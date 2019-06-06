https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/business/article/Close-13951177.php
Close
CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|492
|514
|487¾
|510
|+19¼
|Sep
|498¾
|517
|494
|514¼
|+16½
|Dec
|512½
|528¼
|506¼
|525¾
|+14¾
|Mar
|523½
|538¾
|517¾
|536½
|+13¼
|May
|530
|544¼
|524½
|542¼
|+12
|Jul
|535
|547½
|528
|545½
|+11¼
|Sep
|546
|552¾
|536¾
|552¾
|+10¼
|Dec
|554½
|566
|553¾
|565
|+10¾
|Mar
|565
|572¾
|565
|572¾
|+10
|May
|568½
|573¾
|568½
|573¾
|+8¾
|Jul
|552½
|562
|552½
|562
|+8
|Est. sales 254,285.
|Wed.'s sales 219,896
|Wed.'s open int 442,184
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|414½
|421½
|407
|420½
|+5¾
|Sep
|424
|430½
|416½
|429½
|+5¼
|Dec
|433½
|439¾
|425
|438½
|+5
|Mar
|441¾
|447¾
|433¼
|446¾
|+4¾
|May
|445
|450½
|436½
|450
|+5
|Jul
|446½
|452¾
|438½
|452¼
|+5¾
|Sep
|418½
|420¾
|412½
|420¾
|+3¼
|Dec
|413¾
|417
|407
|415¼
|+2¼
|Mar
|416½
|425
|415
|422¾
|+2
|May
|427¾
|428
|427¾
|428
|+2¼
|Jul
|426
|432
|426
|432
|+2
|Sep
|411
|411
|409¾
|409¾
|—1½
|Dec
|413
|413½
|410½
|411¼
|—1¼
|Jul
|427
|—1¼
|Dec
|417½
|417½
|415
|415
|—
|¾
|Est. sales 585,029.
|Wed.'s sales 464,934
|Wed.'s open int 1,797,358
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|291
|301¾
|290
|300¼
|+8½
|Sep
|284½
|288½
|283¾
|288½
|+6¾
|Dec
|272¾
|279¾
|271½
|279¼
|+7¼
|Mar
|280¼
|+6¾
|May
|277¾
|+6¾
|Jul
|275¼
|+6¾
|Sep
|275¼
|+6¾
|Dec
|275¼
|+6¾
|Mar
|275¼
|+6¾
|May
|275¼
|+6¾
|Jul
|275¼
|+6¾
|Sep
|275¼
|+6¾
|Est. sales 649.
|Wed.'s sales 454
|Wed.'s open int 7,607
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|869¾
|872¼
|857¾
|868¾
|—1
|Aug
|875½
|879
|864½
|875¼
|—1
|Sep
|882¾
|885¾
|871¾
|882¼
|—1½
|Nov
|896¾
|899¼
|884½
|895¼
|—2
|Jan
|910
|912¼
|898¼
|908¾
|—1¾
|Mar
|917
|919¼
|906
|916¼
|—1½
|May
|924½
|926¾
|913¾
|923½
|—1¼
|Jul
|934¾
|936¾
|924
|933¾
|—1¼
|Aug
|927
|936¾
|926½
|936¾
|—
|½
|Sep
|933¾
|933¾
|932¾
|932¾
|—1
|Nov
|933¾
|936
|924
|932¾
|—
|¾
|Jan
|940¾
|941¼
|940¾
|941
|—
|¼
|Mar
|947
|947
|946
|946
|—
|¾
|May
|954½
|954½
|953¼
|953¼
|—
|½
|Jul
|961
|—
|¼
|Aug
|961
|—
|¼
|Sep
|951
|—
|¼
|Nov
|942
|943
|942
|943
|—
|¼
|Jul
|946¾
|—
|¼
|Nov
|934¾
|—
|¼
|Est. sales 205,161.
|Wed.'s sales 265,533
|Wed.'s open int 771,623
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Jul
|27.22
|27.86
|27.07
|27.76
|+.54
|Aug
|27.37
|28.00
|27.21
|27.89
|+.52
|Sep
|27.49
|28.09
|27.34
|27.99
|+.50
|Oct
|27.60
|28.20
|27.45
|28.09
|+.50
|Dec
|27.88
|28.47
|27.72
|28.35
|+.47
|Jan
|28.09
|28.68
|27.94
|28.57
|+.46
|Mar
|28.34
|28.89
|28.28
|28.87
|+.46
|May
|28.73
|29.23
|28.57
|29.19
|+.42
|Jul
|29.05
|29.55
|28.92
|29.52
|+.42
|Aug
|29.35
|29.66
|29.26
|29.66
|+.42
|Sep
|29.47
|29.79
|29.30
|29.79
|+.43
|Oct
|29.54
|29.86
|29.46
|29.86
|+.42
|Dec
|29.57
|30.15
|29.57
|30.07
|+.41
|Jan
|30.30
|+.40
|Mar
|30.64
|+.40
|May
|30.93
|+.40
|Jul
|31.18
|+.41
|Aug
|31.32
|+.40
|Sep
|31.41
|+.39
|Oct
|31.41
|+.39
|Dec
|31.46
|+.39
|Jul
|31.46
|+.39
|Oct
|31.46
|+.39
|Dec
|31.46
|+.39
|Est. sales 140,660.
|Wed.'s sales 113,564
|Wed.'s open int 517,399
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Jul
|317.80
|318.80
|313.50
|315.90
|—1.80
|Aug
|319.40
|320.10
|314.90
|317.10
|—2.10
|Sep
|321.30
|321.90
|316.70
|318.80
|—2.20
|Oct
|322.80
|323.10
|318.50
|320.40
|—2.40
|Dec
|326.60
|327.20
|321.90
|323.80
|—2.50
|Jan
|327.60
|328.00
|323.30
|325.30
|—2.60
|Mar
|326.00
|326.50
|323.50
|325.50
|—2.50
|May
|328.30
|329.20
|323.90
|325.90
|—2.60
|Jul
|329.70
|330.10
|325.70
|327.80
|—2.80
|Aug
|328.10
|328.90
|328.00
|328.10
|—2.50
|Sep
|327.90
|328.20
|327.80
|327.80
|—2.40
|Oct
|325.50
|327.00
|325.50
|326.70
|—2.40
|Dec
|328.50
|328.50
|326.50
|327.80
|—2.30
|Jan
|327.70
|—2.20
|Mar
|328.90
|—2.30
|May
|328.90
|—2.30
|Jul
|331.80
|—2.30
|Aug
|331.80
|—2.30
|Sep
|331.80
|—2.30
|Oct
|331.80
|—2.30
|Dec
|330.20
|—2.30
|Jul
|330.20
|—2.30
|Oct
|330.20
|—2.30
|Dec
|330.20
|—2.30
|Est. sales 96,442.
|Wed.'s sales 127,523
|Wed.'s open int 486,652
View Comments