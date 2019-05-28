https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/business/article/Close-13901462.php
CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Tue.:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|495
|509¼
|494½
|504¾
|+15¼
|Sep
|502
|515¾
|501¾
|512
|+15¼
|Dec
|515
|526½
|514½
|523¾
|+14
|Mar
|527½
|537
|527
|535¼
|+13
|May
|534¼
|542
|533½
|539¾
|+11¼
|Jul
|531
|538¾
|531
|537¾
|+10½
|Sep
|539¼
|543¾
|539¼
|543¾
|+10
|Dec
|548
|556¼
|548
|555
|+9½
|Mar
|559½
|565
|559½
|563¾
|+9
|May
|567
|+9½
|Jul
|565½
|565½
|558¼
|558¼
|+9½
|Est. sales 179,949.
|Fri.'s sales 121,131
|Fri.'s open int 451,746,
|up 510
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|408
|421
|407½
|420¼
|+16
|Sep
|416
|430
|415¼
|429½
|+17
|Dec
|423
|437½
|422½
|437
|+17¼
|Mar
|431¾
|446¾
|431½
|446½
|+17¼
|May
|434
|449¾
|434
|449¼
|+17
|Jul
|436¾
|452½
|436
|451¾
|+17¼
|Sep
|414
|419¾
|412¾
|419½
|+6¾
|Dec
|414½
|418
|412½
|417¾
|+3¾
|Mar
|421¾
|425¼
|421½
|425¼
|+3½
|May
|427½
|430¼
|427½
|430¼
|+3¼
|Jul
|431½
|434¼
|431
|434¼
|+3
|Sep
|416
|417¾
|415½
|417¾
|+2¾
|Dec
|417¾
|419
|417½
|418¾
|+3½
|Jul
|433
|+2½
|Dec
|420¾
|+2½
|Est. sales 880,899.
|Fri.'s sales 633,211
|Fri.'s open int 1,763,466,
|up 31,896
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|310¼
|318½
|310
|316¾
|+8¼
|Sep
|284½
|295¾
|284½
|295¾
|+10½
|Dec
|275
|287
|275
|287
|+11½
|Mar
|280¼
|288
|280¼
|288
|+11½
|May
|285½
|+11½
|Jul
|283
|+11½
|Sep
|283
|+11½
|Dec
|283
|+11½
|Mar
|283
|+11½
|May
|283
|+11½
|Jul
|283
|+11½
|Sep
|283
|+11½
|Est. sales 616.
|Fri.'s sales 619
|Fri.'s open int 7,601,
|up 91
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|840
|858¼
|837½
|856
|+26¼
|Aug
|846¾
|864¾
|844¾
|862¾
|+26¼
|Sep
|853¼
|871½
|852¼
|869½
|+26
|Nov
|866½
|884½
|864½
|882½
|+26¼
|Jan
|878¾
|895¾
|876¼
|894½
|+26¼
|Mar
|885¼
|902¾
|884
|901½
|+25½
|May
|895¾
|911¾
|895¾
|910¾
|+23¾
|Jul
|907½
|922½
|907½
|921¾
|+23
|Aug
|915¾
|925
|915¾
|925
|+23¼
|Sep
|920½
|924
|920½
|924
|+23
|Nov
|915
|928
|914
|927¾
|+22
|Jan
|925
|936
|925
|936
|+21¾
|Mar
|942½
|+21¾
|May
|950¾
|+21½
|Jul
|954
|960
|949½
|960
|+21½
|Aug
|961¾
|+21½
|Sep
|960
|+21½
|Nov
|950
|953¾
|948
|953¾
|+17½
|Jul
|957½
|+17½
|Nov
|947½
|+17½
|Est. sales 248,151.
|Fri.'s sales 168,601
|Fri.'s open int 770,769
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Jul
|27.30
|27.50
|27.18
|27.29
|+.28
|Aug
|27.43
|27.62
|27.31
|27.41
|+.27
|Sep
|27.53
|27.73
|27.45
|27.54
|+.27
|Oct
|27.66
|27.88
|27.64
|27.68
|+.27
|Dec
|28.00
|28.19
|27.89
|27.99
|+.27
|Jan
|28.21
|28.39
|28.13
|28.19
|+.25
|Mar
|28.48
|28.64
|28.45
|28.45
|+.22
|May
|28.83
|29.00
|28.78
|28.79
|+.20
|Jul
|29.21
|29.37
|29.11
|29.13
|+.18
|Aug
|29.43
|29.47
|29.27
|29.27
|+.15
|Sep
|29.41
|+.14
|Oct
|29.54
|29.54
|29.52
|29.52
|+.16
|Dec
|29.82
|29.94
|29.74
|29.74
|+.17
|Jan
|29.98
|+.17
|Mar
|30.33
|+.17
|May
|30.63
|+.18
|Jul
|30.90
|+.18
|Aug
|31.04
|+.16
|Sep
|31.14
|+.16
|Oct
|31.14
|+.16
|Dec
|31.19
|+.16
|Jul
|31.19
|+.16
|Oct
|31.19
|+.16
|Dec
|31.19
|+.16
|Est. sales 112,096.
|Fri.'s sales 70,240
|Fri.'s open int 549,511
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Jul
|303.60
|314.00
|302.70
|312.80
|+12.30
|Aug
|304.90
|315.00
|304.10
|313.90
|+12.00
|Sep
|306.80
|316.30
|306.20
|315.50
|+11.90
|Oct
|308.50
|317.70
|308.50
|316.90
|+11.60
|Dec
|311.60
|320.60
|310.70
|320.00
|+11.50
|Jan
|313.70
|321.80
|312.50
|321.30
|+11.30
|Mar
|314.50
|322.00
|314.30
|321.40
|+10.70
|May
|314.80
|323.00
|314.80
|322.50
|+10.50
|Jul
|315.60
|324.60
|315.60
|324.50
|+10.20
|Aug
|318.90
|324.70
|318.60
|324.70
|+10.10
|Sep
|319.20
|324.90
|319.20
|324.70
|+9.90
|Oct
|319.50
|324.50
|319.50
|324.50
|+10.20
|Dec
|319.60
|325.40
|319.60
|325.20
|+10.00
|Jan
|324.50
|+9.90
|Mar
|325.80
|+9.90
|May
|325.80
|+9.90
|Jul
|328.70
|+9.90
|Aug
|328.70
|+9.90
|Sep
|328.70
|+9.90
|Oct
|328.70
|+9.90
|Dec
|327.10
|+9.90
|Jul
|327.10
|+9.90
|Oct
|327.10
|+9.90
|Dec
|327.10
|+9.90
|Est. sales 165,217.
|Fri.'s sales 95,297
|Fri.'s open int 499,857,
|up 24
