https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/business/article/Close-13778509.php
Close
CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|447¼
|448¼
|439¼
|444¼
|—2¾
|Jul
|450
|451½
|443¼
|448¼
|—2
|Sep
|456¾
|458¼
|450¼
|454¾
|—2¼
|Dec
|474¾
|475½
|467½
|471
|—3¼
|Mar
|492¼
|492¼
|484¼
|487¾
|—3¾
|May
|502½
|502½
|494¼
|497½
|—4
|Jul
|505½
|505½
|497
|500¾
|—4½
|Sep
|505¾
|507¾
|505
|507¾
|—5
|Dec
|520½
|521¼
|517¾
|521¼
|—4½
|Mar
|528½
|531
|528½
|531
|—4¼
|May
|537
|—4¼
|Jul
|532
|—
|¼
|Est. sales 134,057.
|Wed.'s sales 148,098
|Wed.'s open int 468,781
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|358
|359¼
|357
|358½
|+¼
|Jul
|366½
|367¾
|365¾
|367¼
|+¼
|Sep
|374¾
|375½
|373¾
|375
|Dec
|386¼
|387¼
|385
|386¼
|—
|½
|Mar
|400
|401
|399
|400¼
|—
|½
|May
|408½
|408¾
|407
|408¼
|—
|½
|Jul
|414
|415
|413
|414¼
|—
|¾
|Sep
|410½
|411
|409
|410½
|—
|¼
|Dec
|414
|415
|412¼
|414½
|+¼
|Mar
|422¾
|423¼
|421¼
|422¾
|+¼
|May
|426
|426½
|426
|426½
|+1¼
|Jul
|432
|433
|432
|432¾
|+1
|Sep
|418½
|419¾
|417¾
|417¾
|—
|¼
|Dec
|417¾
|420
|416½
|419¼
|+¾
|Jul
|434
|+¼
|Dec
|419½
|+¼
|Est. sales 272,456.
|Wed.'s sales 366,476
|Wed.'s open int 1,795,363
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|300
|305
|282¼
|292
|—7¾
|Jul
|280¾
|281
|271½
|278¼
|—1¼
|Sep
|265¼
|269½
|264
|269½
|+¼
|Dec
|254¼
|259½
|252½
|259¼
|+1¼
|Mar
|251¼
|+¾
|May
|248¼
|+½
|Jul
|246¾
|+½
|Sep
|246¾
|+½
|Dec
|246¾
|+½
|Mar
|246¾
|+½
|Jul
|246¾
|+½
|Sep
|246¾
|+½
|Est. sales 1,301.
|Wed.'s sales 1,060
|Wed.'s open int 6,120
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|878¾
|882
|876½
|880½
|+1½
|Jul
|892½
|895½
|890¼
|894¼
|+1¾
|Aug
|898½
|901
|896¼
|900
|+1½
|Sep
|903¼
|906
|900¾
|904¾
|+1¼
|Nov
|912¼
|915¼
|910
|913½
|+1¼
|Jan
|922¾
|925¼
|920¼
|923¾
|+1¼
|Mar
|929
|932¼
|927¼
|930¾
|+1¼
|May
|937
|939¼
|935
|938
|+1
|Jul
|945¾
|948½
|944½
|947½
|+1¼
|Aug
|948
|949¼
|948
|949¼
|+1
|Sep
|947½
|+¾
|Nov
|948¼
|951¼
|947½
|950¼
|+¾
|Jan
|954½
|956½
|954½
|956½
|+1¼
|Mar
|956½
|+1¼
|May
|958¼
|+1¼
|Jul
|966½
|+½
|Aug
|966½
|+½
|Sep
|956½
|+½
|Nov
|955¾
|Jul
|955¾
|Nov
|945¾
|Est. sales 149,593.
|Wed.'s sales 228,837
|Wed.'s open int 804,156,
|up 17,032
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|May
|28.47
|28.83
|28.40
|28.80
|+.34
|Jul
|28.78
|29.12
|28.72
|29.09
|+.31
|Aug
|28.94
|29.26
|28.88
|29.24
|+.30
|Sep
|29.11
|29.41
|29.04
|29.39
|+.28
|Oct
|29.20
|29.55
|29.19
|29.53
|+.28
|Dec
|29.58
|29.86
|29.49
|29.83
|+.27
|Jan
|29.83
|30.10
|29.74
|30.08
|+.27
|Mar
|30.13
|30.42
|30.06
|30.39
|+.27
|May
|30.49
|30.73
|30.47
|30.71
|+.27
|Jul
|30.81
|31.01
|30.69
|31.01
|+.26
|Aug
|31.15
|+.25
|Sep
|30.99
|31.26
|30.99
|31.26
|+.25
|Oct
|31.33
|+.25
|Dec
|31.17
|31.49
|31.17
|31.49
|+.27
|Jan
|31.70
|+.27
|Mar
|32.01
|+.27
|May
|32.01
|+.27
|Jul
|32.03
|+.27
|Aug
|32.03
|+.27
|Sep
|32.03
|+.27
|Oct
|32.03
|+.27
|Dec
|32.08
|+.27
|Jul
|32.08
|+.27
|Oct
|32.08
|+.27
|Dec
|32.08
|+.27
|Est. sales 148,945.
|Wed.'s sales 183,920
|Wed.'s open int 475,829,
|up 1,071
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|May
|303.80
|304.80
|303.00
|303.20
|—.70
|Jul
|307.40
|308.50
|306.50
|306.80
|—.80
|Aug
|308.50
|309.70
|307.80
|308.00
|—.80
|Sep
|310.20
|311.30
|309.40
|309.50
|—.90
|Oct
|311.40
|312.40
|310.70
|310.90
|—.60
|Dec
|314.00
|315.00
|313.40
|313.60
|—.50
|Jan
|315.30
|316.20
|314.70
|314.90
|—.50
|Mar
|315.50
|316.30
|314.90
|315.20
|—.40
|May
|316.00
|317.20
|315.70
|315.80
|—.60
|Jul
|317.50
|318.40
|317.00
|317.00
|—.60
|Aug
|317.80
|318.00
|315.90
|316.00
|—1.20
|Sep
|317.60
|317.60
|315.80
|315.80
|—1.10
|Oct
|316.50
|316.50
|314.90
|314.90
|—1.40
|Dec
|317.00
|317.60
|315.60
|315.60
|—1.20
|Jan
|316.60
|—1.20
|Mar
|318.50
|—1.20
|May
|318.50
|—1.20
|Jul
|321.40
|—1.20
|Aug
|321.40
|—1.20
|Sep
|321.40
|—1.20
|Oct
|321.40
|—1.20
|Dec
|319.80
|—1.20
|Jul
|319.80
|—1.20
|Oct
|319.80
|—1.20
|Dec
|319.80
|—1.20
|Est. sales 96,781.
|Wed.'s sales 99,929
|Wed.'s open int 451,817,
|up 1,233
View Comments