CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon.:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|466½
|471¾
|463
|469½
|+3½
|Jul
|470
|476¾
|468½
|475
|+4
|Sep
|480½
|485½
|477½
|483½
|+3½
|Dec
|495¼
|500
|492¼
|498½
|+4½
|Mar
|509¼
|513½
|506½
|511¾
|+3¾
|May
|513½
|520
|513½
|518¼
|+4¼
|Jul
|515¼
|521½
|514¾
|519¾
|+3¾
|Sep
|525¼
|526¼
|525¼
|525¾
|+3¾
|Dec
|533
|538¾
|532¾
|536¾
|+2¾
|Mar
|545
|+3
|May
|550
|+3
|Jul
|549¾
|+2¾
|Est. sales 90,183.
|Fri.'s sales 119,108
|Fri.'s open int 495,630
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|378¾
|380¾
|376¾
|379¾
|+1¾
|Jul
|388
|390
|386
|389¼
|+1¼
|Sep
|393½
|396
|392¼
|395¼
|+2¼
|Dec
|400¼
|402½
|399
|401¾
|+1¾
|Mar
|410¼
|412½
|409¼
|411¾
|+1¾
|May
|415
|417
|414
|416¾
|+1¾
|Jul
|418
|419¾
|417
|419¼
|+1¼
|Sep
|409½
|410½
|408
|409½
|+½
|Dec
|411
|412¾
|410
|412
|+1
|Mar
|417¼
|419¼
|417¼
|419¼
|+1¼
|May
|422½
|+1½
|Jul
|429¾
|+1¾
|Sep
|417
|+1
|Dec
|415
|416¼
|415
|416¼
|+¼
|Jul
|428½
|430
|428½
|430
|—1
|Dec
|416¼
|—1¾
|Est. sales 290,371.
|Fri.'s sales 435,018
|Fri.'s open int 1,820,847,
|up 3,992
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|280
|280
|272¾
|275¼
|—3¾
|Jul
|275
|275
|268¾
|272¼
|—2¾
|Sep
|265
|265
|265
|265
|—2
|Dec
|264
|264
|260
|260
|—2
|Mar
|261¾
|261¾
|256¾
|256¾
|—1¼
|May
|253½
|—1½
|Jul
|252
|—2
|Sep
|252
|—1½
|Dec
|252
|—1½
|Mar
|252
|—1½
|Jul
|252
|—1½
|Sep
|252
|—1½
|Est. sales 333.
|Fri.'s sales 696
|Fri.'s open int 4,952,
|up 162
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|904½
|908¼
|901½
|906½
|+2½
|Jul
|918
|921½
|914¾
|920
|+3
|Aug
|924
|927½
|921
|926
|+3
|Sep
|928¾
|932
|926¼
|930¾
|+1¾
|Nov
|938
|941
|935
|939¾
|+1¾
|Jan
|945
|949
|943
|947½
|+2½
|Mar
|949¾
|954
|947¾
|952½
|+2½
|May
|955¼
|958½
|953½
|957½
|+2½
|Jul
|965
|965¼
|959¾
|964¼
|+2¼
|Aug
|966¼
|+2¼
|Sep
|965¼
|+2¼
|Nov
|969½
|970½
|965½
|969½
|+1½
|Jan
|974
|+2
|Mar
|974
|+1¾
|May
|975¾
|+1¾
|Jul
|987¾
|+1¾
|Aug
|987¾
|+1¾
|Sep
|977¾
|+1¾
|Nov
|966½
|+1½
|Jul
|966½
|+1¾
|Nov
|956½
|+1¾
|Est. sales 107,042.
|Fri.'s sales 186,004
|Fri.'s open int 702,602,
|up 5,568
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|May
|28.65
|28.89
|28.54
|28.82
|+.16
|Jul
|28.99
|29.20
|28.88
|29.14
|+.16
|Aug
|29.06
|29.32
|29.01
|29.27
|+.16
|Sep
|29.26
|29.48
|29.17
|29.43
|+.17
|Oct
|29.34
|29.62
|29.33
|29.57
|+.17
|Dec
|29.65
|29.94
|29.60
|29.88
|+.19
|Jan
|29.90
|30.20
|29.88
|30.15
|+.22
|Mar
|30.15
|30.46
|30.13
|30.43
|+.24
|May
|30.47
|30.75
|30.39
|30.73
|+.25
|Jul
|30.76
|31.07
|30.68
|31.04
|+.27
|Aug
|31.15
|31.19
|31.15
|31.16
|+.26
|Sep
|31.31
|31.32
|31.25
|31.25
|+.23
|Oct
|31.27
|+.21
|Dec
|31.34
|31.39
|31.34
|31.38
|+.18
|Jan
|31.52
|+.17
|Mar
|31.52
|+.17
|May
|31.52
|+.17
|Jul
|31.54
|+.17
|Aug
|31.54
|+.17
|Sep
|31.54
|+.17
|Oct
|31.54
|+.17
|Dec
|31.59
|+.17
|Jul
|31.59
|+.17
|Oct
|31.59
|+.17
|Dec
|31.59
|+.17
|Est. sales 99,097.
|Fri.'s sales 115,148
|Fri.'s open int 482,312,
|up 1,086
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|May
|314.90
|316.50
|314.10
|315.10
|+.10
|Jul
|318.20
|319.60
|317.30
|318.40
|+.20
|Aug
|319.50
|321.10
|318.70
|319.70
|+.20
|Sep
|320.80
|321.90
|320.10
|321.00
|+.10
|Oct
|322.60
|323.00
|320.90
|322.00
|+.20
|Dec
|324.00
|325.20
|323.00
|324.10
|+.20
|Jan
|324.90
|325.60
|323.80
|324.60
|+.20
|Mar
|324.90
|325.00
|323.60
|324.60
|+.10
|May
|324.90
|325.30
|323.80
|324.80
|—.10
|Jul
|326.50
|326.70
|325.10
|325.90
|—.10
|Aug
|326.00
|326.00
|325.20
|325.20
|—.80
|Sep
|325.40
|—1.20
|Oct
|325.40
|—1.50
|Dec
|328.20
|328.40
|327.90
|327.90
|—.10
|Jan
|332.50
|—.10
|Mar
|334.40
|—.10
|May
|334.40
|—.10
|Jul
|337.30
|—.10
|Aug
|337.30
|—.10
|Sep
|337.30
|—.10
|Oct
|337.30
|—.10
|Dec
|335.70
|—.10
|Jul
|335.70
|—.10
|Oct
|335.70
|—.10
|Dec
|335.70
|—.10
|Est. sales 63,957.
|Fri.'s sales 131,772
|Fri.'s open int 464,613,
|up 2,310
