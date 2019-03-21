https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/business/article/Close-13706674.php
CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|464½
|467½
|458
|466½
|+1½
|Jul
|468¾
|472
|463½
|471½
|+1½
|Sep
|477
|480¼
|472½
|480
|+1¾
|Dec
|491¾
|494¾
|487¼
|494¾
|+1½
|Mar
|506
|508
|501
|507¾
|+1
|May
|510¼
|514½
|507¾
|514¼
|+1
|Jul
|510½
|516
|509¼
|516
|+1¼
|Sep
|522¾
|+1¾
|Dec
|529
|533¾
|529
|533¾
|+1¾
|Mar
|542
|+1¾
|May
|547
|+1¾
|Jul
|546¾
|+1¾
|Est. sales 93,571.
|Wed.'s sales 90,449
|Wed.'s open int 495,975
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|371
|377½
|370½
|376¼
|+4¾
|Jul
|380½
|386¾
|380¼
|385½
|+4½
|Sep
|387½
|392¾
|387
|391¾
|+3¾
|Dec
|395¼
|399½
|395
|398¾
|+3¼
|Mar
|406
|410
|406
|409
|+2½
|May
|411¼
|415
|411¼
|414¼
|+2½
|Jul
|415
|418
|415
|417¼
|+2¼
|Sep
|406¾
|410¼
|406¼
|408½
|+½
|Dec
|408½
|411½
|408¼
|410
|+½
|Mar
|416½
|417¼
|415¼
|417¼
|+¼
|May
|420½
|+½
|Jul
|427¾
|+¼
|Sep
|415
|+¼
|Dec
|415
|415¼
|415
|415¼
|+½
|Jul
|430¼
|+½
|Dec
|416½
|+½
|Est. sales 426,680.
|Wed.'s sales 173,690
|Wed.'s open int 1,809,700
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|273¼
|281
|272
|280¾
|+6¼
|Jul
|271¾
|278
|271¾
|277
|+4½
|Sep
|269¼
|+3¼
|Dec
|260
|261¾
|260
|261¾
|+1
|Mar
|258¼
|+¾
|May
|255
|+¾
|Jul
|253½
|+¾
|Sep
|253½
|+¾
|Dec
|253½
|+¾
|Mar
|253½
|+¾
|Jul
|253½
|+¾
|Sep
|253½
|+¾
|Est. sales 393.
|Wed.'s sales 339
|Wed.'s open int 4,772,
|up 79
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|906
|912
|903½
|910½
|+4½
|Jul
|919½
|925¾
|917¼
|924¼
|+4¾
|Aug
|925½
|931¾
|923½
|930¼
|+4¼
|Sep
|930¼
|936½
|928¾
|935¼
|+4½
|Nov
|940¼
|946½
|938¼
|944¾
|+4½
|Jan
|948½
|955
|946¾
|953
|+4¼
|Mar
|954½
|960¾
|953
|958¾
|+3¾
|May
|960
|966
|959
|964¼
|+3¾
|Jul
|968¾
|973½
|966½
|971¾
|+3½
|Aug
|973½
|+3½
|Sep
|972
|+3
|Nov
|973
|977
|971½
|976
|+3½
|Jan
|975¾
|981
|975¾
|981
|+2½
|Mar
|981
|+2½
|May
|982¾
|+2½
|Jul
|994¾
|—
|¼
|Aug
|994¾
|—
|¼
|Sep
|984¾
|—
|¼
|Nov
|973½
|—
|¼
|Jul
|973½
|—
|¼
|Nov
|963½
|—
|¼
|Est. sales 114,570.
|Wed.'s sales 114,582
|Wed.'s open int 691,152,
|up 1,676
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|May
|29.32
|29.47
|29.08
|29.10
|—.17
|Jul
|29.66
|29.79
|29.40
|29.42
|—.18
|Aug
|29.76
|29.93
|29.54
|29.56
|—.19
|Sep
|29.94
|30.09
|29.69
|29.71
|—.18
|Oct
|30.10
|30.21
|29.84
|29.85
|—.18
|Dec
|30.36
|30.51
|30.12
|30.14
|—.17
|Jan
|30.70
|30.75
|30.39
|30.39
|—.17
|Mar
|30.97
|30.99
|30.65
|30.66
|—.18
|May
|31.25
|31.25
|30.94
|30.95
|—.18
|Jul
|31.25
|31.31
|31.23
|31.23
|—.18
|Aug
|31.37
|31.37
|31.31
|31.31
|—.18
|Sep
|31.41
|31.41
|31.37
|31.37
|—.19
|Oct
|31.43
|31.57
|31.39
|31.39
|—.19
|Dec
|31.60
|31.69
|31.55
|31.55
|—.16
|Jan
|31.70
|—.16
|Mar
|31.70
|—.16
|May
|31.70
|—.16
|Jul
|31.72
|—.16
|Aug
|31.72
|—.16
|Sep
|31.72
|—.16
|Oct
|31.72
|—.16
|Dec
|31.77
|—.16
|Jul
|31.77
|—.16
|Oct
|31.77
|—.16
|Dec
|31.77
|—.16
|Est. sales 81,598.
|Wed.'s sales 72,437
|Wed.'s open int 478,350
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|May
|311.30
|315.80
|310.40
|315.30
|+3.70
|Jul
|315.00
|319.30
|314.00
|318.90
|+3.70
|Aug
|316.50
|320.60
|315.50
|320.30
|+3.70
|Sep
|318.20
|322.10
|317.40
|321.80
|+3.60
|Oct
|319.40
|323.20
|318.10
|322.90
|+3.70
|Dec
|321.20
|325.20
|320.20
|324.90
|+3.70
|Jan
|322.20
|326.00
|321.30
|325.80
|+3.60
|Mar
|322.80
|326.50
|322.20
|326.30
|+3.50
|May
|323.30
|326.90
|323.00
|326.60
|+3.00
|Jul
|325.00
|328.80
|324.70
|328.10
|+3.00
|Aug
|324.80
|328.70
|324.80
|327.90
|+3.10
|Sep
|328.10
|329.10
|328.10
|329.10
|+3.80
|Oct
|328.00
|328.80
|328.00
|328.80
|+3.20
|Dec
|327.10
|330.10
|327.10
|330.10
|+2.80
|Jan
|334.70
|+2.80
|Mar
|336.60
|+2.80
|May
|336.60
|+2.80
|Jul
|339.50
|+2.80
|Aug
|339.50
|+2.80
|Sep
|339.50
|+2.80
|Oct
|339.50
|+2.80
|Dec
|337.90
|+2.80
|Jul
|337.90
|+2.80
|Oct
|337.90
|+2.80
|Dec
|337.90
|+2.80
|Est. sales 84,991.
|Wed.'s sales 66,749
|Wed.'s open int 459,355,
|up 3,917
