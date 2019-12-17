https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/business/article/Close-14913519.php
CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Tue.:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|553¼
|557¼
|545
|556¼
|+6½
|May
|554
|559¾
|547
|559
|+7¾
|Jul
|554
|560
|547
|559
|+7¾
|Sep
|557¼
|563¾
|551½
|563¼
|+7¾
|Dec
|566
|572¼
|560
|571½
|+7¼
|Mar
|575
|580
|568
|579½
|+7¼
|May
|570
|577½
|566
|577½
|+6½
|Jul
|559¾
|565¼
|557¼
|565
|+3¾
|Sep
|567¾
|+4
|Dec
|568¼
|575½
|568¼
|575½
|+1
|Mar
|582¾
|+3¼
|May
|582¾
|+3¼
|Jul
|582¾
|+3¼
|Est. sales 107,212.
|Mon.'s sales 156,998
|Mon.'s open int 386,635,
|up 8,588
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|387½
|390½
|386¼
|390
|+2
|May
|394½
|397
|393¼
|396½
|+1¾
|Jul
|400
|402½
|398¾
|402¼
|+2
|Sep
|398
|400¼
|397½
|400¼
|+1¾
|Dec
|399¾
|402¼
|399½
|402
|+2
|Mar
|409¾
|411½
|409
|411½
|+1¾
|May
|415½
|416¼
|414¼
|416¼
|+1¼
|Jul
|418
|419½
|417½
|419½
|+1½
|Sep
|408¾
|—
|¾
|Dec
|411¼
|411¼
|409¾
|410
|—1½
|Mar
|410
|—1
|May
|410
|—1½
|Jul
|426½
|—1¼
|Sep
|426½
|—1¼
|Dec
|414¼
|415¼
|414¼
|415¼
|—
|¼
|Jul
|415¼
|—
|¼
|Dec
|415¼
|—
|¼
|Est. sales 173,738.
|Mon.'s sales 267,115
|Mon.'s open int 1,487,811
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|308
|308
|303
|306½
|—1
|May
|300¾
|302¼
|300¾
|302¼
|—
|¾
|Jul
|295¾
|295¾
|289¼
|292¾
|—
|¾
|Sep
|282
|282
|280½
|280½
|—
|¾
|Dec
|270
|275½
|270
|275½
|+6
|Mar
|275½
|+6
|May
|275½
|+6
|Jul
|275¾
|+6
|Sep
|275¾
|+6
|Dec
|275¾
|+6
|Jul
|275¾
|+6
|Sep
|275¾
|+6
|Est. sales 199.
|Mon.'s sales 394
|Mon.'s open int 5,721,
|up 43
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jan
|921¼
|931
|920¼
|928¾
|+6¾
|Mar
|934¾
|943¼
|934
|940¾
|+4¾
|May
|949
|956¾
|948
|954¼
|+4¼
|Jul
|960¼
|968
|959¾
|966
|+4
|Aug
|964¼
|971¼
|964¼
|969¼
|+3¾
|Sep
|960
|966½
|960
|965
|+3¾
|Nov
|960
|968
|958
|966½
|+4
|Jan
|963
|970¼
|958½
|969
|+3¾
|Mar
|954¾
|961¼
|949¾
|959½
|+1¾
|May
|952¼
|958½
|952¼
|957½
|+¾
|Jul
|959¼
|961¼
|958
|960
|+1¼
|Aug
|957¼
|+½
|Sep
|946
|+½
|Nov
|945½
|947
|942¼
|946½
|+1¼
|Jan
|946½
|+1¼
|Mar
|946½
|+1¼
|May
|946½
|+1¼
|Jul
|956¼
|+1¼
|Aug
|956¼
|+1¼
|Sep
|956¼
|+1¼
|Nov
|945¾
|+1¼
|Jul
|945¾
|+1¼
|Nov
|945¼
|+1¼
|Est. sales 301,836.
|Mon.'s sales 256,572
|Mon.'s open int 823,701,
|up 2,087
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Jan
|33.18
|34.09
|33.18
|33.82
|+.68
|Mar
|33.47
|34.38
|33.47
|34.10
|+.67
|May
|33.72
|34.63
|33.72
|34.36
|+.66
|Jul
|34.00
|34.87
|34.00
|34.62
|+.67
|Aug
|34.10
|34.91
|34.10
|34.65
|+.64
|Sep
|34.39
|34.91
|34.39
|34.68
|+.61
|Oct
|34.21
|34.93
|34.21
|34.66
|+.59
|Dec
|34.23
|35.02
|34.22
|34.75
|+.53
|Jan
|34.43
|34.76
|34.43
|34.76
|+.47
|Mar
|34.68
|34.73
|34.68
|34.73
|+.36
|May
|34.89
|35.00
|34.74
|34.79
|+.26
|Jul
|34.99
|35.19
|34.87
|34.89
|+.19
|Aug
|34.93
|+.17
|Sep
|34.97
|+.11
|Oct
|34.63
|+.04
|Dec
|34.74
|34.99
|34.74
|34.75
|+.04
|Jan
|34.75
|+.04
|Mar
|34.75
|+.04
|May
|34.75
|+.04
|Jul
|34.75
|+.04
|Aug
|34.75
|+.04
|Sep
|34.75
|+.04
|Oct
|34.75
|+.04
|Dec
|34.75
|+.04
|Jul
|34.75
|+.04
|Oct
|34.75
|+.04
|Dec
|34.75
|+.04
|Est. sales 251,435.
|Mon.'s sales 159,221
|Mon.'s open int 520,006,
|up 5,874
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Jan
|300.70
|303.30
|298.40
|302.30
|+1.00
|Mar
|305.10
|307.50
|303.00
|306.40
|+.60
|May
|308.40
|310.40
|306.30
|309.30
|+.40
|Jul
|311.50
|313.30
|309.50
|312.20
|+.10
|Aug
|311.50
|314.10
|310.60
|313.10
|—.20
|Sep
|313.00
|314.30
|311.20
|313.50
|—.40
|Oct
|311.50
|313.80
|310.60
|312.70
|—.70
|Dec
|314.50
|315.50
|312.20
|314.30
|—.90
|Jan
|312.50
|314.00
|311.90
|312.70
|—1.50
|Mar
|310.70
|310.70
|308.50
|309.10
|—1.70
|May
|309.50
|309.50
|307.00
|308.00
|—1.70
|Jul
|309.30
|310.30
|307.50
|308.30
|—1.00
|Aug
|308.80
|310.20
|307.50
|307.80
|—1.00
|Sep
|308.30
|309.70
|306.80
|306.80
|—1.50
|Oct
|308.00
|309.90
|305.90
|305.90
|—2.10
|Dec
|307.20
|308.30
|306.00
|307.40
|+.20
|Jan
|307.40
|+.20
|Mar
|307.40
|+.20
|May
|307.40
|+.20
|Jul
|307.40
|+.20
|Aug
|307.40
|+.20
|Sep
|307.40
|+.20
|Oct
|307.40
|+.20
|Dec
|307.40
|+.20
|Jul
|307.40
|+.20
|Oct
|307.40
|+.20
|Dec
|307.40
|+.20
|Est. sales 149,819.
|Mon.'s sales 132,141
|Mon.'s open int 457,401,
|up 3,421
