|—.40
|Sep
|312.80
|—.70
|Oct
|311.90
|Dec
|312.00
|312.80
|312.00
|312.80
|+.20
|Jan
|312.80
|+.20
|Mar
|312.80
|+.20
|May
|312.80
|+.20
|Jul
|312.80
|+.20
|Aug
|312.80
|+.20
|Sep
|312.80
|+.20
|Oct
|312.80
|+.20
|Dec
|312.80
|+.20
|Jul
|312.80
|+.20
|Oct
|312.80
|+.20
|Dec
|312.80
|+.20
|Est. sales 91,414.
|Mon.'s sales 119,500
|Mon.'s open int 485,923,
|up 2,046
