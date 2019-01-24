https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/business/article/Close-13559070.php
Close
CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|527
|529
|521
|521½
|—4½
|May
|532¾
|534¾
|527½
|528¼
|—3½
|Jul
|538¾
|540¼
|533½
|534
|—3½
|Sep
|546¾
|548
|541½
|542¼
|—3½
|Dec
|559½
|560¾
|554¼
|555¼
|—3¼
|Mar
|569
|569
|563¾
|564¼
|—3¼
|May
|569½
|570¼
|568¾
|568¾
|—3
|Jul
|568
|568
|562¾
|563½
|—3¾
|Sep
|568
|569¼
|568
|569¼
|—3½
|Dec
|581¼
|582
|580½
|580½
|—3½
|Mar
|588¾
|—3½
|May
|592½
|—3¼
|Jul
|581½
|—3¼
|Est. sales 80,757.
|Wed.'s sales 76,335
|Wed.'s open int 449,494
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|378¾
|379¾
|375¾
|377
|—1¾
|May
|387¼
|388¼
|384¼
|385½
|—1¾
|Jul
|395
|396¼
|392
|393½
|—1¾
|Sep
|397¾
|398½
|395
|396½
|—1¼
|Dec
|402¼
|403
|399¾
|400¾
|—1½
|Mar
|411
|411½
|408¾
|409¼
|—1¾
|May
|415½
|416
|414¼
|414½
|—1¾
|Jul
|420¼
|421½
|418¾
|419¼
|—1½
|Sep
|412
|412
|411¼
|411¼
|—1
|Dec
|413
|413½
|412
|412¾
|—
|½
|Mar
|421
|—
|½
|May
|422
|Jul
|429½
|—
|½
|Sep
|422
|—
|½
|Dec
|417½
|—
|½
|Jul
|427
|—
|½
|Dec
|416½
|419
|416½
|417¾
|+1½
|Est. sales 186,600.
|Wed.'s sales 239,837
|Wed.'s open int 1,659,540,
|up 15,612
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|294
|296
|290
|290¾
|—4
|May
|293½
|293½
|288¼
|288¼
|—5¼
|Jul
|288¾
|290½
|287¾
|287¾
|—4¾
|Sep
|280¾
|—3
|Dec
|269½
|273
|267½
|273
|—5¼
|Mar
|273
|—5¼
|May
|273
|—5¼
|Jul
|271½
|—5¼
|Sep
|271½
|—5¼
|Dec
|271½
|—5¼
|Jul
|271½
|—5¼
|Sep
|271½
|—5¼
|Est. sales 382.
|Wed.'s sales 329
|Wed.'s open int 6,188,
|up 51
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|915
|919½
|909¼
|916
|+1
|May
|928¾
|932¾
|923
|929¾
|+1
|Jul
|941½
|945¾
|936
|942½
|+¾
|Aug
|948¼
|950¼
|942¼
|947½
|+¾
|Sep
|949½
|952½
|943¾
|949¾
|+½
|Nov
|956
|959½
|951
|956½
|+¼
|Jan
|968
|970
|962
|967¼
|+¼
|Mar
|973¾
|974¾
|969½
|972¼
|May
|975½
|977¼
|975
|977¼
|—
|½
|Jul
|981¼
|983½
|981¼
|983½
|—
|¾
|Aug
|982¾
|—
|¾
|Sep
|977¼
|—
|¾
|Nov
|975¼
|977½
|974¼
|977¼
|Jan
|979¼
|Mar
|979¼
|May
|979¾
|Jul
|995½
|Aug
|995½
|Sep
|995½
|Nov
|983¼
|+¼
|Jul
|983¼
|+¼
|Nov
|983¼
|+¼
|Est. sales 125,204.
|Wed.'s sales 112,852
|Wed.'s open int 693,916,
|up 3,930
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Mar
|29.42
|29.54
|29.17
|29.51
|+.13
|May
|29.70
|29.84
|29.47
|29.80
|+.12
|Jul
|29.99
|30.13
|29.77
|30.11
|+.13
|Aug
|30.13
|30.26
|29.93
|30.23
|+.12
|Sep
|30.23
|30.36
|30.08
|30.36
|+.12
|Oct
|30.30
|30.47
|30.15
|30.45
|+.13
|Dec
|30.52
|30.66
|30.31
|30.64
|+.13
|Jan
|30.60
|30.91
|30.60
|30.89
|+.13
|Mar
|31.07
|31.19
|31.07
|31.16
|+.11
|May
|31.46
|+.12
|Jul
|31.74
|+.12
|Aug
|31.87
|+.12
|Sep
|32.00
|+.12
|Oct
|32.08
|+.13
|Dec
|32.19
|+.13
|Jan
|32.35
|+.13
|Mar
|32.35
|+.13
|May
|32.35
|+.13
|Jul
|32.37
|+.13
|Aug
|32.37
|+.13
|Sep
|32.37
|+.13
|Oct
|32.37
|+.13
|Dec
|32.42
|+.13
|Jul
|32.42
|+.13
|Oct
|32.42
|+.13
|Dec
|32.42
|+.13
|Est. sales 64,708.
|Wed.'s sales 100,584
|Wed.'s open int 500,636
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Mar
|312.90
|314.50
|311.80
|312.30
|—.60
|May
|317.00
|318.30
|315.60
|316.20
|—.40
|Jul
|320.50
|322.00
|319.60
|320.20
|—.30
|Aug
|322.40
|323.30
|321.20
|321.70
|—.20
|Sep
|324.60
|324.60
|322.80
|323.00
|—.10
|Oct
|325.00
|325.00
|323.40
|323.50
|Dec
|325.80
|326.90
|324.80
|325.30
|—.10
|Jan
|327.10
|327.50
|326.00
|326.50
|Mar
|327.80
|328.20
|327.00
|327.00
|May
|328.10
|328.30
|327.50
|327.50
|—.30
|Jul
|329.90
|329.90
|328.60
|328.70
|—.20
|Aug
|330.10
|330.10
|327.60
|327.60
|+1.10
|Sep
|329.20
|329.20
|327.00
|327.00
|+2.50
|Oct
|328.70
|328.70
|325.30
|325.30
|+2.50
|Dec
|324.40
|325.70
|324.40
|325.30
|+1.60
|Jan
|325.30
|+1.60
|Mar
|325.30
|+1.60
|May
|325.30
|+1.60
|Jul
|328.20
|+1.60
|Aug
|328.20
|+1.60
|Sep
|328.20
|+1.60
|Oct
|328.20
|+1.60
|Dec
|335.20
|+1.60
|Jul
|335.20
|+1.60
|Oct
|335.20
|+1.60
|Dec
|335.20
|+1.60
|Est. sales 60,424.
|Wed.'s sales 64,403
|Wed.'s open int 455,236,
|up 1,892
View Comments