CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Tue.:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|486¼
|492¾
|474
|478¾
|+½
|Sep
|493½
|499¼
|481½
|486
|+¾
|Dec
|505¾
|510
|493½
|498¼
|+½
|Mar
|517¼
|520
|505¼
|509¾
|—
|½
|May
|522
|524¼
|510¼
|514¾
|—1¾
|Jul
|521½
|522
|507¼
|511¾
|—3¼
|Sep
|527½
|527½
|518½
|518¾
|—3¾
|Dec
|541¼
|542
|531
|531¼
|—4½
|Mar
|539¾
|—7
|May
|553½
|554
|543¼
|543¼
|—8¼
|Jul
|544¾
|545¼
|536
|536
|—3¾
|Est. sales 168,173.
|Mon.'s sales 139,975
|Mon.'s open int 467,078
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|393¼
|399
|391¼
|394¼
|+5¼
|Sep
|400
|406½
|399½
|402¾
|+6
|Dec
|407
|413
|407
|410½
|+6
|Mar
|416
|422
|415¾
|420
|+5¾
|May
|421
|425½
|420¾
|423¾
|+5
|Jul
|425
|428¾
|424½
|427
|+4
|Sep
|410
|413
|409¾
|411½
|+3¼
|Dec
|410½
|414¼
|410½
|412½
|+2¼
|Mar
|420
|421¾
|420
|420¼
|+1¾
|May
|426¼
|426¼
|425¾
|425¾
|+1½
|Jul
|429
|431½
|429
|430¼
|+1¾
|Sep
|416
|+2
|Dec
|418
|419
|416¾
|417½
|+2¼
|Jul
|432¾
|+1½
|Dec
|421¼
|+1¾
|Est. sales 901,391.
|Mon.'s sales 751,903
|Mon.'s open int 1,724,539,
|up 48,813
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|297¼
|309
|296½
|308½
|+12
|Sep
|284¾
|292¼
|284¾
|292¼
|+10¾
|Dec
|270
|277½
|270
|277½
|+5¼
|Mar
|271½
|277
|271½
|277
|+5¼
|May
|274¼
|+5½
|Jul
|271½
|+5½
|Sep
|271½
|+5½
|Dec
|271½
|+5½
|Mar
|271½
|+5½
|May
|271½
|+5½
|Jul
|271½
|+5½
|Sep
|271½
|+5½
|Est. sales 898.
|Mon.'s sales 460
|Mon.'s open int 6,423,
|up 199
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|842¾
|846½
|819
|822
|—9¾
|Aug
|849½
|852¾
|825¾
|828¾
|—9¾
|Sep
|855½
|859¼
|832¾
|835½
|—9½
|Nov
|868¾
|872¼
|845½
|848½
|—9¼
|Jan
|879½
|883½
|857¼
|860¼
|—9½
|Mar
|888
|890
|865½
|868½
|—9¾
|May
|894½
|898¾
|876
|878½
|—10
|Jul
|904¾
|909½
|886¼
|890
|—9½
|Aug
|906¼
|911
|893¼
|893¼
|—9¼
|Sep
|891¾
|—8¾
|Nov
|911
|915¾
|892¾
|896½
|—8¼
|Jan
|905½
|—7¾
|Mar
|912½
|—7¾
|May
|921¼
|—7¼
|Jul
|930
|931
|930
|930¾
|—7½
|Aug
|932½
|—7½
|Sep
|930¾
|—7½
|Nov
|945¾
|950
|928½
|928½
|—5¾
|Jul
|931¼
|—5¾
|Nov
|923¾
|—5¾
|Est. sales 345,135.
|Mon.'s sales 182,733
|Mon.'s open int 761,750,
|up 3,079
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Jul
|27.53
|27.79
|27.10
|27.14
|—.36
|Aug
|27.69
|27.81
|27.23
|27.26
|—.37
|Sep
|27.82
|27.91
|27.36
|27.40
|—.37
|Oct
|28.00
|28.05
|27.50
|27.54
|—.36
|Dec
|28.31
|28.43
|27.81
|27.84
|—.39
|Jan
|28.60
|28.61
|28.02
|28.04
|—.41
|Mar
|28.75
|28.84
|28.27
|28.32
|—.39
|May
|29.21
|29.21
|28.60
|28.64
|—.37
|Jul
|29.43
|29.48
|28.93
|28.96
|—.41
|Aug
|29.76
|29.76
|29.12
|29.12
|—.41
|Sep
|29.77
|29.77
|29.25
|29.25
|—.43
|Oct
|29.82
|29.82
|29.36
|29.36
|—.43
|Dec
|30.00
|30.11
|29.60
|29.60
|—.43
|Jan
|29.83
|—.43
|Mar
|30.19
|—.43
|May
|30.48
|—.42
|Jul
|30.74
|—.42
|Aug
|30.91
|—.42
|Sep
|30.93
|—.42
|Oct
|30.93
|—.42
|Dec
|30.98
|—.42
|Jul
|30.98
|—.42
|Oct
|30.98
|—.42
|Dec
|30.98
|—.42
|Est. sales 103,178.
|Mon.'s sales 65,279
|Mon.'s open int 552,494,
|up 591
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Jul
|298.70
|302.20
|293.10
|295.30
|—2.00
|Aug
|301.30
|303.80
|294.90
|296.90
|—2.10
|Sep
|303.20
|305.60
|297.00
|298.80
|—2.10
|Oct
|304.50
|307.30
|298.60
|300.60
|—1.90
|Dec
|307.20
|310.20
|301.40
|303.60
|—2.00
|Jan
|310.00
|311.80
|303.00
|305.20
|—2.10
|Mar
|309.70
|312.60
|303.80
|305.90
|—2.40
|May
|311.30
|314.10
|305.90
|307.30
|—2.60
|Jul
|313.70
|316.40
|307.80
|309.60
|—2.80
|Aug
|314.50
|316.30
|309.80
|309.80
|—2.80
|Sep
|314.90
|315.90
|310.10
|310.10
|—2.70
|Oct
|314.50
|315.30
|309.60
|309.60
|—2.60
|Dec
|315.10
|316.60
|308.80
|310.20
|—2.70
|Jan
|312.50
|312.50
|309.60
|309.60
|—3.20
|Mar
|310.90
|—3.20
|May
|310.90
|—3.20
|Jul
|313.80
|—3.20
|Aug
|313.80
|—3.20
|Sep
|313.80
|—3.20
|Oct
|313.80
|—3.20
|Dec
|312.20
|—3.20
|Jul
|312.20
|—3.20
|Oct
|312.20
|—3.20
|Dec
|312.20
|—3.20
|Est. sales 107,720.
|Mon.'s sales 66,684
|Mon.'s open int 501,010,
|up 354
