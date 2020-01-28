CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Tue.:

OpenHighLowSettleChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 573 576½ 565½ 569¾ —2½
May 572 575 564½ 568½ —2¾
Jul 571½ 573½ 563½ 567¼ —3½
Sep 577 579 569 573 —4
Dec 584¾ 586¾ 577¾ 581¼ —3½
Mar 591¼ 593 585 588¼ —3¾
May 584 584½ 581 583¾ —4½
Jul 569¼ 570½ 564¾ 567 —4¼
Sep 569¼ 569¼ 566¾ 569 —5
Dec 579¼ 579¼ 575¼ 576¾ —4½
Mar 581¾ —5¼
May 581¾ 581¾ 581¾ 581¾ —4
Jul 570¾ —4¼
Est. sales 110,414. Mon.'s sales 154,727
Mon.'s open int 500,552, up 514
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 382½ 387 378½ 386½ +5½
May 388½ 392¼ 384½ 392 +5¼
Jul 394 397½ 390½ 397¼ +5
Sep 393 394¾ 390¼ 394½ +2¾
Dec 397 397¾ 393¾ 397½ +2¼
Mar 406¼ 407¼ 403¼ 407¼ +2¼
May 410 411¼ 407¾ 411¼ +2¼
Jul 412 414 410¾ 413¾ +2
Sep 405 405½ 405 405½ +1½
Dec 404½ 406¼ 403 406¼ +1½
Mar 414¼ +1¾
May 414¾ +1¾
Jul 422½ +1¾
Sep 421 +1¾
Dec 410 411¾ 410 411¾
Jul 420¾
Dec 416¼
Est. sales 425,431. Mon.'s sales 455,798
Mon.'s open int 1,541,247
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 302½ 312 299¾ 307 +6½
May 296¼ 305 296¼ 301¾ +6½
Jul 290 294¼ 290 292½ +6
Sep 275¼ +7¼
Dec 274 274 268¾ 270¾ +3¾
Mar 270¾ +3¾
May 270¾ +3¾
Jul 271 +3¾
Sep 278¼ +3¾
Dec 278¼ +3¾
Jul 278¼ +3¾
Sep 278¼ +3¾
Est. sales 599. Mon.'s sales 632
Mon.'s open int 5,368, up 44
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 897½ 898 888½ 895 —2¼
May 911½ 911½ 902½ 909 —2
Jul 924¾ 925½ 916 922¼ —2¼
Aug 928¾ 928¾ 921¼ 927 —2¼
Sep 929¼ 929¼ 920¾ 926½ —2¾
Nov 933½ 934¼ 925 930½ —3
Jan 938¾ 938¾ 931 935¾ —3¼
Mar 934¼ 934¼ 926¾ 931¾ —3¼
May 932½ 936½ 932½ 935 —2¾
Jul 936¼ 942 936¼ 940½ —2¾
Aug 940¼ —3
Sep 934½ —4¼
Nov 932 932¾ 926¼ 931 —2
Jan 937¼ —2
Mar 937¼ —2
May 937¼ —2
Jul 949 —2
Aug 949 —2
Sep 949 —2
Nov 941¼ —2
Jul 941¼ —2
Nov 940¼ —2
Est. sales 141,798. Mon.'s sales 213,547
Mon.'s open int 808,786, up 5,512
SOYBEAN OIL
60,000 lbs; cents per lb
Mar 31.59 31.63 30.56 31.46 —.06
May 31.95 31.97 30.93 31.83 —.05
Jul 32.32 32.33 31.31 32.21 —.04
Aug 32.39 32.41 31.42 32.30 —.05
Sep 32.47 32.48 31.53 32.37 —.05
Oct 32.10 32.50 31.56 32.41 —.04
Dec 32.74 32.74 31.75 32.63 —.02
Jan 32.82 32.85 31.96 32.78 —.02
Mar 32.86 32.86 32.00 32.81 —.03
May 32.92 32.92 32.77 32.85 —.03
Jul 32.93 —.03
Aug 32.94 —.05
Sep 32.90 —.04
Oct 32.74 —.03
Dec 32.66 32.85 32.66 32.85 —.01
Jan 32.85 —.01
Mar 32.85 —.01
May 32.85 —.01
Jul 32.85 —.01
Aug 32.85 —.01
Sep 32.85 —.01
Oct 32.85 —.01
Dec 32.85 —.01
Jul 32.85 —.01
Oct 32.85 —.01
Dec 32.85 —.01
Est. sales 151,713. Mon.'s sales 164,003
Mon.'s open int 551,327, up 1,443
SOYBEAN MEAL
100 tons; dollars per ton
Mar 297.80 299.40 296.40 297.60 —.20
May 302.00 303.70 300.80 301.90 —.40
Jul 306.50 307.80 305.10 306.20 —.30
Aug 308.00 309.30 306.60 307.60 —.60
Sep 309.50 310.40 307.80 308.70 —.80
Oct 310.10 311.00 308.20 309.30 —.90
Dec 312.80 314.00 311.10 312.30 —.80
Jan 313.30 313.30 312.00 312.60 —.90
Mar 311.80 312.40 309.60 310.80 —1.00
May 312.90 313.30 309.80 311.70 —.70
Jul 315.70 315.70 313.60 313.60 —.70
Aug 315.70 315.70 313.60 313.60 —.40
Sep 312.80 —.70
Oct 311.90
Dec 312.00 312.80 312.00 312.80 +.20
Jan 312.80 +.20
Mar 312.80 +.20
May 312.80 +.20
Jul 312.80 +.20
Aug 312.80 +.20
Sep 312.80 +.20
Oct 312.80 +.20
Dec 312.80 +.20
Jul 312.80 +.20
Oct 312.80 +.20
Dec 312.80 +.20
Est. sales 91,414. Mon.'s sales 119,500
Mon.'s open int 485,923, up 2,046