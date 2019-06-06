CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:

OpenHighLowSettleChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 492 514 487¾ 510 +19¼
Sep 498¾ 517 494 514¼ +16½
Dec 512½ 528¼ 506¼ 525¾ +14¾
Mar 523½ 538¾ 517¾ 536½ +13¼
May 530 544¼ 524½ 542¼ +12
Jul 535 547½ 528 545½ +11¼
Sep 546 552¾ 536¾ 552¾ +10¼
Dec 554½ 566 553¾ 565 +10¾
Mar 565 572¾ 565 572¾ +10
May 568½ 573¾ 568½ 573¾ +8¾
Jul 552½ 562 552½ 562 +8
Est. sales 254,285. Wed.'s sales 219,896
Wed.'s open int 442,184
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 414½ 421½ 407 420½ +5¾
Sep 424 430½ 416½ 429½ +5¼
Dec 433½ 439¾ 425 438½ +5
Mar 441¾ 447¾ 433¼ 446¾ +4¾
May 445 450½ 436½ 450 +5
Jul 446½ 452¾ 438½ 452¼ +5¾
Sep 418½ 420¾ 412½ 420¾ +3¼
Dec 413¾ 417 407 415¼ +2¼
Mar 416½ 425 415 422¾ +2
May 427¾ 428 427¾ 428 +2¼
Jul 426 432 426 432 +2
Sep 411 411 409¾ 409¾ —1½
Dec 413 413½ 410½ 411¼ —1¼
Jul 427 —1¼
Dec 417½ 417½ 415 415 ¾
Est. sales 585,029. Wed.'s sales 464,934
Wed.'s open int 1,797,358
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 291 301¾ 290 300¼ +8½
Sep 284½ 288½ 283¾ 288½ +6¾
Dec 272¾ 279¾ 271½ 279¼ +7¼
Mar 280¼ +6¾
May 277¾ +6¾
Jul 275¼ +6¾
Sep 275¼ +6¾
Dec 275¼ +6¾
Mar 275¼ +6¾
May 275¼ +6¾
Jul 275¼ +6¾
Sep 275¼ +6¾
Est. sales 649. Wed.'s sales 454
Wed.'s open int 7,607
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 869¾ 872¼ 857¾ 868¾ —1
Aug 875½ 879 864½ 875¼ —1
Sep 882¾ 885¾ 871¾ 882¼ —1½
Nov 896¾ 899¼ 884½ 895¼ —2
Jan 910 912¼ 898¼ 908¾ —1¾
Mar 917 919¼ 906 916¼ —1½
May 924½ 926¾ 913¾ 923½ —1¼
Jul 934¾ 936¾ 924 933¾ —1¼
Aug 927 936¾ 926½ 936¾ ½
Sep 933¾ 933¾ 932¾ 932¾ —1
Nov 933¾ 936 924 932¾ ¾
Jan 940¾ 941¼ 940¾ 941 ¼
Mar 947 947 946 946 ¾
May 954½ 954½ 953¼ 953¼ ½
Jul 961 ¼
Aug 961 ¼
Sep 951 ¼
Nov 942 943 942 943 ¼
Jul 946¾ ¼
Nov 934¾ ¼
Est. sales 205,161. Wed.'s sales 265,533
Wed.'s open int 771,623
SOYBEAN OIL
60,000 lbs; cents per lb
Jul 27.22 27.86 27.07 27.76 +.54
Aug 27.37 28.00 27.21 27.89 +.52
Sep 27.49 28.09 27.34 27.99 +.50
Oct 27.60 28.20 27.45 28.09 +.50
Dec 27.88 28.47 27.72 28.35 +.47
Jan 28.09 28.68 27.94 28.57 +.46
Mar 28.34 28.89 28.28 28.87 +.46
May 28.73 29.23 28.57 29.19 +.42
Jul 29.05 29.55 28.92 29.52 +.42
Aug 29.35 29.66 29.26 29.66 +.42
Sep 29.47 29.79 29.30 29.79 +.43
Oct 29.54 29.86 29.46 29.86 +.42
Dec 29.57 30.15 29.57 30.07 +.41
Jan 30.30 +.40
Mar 30.64 +.40
May 30.93 +.40
Jul 31.18 +.41
Aug 31.32 +.40
Sep 31.41 +.39
Oct 31.41 +.39
Dec 31.46 +.39
Jul 31.46 +.39
Oct 31.46 +.39
Dec 31.46 +.39
Est. sales 140,660. Wed.'s sales 113,564
Wed.'s open int 517,399
SOYBEAN MEAL
100 tons; dollars per ton
Jul 317.80 318.80 313.50 315.90 —1.80
Aug 319.40 320.10 314.90 317.10 —2.10
Sep 321.30 321.90 316.70 318.80 —2.20
Oct 322.80 323.10 318.50 320.40 —2.40
Dec 326.60 327.20 321.90 323.80 —2.50
Jan 327.60 328.00 323.30 325.30 —2.60
Mar 326.00 326.50 323.50 325.50 —2.50
May 328.30 329.20 323.90 325.90 —2.60
Jul 329.70 330.10 325.70 327.80 —2.80
Aug 328.10 328.90 328.00 328.10 —2.50
Sep 327.90 328.20 327.80 327.80 —2.40
Oct 325.50 327.00 325.50 326.70 —2.40
Dec 328.50 328.50 326.50 327.80 —2.30
Jan 327.70 —2.20
Mar 328.90 —2.30
May 328.90 —2.30
Jul 331.80 —2.30
Aug 331.80 —2.30
Sep 331.80 —2.30
Oct 331.80 —2.30
Dec 330.20 —2.30
Jul 330.20 —2.30
Oct 330.20 —2.30
Dec 330.20 —2.30
Est. sales 96,442. Wed.'s sales 127,523
Wed.'s open int 486,652