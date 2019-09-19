https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/business/article/Close-14453141.php
CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|489¼
|492
|484½
|488
|—1½
|Mar
|495¾
|497½
|490¾
|494¼
|—1½
|May
|500½
|501½
|495
|498¾
|—1¼
|Jul
|503
|504¼
|498½
|502¼
|—1½
|Sep
|508¾
|511½
|505¾
|509¾
|—1¼
|Dec
|523¼
|523¼
|518¾
|522
|—2
|Mar
|533¼
|533¼
|531½
|531½
|—1¾
|May
|535
|—2
|Jul
|532½
|534¼
|532½
|534¼
|—1¾
|Sep
|534¼
|—1¾
|Dec
|552½
|—1½
|Mar
|551½
|—1½
|May
|551½
|—1½
|Jul
|551½
|—1½
|Est. sales 70,033.
|Wed.'s sales 74,412
|Wed.'s open int 355,159,
|up 2,234
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|371½
|373¾
|369½
|372¾
|+1½
|Mar
|383
|385
|380¾
|384
|+1½
|May
|390¼
|392½
|388½
|391¾
|+1½
|Jul
|396½
|398½
|394¾
|397½
|+1½
|Sep
|399½
|401¼
|398¾
|399¾
|+¼
|Dec
|404¾
|406¾
|403¾
|405
|—
|¼
|Mar
|414¾
|416½
|414¾
|415¼
|May
|421¼
|421½
|420¼
|420¾
|Jul
|424¼
|424½
|424
|424
|Sep
|414¼
|414½
|414¼
|414½
|+¼
|Dec
|414¾
|416
|414
|415½
|+¼
|Jul
|431½
|+¼
|Dec
|413¾
|414½
|413¾
|414½
|+¼
|Est. sales 187,035.
|Wed.'s sales 216,595
|Wed.'s open int 1,622,551
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|278
|278
|272¼
|276¾
|—1
|Mar
|277
|282½
|277
|281¼
|+1
|May
|281
|281
|280½
|280½
|+1½
|Jul
|280¾
|+1¾
|Sep
|279½
|—
|½
|Dec
|279½
|—
|½
|Mar
|279½
|—
|½
|May
|279½
|—
|½
|Jul
|279½
|—
|½
|Sep
|279½
|—
|½
|Jul
|279½
|—
|½
|Sep
|279½
|—
|½
|Est. sales 913.
|Wed.'s sales 317
|Wed.'s open int 5,364
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Nov
|889¼
|895
|886¼
|893
|+4¼
|Jan
|902½
|908¼
|899¾
|906
|+3¾
|Mar
|916
|920¾
|912¾
|918¼
|+3
|May
|926¼
|931¼
|924¼
|928¾
|+2½
|Jul
|936½
|940
|933½
|937½
|+1½
|Aug
|940¼
|942
|940¼
|940¾
|+1
|Sep
|940¼
|944½
|939½
|941½
|+½
|Nov
|948
|951
|945
|947¼
|—
|¾
|Jan
|953½
|958½
|953¼
|954½
|—1¾
|Mar
|957½
|962
|955¼
|956¾
|—3
|May
|961½
|961½
|960¾
|960¾
|—3¾
|Jul
|970¾
|971¼
|965¾
|967¼
|—4¾
|Aug
|967
|—5
|Sep
|957
|—5
|Nov
|950
|951
|943½
|944¼
|—6¾
|Jul
|948
|—6¾
|Nov
|936¼
|—6¾
|Est. sales 160,276.
|Wed.'s sales 98,852
|Wed.'s open int 670,205,
|up 467
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Oct
|29.84
|29.91
|29.59
|29.81
|—.06
|Dec
|29.98
|30.06
|29.73
|29.97
|—.03
|Jan
|30.19
|30.28
|29.96
|30.20
|—.02
|Mar
|30.45
|30.55
|30.25
|30.48
|—.02
|May
|30.77
|30.84
|30.55
|30.78
|—.02
|Jul
|31.06
|31.14
|30.86
|31.07
|—.01
|Aug
|31.09
|31.24
|30.99
|31.15
|—.04
|Sep
|31.12
|31.23
|31.05
|31.23
|—.02
|Oct
|31.14
|31.27
|31.09
|31.27
|—.03
|Dec
|31.40
|31.47
|31.24
|31.37
|—.07
|Jan
|31.61
|—.05
|Mar
|31.91
|—.05
|May
|32.21
|—.05
|Jul
|32.52
|—.04
|Aug
|32.61
|—.03
|Sep
|32.67
|—.03
|Oct
|32.62
|—.02
|Dec
|32.77
|—.03
|Jul
|32.77
|—.03
|Oct
|32.77
|—.03
|Dec
|32.77
|—.03
|Est. sales 128,042.
|Wed.'s sales 76,758
|Wed.'s open int 501,499
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Oct
|291.70
|293.60
|291.40
|292.20
|+.60
|Dec
|295.60
|297.50
|295.10
|296.10
|+.70
|Jan
|297.40
|299.10
|296.90
|297.70
|+.50
|Mar
|300.70
|302.50
|300.30
|301.00
|+.40
|May
|305.60
|306.70
|304.70
|305.40
|+.40
|Jul
|310.00
|311.30
|309.50
|310.20
|+.50
|Aug
|312.80
|313.40
|311.80
|312.30
|+.30
|Sep
|314.00
|315.00
|313.50
|313.80
|+.30
|Oct
|315.00
|315.70
|314.30
|314.30
|+.10
|Dec
|317.40
|318.10
|316.20
|316.70
|—.10
|Jan
|317.60
|—.10
|Mar
|318.60
|—.20
|May
|319.70
|—.30
|Jul
|322.30
|—.20
|Aug
|322.30
|—.20
|Sep
|322.30
|—.20
|Oct
|322.30
|—.20
|Dec
|321.30
|—.20
|Jul
|321.30
|—.20
|Oct
|321.30
|—.20
|Dec
|321.30
|—.20
|Est. sales 76,920.
|Wed.'s sales 71,281
|Wed.'s open int 447,298,
|up 1,345
