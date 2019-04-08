CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon.:

Open High Low Settle Chg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 467¼ 471 461¾ 465¼ —2½
Jul 469 473 464½ 468¾ —1
Sep 476¾ 480¾ 472½ 477¼
Dec 491½ 494¾ 486½ 492½ + ½
Mar 505¼ 508 500½ 506 + ¼
May 510¼ 514½ 508 512½ —1
Jul 511½ 516 510 514½ —1¼
Sep 515½ 520¾ 515½ 520¾ —1¾
Dec 527¼ 532¼ 527¼ 532¼ —1½
Mar 541 —1½
May 547 —1
Jul 546¾ —1
Est. sales 160,367. Fri.'s sales 154,717
Fri.'s open int 480,546
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 362¼ 363½ 359½ 360 —2½
Jul 370¾ 372 368¼ 368½ —2½
Sep 379½ 380¼ 377 377¼ —2¼
Dec 390 391¼ 388 389 —1
Mar 403 404½ 402 402¾ — ¼
May 410¾ 412 409¾ 410½ — ¼
Jul 417 417½ 415½ 416½
Sep 411¼ 412¼ 410¼ 411 — ¼
Dec 414¼ 415¾ 414¼ 415 + ¼
Mar 423 423¼ 421¾ 423¼ + ¾
May 426 — ¼
Jul 433 433¼ 433 433¼ + ¼
Sep 419½ + ¼
Dec 420 420 418½ 419¾ — ¼
Jul 433½ — ¼
Dec 418½ +1¾
Est. sales 573,629. Fri.'s sales 537,045
Fri.'s open int 1,754,507
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 288 289¾ 284¼ 287½
Jul 278 279¼ 276½ 278½ + ¾
Sep 269¼ +1
Dec 256½ 260¼ 256½ 260¼ +1
Mar 255¼ — ¼
May 252½ — ¼
Jul 251 — ¼
Sep 251 — ¼
Dec 251 — ¼
Mar 251 — ¼
Jul 251 — ¼
Sep 251 — ¼
Est. sales 1,070. Fri.'s sales 451
Fri.'s open int 5,674, up 33
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 899 903½ 898 898¾ — ¼
Jul 912 916½ 911 911¾ — ¼
Aug 918¼ 922¼ 916¾ 917¼ — ½
Sep 923¼ 927¼ 921¾ 922 —1
Nov 933 937¼ 931½ 932¼ — ½
Jan 943 946½ 941¼ 942¼ — ½
Mar 948¾ 952¾ 948 948¼ — ¾
May 955½ 959½ 954¼ 955 — ½
Jul 968 968 963¼ 964½ — ¾
Aug 967 — ¾
Sep 965¾ — ¾
Nov 973 973 967 967¾ —1½
Jan 973½ —1½
Mar 973½ —1½
May 975¼ —1½
Jul 985¼ —1½
Aug 985¼ —1½
Sep 975¼ —1½
Nov 964 —1½
Jul 964 —1½
Nov 954 —1½
Est. sales 198,066. Fri.'s sales 182,758
Fri.'s open int 746,108, up 2,416
SOYBEAN OIL
60,000 lbs; cents per lb
May 29.15 29.15 28.78 28.88 —.27
Jul 29.46 29.47 29.10 29.20 —.28
Aug 29.59 29.61 29.27 29.36 —.26
Sep 29.71 29.78 29.44 29.53 —.26
Oct 29.90 29.92 29.60 29.68 —.26
Dec 30.21 30.26 29.92 30.02 —.25
Jan 30.48 30.49 30.16 30.27 —.24
Mar 30.77 30.80 30.49 30.57 —.26
May 30.89 30.90 30.84 30.89 —.23
Jul 31.19 31.21 31.16 31.21 —.22
Aug 31.33 —.20
Sep 31.35 31.41 31.35 31.41 —.18
Oct 31.47 —.21
Dec 31.58 —.23
Jan 31.79 —.23
Mar 32.10 —.23
May 32.10 —.23
Jul 32.12 —.23
Aug 32.12 —.23
Sep 32.12 —.23
Oct 32.12 —.23
Dec 32.17 —.23
Jul 32.17 —.23
Oct 32.17 —.23
Dec 32.17 —.23
Est. sales 135,044. Fri.'s sales 118,273
Fri.'s open int 489,087, up 4,944
SOYBEAN MEAL
100 tons; dollars per ton
May 308.00 311.00 307.90 309.20 +1.20
Jul 311.70 314.60 311.70 312.90 +1.20
Aug 313.30 316.20 313.30 314.60 +1.20
Sep 315.30 317.70 315.30 316.10 +1.10
Oct 316.40 319.10 316.40 317.50 +1.10
Dec 319.40 322.00 319.40 320.60 +1.20
Jan 321.00 323.20 320.80 321.90 +1.20
Mar 321.50 323.80 321.30 322.60 +1.50
May 322.10 324.20 322.10 323.30 +1.70
Jul 323.50 325.80 323.50 324.60 +1.70
Aug 324.00 325.30 323.60 323.80 +1.50
Sep 325.00 325.50 323.90 323.90 +1.40
Oct 324.30 +1.90
Dec 327.90 327.90 326.70 326.70 +2.00
Jan 327.70 +2.00
Mar 329.60 +2.00
May 329.60 +2.00
Jul 332.50 +2.00
Aug 332.50 +2.00
Sep 332.50 +2.00
Oct 332.50 +2.00
Dec 330.90 +2.00
Jul 330.90 +2.00
Oct 330.90 +2.00
Dec 330.90 +2.00
Est. sales 134,821. Fri.'s sales 103,418
Fri.'s open int 454,289