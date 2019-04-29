https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/business/article/Close-13804474.php
CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon.:
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|436¼
|439¾
|425
|426¾
|—8¼
|Jul
|443¼
|446¾
|433¾
|435¼
|—7¼
|Sep
|451½
|454
|442½
|443¾
|—6½
|Dec
|468
|470¾
|459½
|460¾
|—6½
|Mar
|486
|487
|476½
|477¾
|—6
|May
|494½
|496½
|486½
|487½
|—5½
|Jul
|497½
|499¾
|490½
|491¾
|—5½
|Sep
|502½
|502½
|499¼
|499¼
|—5¼
|Dec
|516½
|518
|513½
|513½
|—5¼
|Mar
|525
|—3¾
|May
|531
|—3¾
|Jul
|530¼
|—3¾
|Est. sales 128,804.
|Fri.'s sales 108,135
|Fri.'s open int 472,004
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|353¼
|356
|351¼
|352
|+ ¾
|Jul
|363
|366
|361¼
|361¾
|+ ½
|Sep
|371
|374
|369½
|370
|+ ½
|Dec
|382¼
|385
|380¾
|381¼
|+ ½
|Mar
|396½
|399¼
|395¼
|395¾
|+ ¼
|May
|405¾
|408
|404¼
|404¾
|+ ¼
|Jul
|412¼
|415
|411½
|412½
|+ ½
|Sep
|409¼
|409¼
|406¼
|407¼
|+ ¾
|Dec
|411¼
|413½
|410¾
|411¼
|+ ½
|Mar
|420½
|421¾
|419½
|419½
|+ ¼
|May
|425
|Jul
|430
|430¼
|428½
|429
|+ ½
|Sep
|414¾
|—1¾
|Dec
|417
|417¼
|416¼
|416¼
|— ½
|Jul
|431½
|— ½
|Dec
|421
|421
|420¾
|420¾
|+ ¼
|Est. sales 717,471.
|Fri.'s sales 515,347
|Fri.'s open int 1,687,388
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|310
|320
|310
|317¼
|+8½
|Jul
|295
|301½
|293½
|297½
|+2¾
|Sep
|276¾
|281½
|276¾
|278¾
|+2
|Dec
|263
|265
|262¾
|263¼
|+ ¼
|Mar
|255¾
|+1¾
|May
|249¾
|— ¼
|Jul
|247
|— ¼
|Sep
|247
|— ¼
|Dec
|247
|— ¼
|Mar
|247
|— ¼
|Jul
|247
|— ¼
|Sep
|247
|— ¼
|Est. sales 1,527.
|Fri.'s sales 1,192
|Fri.'s open int 6,163,
|up 64
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|854¾
|859½
|847¼
|847½
|—6¼
|Jul
|868¼
|873
|860½
|860¾
|—6¼
|Aug
|875
|878½
|866½
|866¾
|—6½
|Sep
|879¾
|882½
|871½
|871½
|—6¾
|Nov
|889
|893½
|880½
|880¾
|—7
|Jan
|900¼
|903½
|891
|891¼
|—6¾
|Mar
|908¼
|911
|899¼
|899¼
|—7
|May
|916¾
|919
|907¼
|907¾
|—6¾
|Jul
|926¾
|927
|916¾
|917¼
|—7
|Aug
|929¼
|929¼
|919½
|919½
|—7
|Sep
|918¼
|—6¾
|Nov
|931
|934
|921¾
|921¾
|—7
|Jan
|928¾
|—7¼
|Mar
|940
|940
|934
|934
|—7¼
|May
|941½
|—7¼
|Jul
|949¾
|—7
|Aug
|951½
|—7
|Sep
|949¾
|—7
|Nov
|945
|945
|939¼
|939¼
|—6¾
|Jul
|939¼
|—6¾
|Nov
|929¼
|—6¾
|Est. sales 283,204.
|Fri.'s sales 366,943
|Fri.'s open int 739,758
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|May
|27.57
|27.96
|27.42
|27.88
|+.36
|Jul
|27.83
|28.29
|27.74
|28.19
|+.35
|Aug
|28.03
|28.43
|27.89
|28.33
|+.34
|Sep
|28.17
|28.59
|28.07
|28.48
|+.33
|Oct
|28.30
|28.72
|28.22
|28.62
|+.32
|Dec
|28.63
|29.04
|28.53
|28.92
|+.31
|Jan
|28.89
|29.29
|28.81
|29.19
|+.31
|Mar
|29.21
|29.62
|29.15
|29.51
|+.30
|May
|29.58
|29.97
|29.51
|29.85
|+.27
|Jul
|29.96
|30.29
|29.85
|30.21
|+.31
|Aug
|30.30
|30.37
|30.27
|30.37
|+.30
|Sep
|30.20
|30.52
|30.20
|30.52
|+.32
|Oct
|30.60
|+.31
|Dec
|30.65
|30.90
|30.48
|30.82
|+.32
|Jan
|31.05
|+.32
|Mar
|31.37
|+.31
|May
|31.59
|+.32
|Jul
|31.61
|+.32
|Aug
|31.61
|+.32
|Sep
|31.61
|+.32
|Oct
|31.61
|+.32
|Dec
|31.66
|+.32
|Jul
|31.66
|+.32
|Oct
|31.66
|+.32
|Dec
|31.66
|+.32
|Est. sales 157,324.
|Fri.'s sales 208,016
|Fri.'s open int 495,332,
|up 1,292
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|May
|300.90 302.50 297.00 297.20
|—2.70
|Jul
|305.10 306.40 300.80 300.90
|—2.80
|Aug
|305.90 307.40 301.90 302.00
|—2.80
|Sep
|307.20 309.00 303.40 303.60
|—2.70
|Oct
|309.20 309.30 304.40 304.50
|—2.60
|Dec
|311.00 311.90 306.70 306.90
|—2.50
|Jan
|312.40 312.60 307.70 307.80
|—2.50
|Mar
|312.00 312.20 307.90 307.90
|—2.60
|May
|312.40 312.80 308.30 308.30
|—2.70
|Jul
|313.30 314.00 309.30 309.40
|—2.70
|Aug
|310.80 312.90 307.90 307.90
|—2.90
|Sep
|311.70 312.60 307.40 307.40
|—3.10
|Oct
|310.40 311.60 306.40 306.40
|—3.20
|Dec
|310.90 312.50 306.30 306.50
|—4.20
|Jan
|307.50
|—4.20
|Mar
|309.40
|—4.20
|May
|309.40
|—4.20
|Jul
|312.30
|—4.20
|Aug
|312.30
|—4.20
|Sep
|312.30
|—4.20
|Oct
|312.30
|—4.20
|Dec
|310.70
|—4.20
|Jul
|310.70
|—4.20
|Oct
|310.70
|—4.20
|Dec
|310.70
|—4.20
|Est. sales 141,213.
|Fri.'s sales 194,058
|Fri.'s open int 458,457
