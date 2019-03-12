https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/business/article/Close-13682803.php
CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Tue.:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|424
|446¼
|424
|446¼
|+24
|May
|428½
|457
|427½
|453
|+24
|Jul
|436¾
|463¾
|436
|460¾
|+23¾
|Sep
|446
|471¾
|445¼
|469
|+23
|Dec
|461¼
|486¼
|460¼
|483½
|+22½
|Mar
|474
|498
|473¼
|495½
|+21½
|May
|481¼
|502¾
|481¼
|501¾
|+19¾
|Jul
|481¼
|504¼
|481
|502¾
|+20½
|Sep
|487¾
|509¼
|487¾
|509¼
|+20
|Dec
|499¼
|520¼
|499¼
|520
|+19
|Mar
|506
|528¼
|506
|528¼
|+19
|May
|533¼
|+19
|Jul
|533
|+19
|Est. sales 202,514.
|Mon.'s sales 141,942
|Mon.'s open int 508,355,
|up 5,728
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|353¼
|357¾
|352¾
|356½
|+4
|May
|362
|367½
|361
|365¾
|+3¾
|Jul
|371½
|377¼
|371
|375½
|+4
|Sep
|378¾
|384
|378½
|382¾
|+4½
|Dec
|386¾
|392¼
|386¾
|391½
|+5
|Mar
|399¾
|404
|398¾
|403½
|+5
|May
|404½
|410
|404½
|409½
|+5
|Jul
|409
|413¾
|409
|413¼
|+5
|Sep
|400¾
|405¼
|400¾
|404¾
|+4
|Dec
|403¼
|408¼
|403¼
|407
|+3½
|Mar
|410
|414¾
|408½
|414¾
|+3½
|May
|414¾
|418½
|410
|418½
|+4¼
|Jul
|425¾
|+3¾
|Sep
|414¾
|+4¼
|Dec
|410½
|414¾
|410½
|414¾
|+3
|Jul
|429¾
|+3
|Dec
|416
|—
|¾
|Est. sales 488,697.
|Mon.'s sales 325,976
|Mon.'s open int 1,741,975,
|up 11,604
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|258¾
|+5½
|May
|261¾
|269
|260
|268
|+5½
|Jul
|261¼
|269½
|260½
|268½
|+5¾
|Sep
|261
|264¼
|261
|264¼
|+4¼
|Dec
|255
|260
|255
|260
|+4
|Mar
|253½
|—
|¼
|May
|253½
|—
|¼
|Jul
|252
|—
|¼
|Sep
|252
|—
|¼
|Dec
|252
|—
|¼
|Jul
|252
|—
|¼
|Sep
|252
|—
|¼
|Est. sales 451.
|Mon.'s sales 226
|Mon.'s open int 4,242
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|880½
|885
|880¼
|884¾
|+7
|May
|890
|899¾
|887¾
|897
|+7
|Jul
|904
|913¾
|901¾
|911
|+7
|Aug
|910¼
|919¾
|908¼
|917
|+6¾
|Sep
|916¼
|925
|913½
|922
|+6½
|Nov
|925¾
|934¾
|923¼
|932¼
|+6¾
|Jan
|934¾
|944
|933½
|941½
|+6¼
|Mar
|943
|950½
|940½
|948½
|+6½
|May
|948½
|956½
|948½
|954¾
|+6¼
|Jul
|955¼
|963¾
|955¼
|962¼
|+6½
|Aug
|963¾
|+5¾
|Sep
|961½
|+5¾
|Nov
|961
|968½
|961
|967
|+7½
|Jan
|971½
|+7½
|Mar
|971½
|+7½
|May
|973¼
|+7½
|Jul
|989
|+7½
|Aug
|989
|+7½
|Sep
|977
|Nov
|964
|Jul
|964
|Nov
|959
|Est. sales 141,226.
|Mon.'s sales 140,581
|Mon.'s open int 692,310,
|up 2,682
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Mar
|29.47
|29.78
|29.47
|29.78
|+.38
|May
|29.63
|30.08
|29.58
|29.99
|+.35
|Jul
|29.98
|30.40
|29.91
|30.31
|+.34
|Aug
|30.14
|30.53
|30.08
|30.46
|+.34
|Sep
|30.30
|30.71
|30.24
|30.62
|+.34
|Oct
|30.46
|30.83
|30.39
|30.77
|+.34
|Dec
|30.72
|31.11
|30.64
|31.02
|+.31
|Jan
|31.05
|31.34
|30.95
|31.27
|+.32
|Mar
|31.28
|31.64
|31.25
|31.54
|+.30
|May
|31.58
|31.88
|31.53
|31.82
|+.31
|Jul
|31.88
|32.08
|31.88
|32.08
|+.32
|Aug
|32.15
|+.32
|Sep
|32.23
|+.32
|Oct
|32.29
|+.32
|Dec
|32.47
|+.31
|Jan
|32.62
|+.31
|Mar
|32.62
|+.31
|May
|32.62
|+.31
|Jul
|32.64
|+.31
|Aug
|32.64
|+.31
|Sep
|32.64
|+.31
|Oct
|32.64
|+.31
|Dec
|32.69
|+.31
|Jul
|32.69
|+.31
|Oct
|32.69
|+.31
|Dec
|32.69
|+.31
|Est. sales 111,253.
|Mon.'s sales 89,555
|Mon.'s open int 467,037
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Mar
|296.20
|298.30
|296.20
|298.30
|+1.60
|May
|301.20
|304.50
|300.30
|303.00
|+1.70
|Jul
|305.00
|308.40
|304.20
|307.00
|+1.70
|Aug
|306.90
|310.10
|306.00
|308.70
|+1.60
|Sep
|308.90
|311.90
|307.80
|310.40
|+1.50
|Oct
|310.00
|313.00
|309.40
|311.50
|+1.50
|Dec
|312.00
|314.90
|311.10
|313.40
|+1.40
|Jan
|312.80
|315.90
|312.60
|314.50
|+1.40
|Mar
|314.10
|316.90
|313.50
|315.70
|+1.50
|May
|314.50
|317.60
|314.50
|316.30
|+1.20
|Jul
|317.10
|318.70
|317.10
|318.00
|+1.40
|Aug
|317.50
|319.80
|317.50
|319.00
|+1.30
|Sep
|319.00
|321.00
|317.80
|318.50
|+.30
|Oct
|318.00
|321.00
|318.00
|318.80
|+.40
|Dec
|318.50
|322.00
|318.30
|319.80
|+.80
|Jan
|319.70
|+.80
|Mar
|319.70
|+.80
|May
|319.70
|+.80
|Jul
|322.60
|+.80
|Aug
|322.60
|+.80
|Sep
|322.60
|+.80
|Oct
|322.60
|+.80
|Dec
|327.60
|+.80
|Jul
|327.60
|+.80
|Oct
|327.60
|+.80
|Dec
|327.60
|+.80
|Est. sales 79,383.
|Mon.'s sales 78,529
|Mon.'s open int 453,514,
|up 4,311
