CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Tue.:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|572½
|582¾
|566¾
|581½
|+11
|May
|573¼
|582¼
|568
|581
|+9¾
|Jul
|572¾
|581¼
|567¾
|580½
|+10
|Sep
|578
|586¼
|573
|585½
|+9¾
|Dec
|585
|594
|581
|593½
|+9¾
|Mar
|591½
|600½
|587½
|600½
|+10¼
|May
|587½
|595½
|584
|595
|+8½
|Jul
|571¼
|578¼
|568¼
|576¼
|+6¼
|Sep
|572½
|578
|572½
|578
|+6
|Dec
|579½
|587½
|578¼
|586¼
|+5¾
|Mar
|591¼
|591¼
|590¾
|590¾
|+4¾
|May
|590
|+4¾
|Jul
|581¾
|+4¾
|Est. sales 134,316.
|Fri.'s sales 105,086
|Fri.'s open int 491,802,
|up 5,505
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|389
|389¼
|384¼
|387½
|—1¾
|May
|395
|395¼
|390¾
|393½
|—1¾
|Jul
|400½
|400¾
|396½
|399¼
|—1¾
|Sep
|399½
|399¾
|396½
|398¾
|—1½
|Dec
|401¾
|402¼
|399¼
|401½
|—1¼
|Mar
|411¼
|411½
|409
|411¼
|—1¼
|May
|414¾
|415¼
|413½
|415
|—1½
|Jul
|417
|417¾
|415¾
|417½
|—1½
|Sep
|409
|409¼
|409
|409¼
|—1¼
|Dec
|409
|410
|408¼
|409½
|—
|¾
|Mar
|417¼
|—
|¾
|May
|417¾
|—
|¾
|Jul
|424¼
|424¾
|424¼
|424¾
|—
|¾
|Sep
|423¼
|—
|¾
|Dec
|414
|—
|¾
|Jul
|423
|—
|¾
|Dec
|416¾
|—
|¾
|Est. sales 283,790.
|Fri.'s sales 485,391
|Fri.'s open int 1,548,002
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|311¼
|315
|309¼
|314¾
|+3
|May
|307½
|309
|304¾
|309
|+2¼
|Jul
|299¼
|301¼
|299¼
|301¼
|+3½
|Sep
|282¾
|282¾
|282¼
|282¼
|+¼
|Dec
|273
|273
|272¾
|272¾
|+¼
|Mar
|272¾
|+¼
|May
|272¾
|+¼
|Jul
|273
|+¼
|Sep
|279¼
|+6½
|Dec
|279¼
|+6½
|Jul
|279¼
|+6½
|Sep
|279¼
|+6½
|Est. sales 372.
|Fri.'s sales 329
|Fri.'s open int 4,948,
|up 94
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|930
|931½
|915¼
|916
|—13¾
|May
|943
|944½
|929
|929¾
|—13¼
|Jul
|955¾
|957¼
|942½
|943½
|—12
|Aug
|958¼
|959½
|946¾
|948
|—11¼
|Sep
|958¾
|958¾
|946¼
|947½
|—10½
|Nov
|961
|962¾
|949¼
|951¼
|—9¼
|Jan
|964¼
|965¾
|953
|955¼
|—8½
|Mar
|954
|956
|944¼
|946½
|—7½
|May
|951
|951
|944¼
|946
|—6¾
|Jul
|951¾
|951¾
|947½
|949¾
|—6½
|Aug
|944½
|946½
|944
|946½
|—5¾
|Sep
|935
|936
|933½
|934½
|—7
|Nov
|936¼
|938
|935
|935¾
|—6
|Jan
|935¾
|—6
|Mar
|935¾
|—6
|May
|935¾
|—6
|Jul
|946¼
|—6
|Aug
|946¼
|—6
|Sep
|946¼
|—6
|Nov
|939
|—6
|Jul
|939
|—6
|Nov
|938
|—6
|Est. sales 205,158.
|Fri.'s sales 173,854
|Fri.'s open int 761,882,
|up 3,371
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Mar
|33.47
|33.61
|32.59
|32.75
|—.60
|May
|33.74
|33.92
|32.93
|33.09
|—.58
|Jul
|34.15
|34.26
|33.29
|33.45
|—.57
|Aug
|34.32
|34.34
|33.38
|33.54
|—.56
|Sep
|34.27
|34.33
|33.47
|33.61
|—.55
|Oct
|34.29
|34.34
|33.47
|33.64
|—.54
|Dec
|34.49
|34.61
|33.67
|33.84
|—.55
|Jan
|34.00
|34.15
|33.85
|34.04
|—.51
|Mar
|34.70
|34.71
|33.84
|34.05
|—.47
|May
|34.58
|34.58
|33.82
|34.05
|—.43
|Jul
|33.99
|34.16
|33.99
|34.08
|—.45
|Aug
|34.08
|—.44
|Sep
|33.98
|34.07
|33.98
|34.07
|—.43
|Oct
|33.81
|—.38
|Dec
|33.80
|33.92
|33.80
|33.92
|—.39
|Jan
|33.92
|—.39
|Mar
|33.92
|—.39
|May
|33.92
|—.39
|Jul
|33.92
|—.39
|Aug
|33.92
|—.39
|Sep
|33.92
|—.39
|Oct
|33.92
|—.39
|Dec
|33.92
|—.39
|Jul
|33.92
|—.39
|Oct
|33.92
|—.39
|Dec
|33.92
|—.39
|Est. sales 128,921.
|Fri.'s sales 107,850
|Fri.'s open int 541,842
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Mar
|301.00
|301.30
|298.80
|299.10
|—1.50
|May
|305.60
|306.00
|303.50
|303.80
|—1.40
|Jul
|310.00
|310.40
|308.00
|308.50
|—1.20
|Aug
|311.60
|312.00
|309.70
|310.20
|—1.20
|Sep
|312.60
|313.10
|311.00
|311.20
|—1.30
|Oct
|313.00
|313.50
|311.40
|311.70
|—1.10
|Dec
|315.70
|316.20
|314.10
|314.50
|—.90
|Jan
|315.00
|315.20
|314.30
|314.30
|—1.00
|Mar
|311.80
|312.60
|310.60
|310.90
|—1.30
|May
|309.70
|309.70
|309.40
|309.60
|—1.10
|Jul
|310.60
|310.60
|310.50
|310.50
|—1.20
|Aug
|309.30
|309.30
|309.00
|309.00
|—.40
|Sep
|308.00
|308.00
|306.90
|306.90
|—1.30
|Oct
|305.40
|—1.10
|Dec
|307.10
|307.10
|305.90
|306.00
|—1.30
|Jan
|306.00
|—1.30
|Mar
|306.00
|—1.30
|May
|306.00
|—1.30
|Jul
|306.00
|—1.30
|Aug
|306.00
|—1.30
|Sep
|306.00
|—1.30
|Oct
|306.00
|—1.30
|Dec
|306.00
|—1.30
|Jul
|306.00
|—1.30
|Oct
|306.00
|—1.30
|Dec
|306.00
|—1.30
|Est. sales 89,781.
|Fri.'s sales 88,777
|Fri.'s open int 470,115,
|up 111
