CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|519½
|520¼
|512
|513¾
|—6¼
|May
|525¾
|526
|518½
|519¾
|—6¼
|Jul
|530
|530¾
|523½
|524¼
|—6½
|Sep
|538½
|539
|532
|532¾
|—6½
|Dec
|552¾
|552¾
|546
|546½
|—6¼
|Mar
|561
|561
|556¼
|556¼
|—6¼
|May
|565½
|565½
|561¾
|561¾
|—6
|Jul
|560½
|—5½
|Sep
|567½
|—5¼
|Dec
|578¾
|—5¼
|Mar
|587
|—5¼
|May
|590¾
|—5
|Jul
|579¾
|—5
|Est. sales 85,108.
|Wed.'s sales 96,830
|Wed.'s open int 441,394
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|381½
|382¾
|376
|376¼
|—5¾
|May
|389½
|390¾
|384¼
|384½
|—5½
|Jul
|397
|398¼
|392
|392¼
|—5¼
|Sep
|399
|400¼
|394¾
|395
|—5
|Dec
|403½
|404
|399
|399
|—5
|Mar
|412
|413
|408
|408
|—5
|May
|418
|418
|413½
|413½
|—4½
|Jul
|422
|422½
|418
|418
|—4¾
|Sep
|410½
|410½
|410¼
|410¼
|—3¾
|Dec
|413
|413
|410
|410¾
|—2½
|Mar
|419
|—2¾
|May
|419½
|—2¾
|Jul
|426¾
|427
|426¾
|427
|—2½
|Sep
|422
|—3¾
|Dec
|416
|416
|415¾
|415¾
|—2½
|Jul
|425¼
|—2½
|Dec
|415¾
|—2½
|Est. sales 304,104.
|Wed.'s sales 366,244
|Wed.'s open int 1,628,766,
|up 7,051
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|285½
|289½
|285
|288¾
|+3
|May
|282¾
|284¾
|281
|284
|+2
|Jul
|282
|285¼
|281¾
|284½
|+1
|Sep
|276
|276½
|276
|276½
|+1
|Dec
|272
|— ¾
|Mar
|272
|— ¾
|May
|272
|— ¾
|Jul
|270½
|— ¾
|Sep
|270½
|— ¾
|Dec
|270½
|— ¾
|Jul
|270½
|— ¾
|Sep
|270½
|— ¾
|Est. sales 489.
|Wed.'s sales 401
|Wed.'s open int 5,153,
|up 84
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jan
|908
|911¼
|895
|895½
|—16
|Mar
|923¼
|924¼
|905¾
|906¾
|—17¼
|May
|936
|937½
|919¼
|920¼
|—17
|Jul
|948½
|949
|931¼
|932¼
|—16¾
|Aug
|953¼
|953¼
|936¼
|937¼
|—16¼
|Sep
|955¼
|955¼
|939¼
|940½
|—15½
|Nov
|961¼
|962¼
|946¾
|948
|—14½
|Jan
|972
|972½
|958
|959
|—14½
|Mar
|974¼
|975
|965¾
|967
|—14¼
|May
|985
|985
|971¾
|973¼
|—13¾
|Jul
|992
|992½
|979¼
|980¾
|—12¾
|Aug
|980¼
|—12¾
|Sep
|975
|—13
|Nov
|983
|984¼
|971¼
|972¾
|—11¼
|Jan
|974¾
|—11¼
|Mar
|974¾
|—11¼
|May
|974¾
|—11¼
|Jul
|988
|—11¾
|Aug
|988
|—11¾
|Sep
|988
|—11¾
|Nov
|979¾
|—11¾
|Jul
|979¾
|—11¾
|Nov
|979¾
|—11¾
|Est. sales 151,916.
|Wed.'s sales 197,272
|Wed.'s open int 678,380,
|up 4,607
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Jan
|28.04
|28.04
|27.88
|27.94
|—.38
|Mar
|28.60
|28.67
|28.08
|28.19
|—.41
|May
|28.83
|28.94
|28.37
|28.48
|—.39
|Jul
|29.13
|29.23
|28.68
|28.78
|—.38
|Aug
|29.31
|29.37
|28.82
|28.92
|—.38
|Sep
|29.44
|29.44
|28.98
|29.06
|—.38
|Oct
|29.47
|29.60
|29.08
|29.17
|—.37
|Dec
|29.70
|29.79
|29.26
|29.40
|—.35
|Jan
|29.98
|29.98
|29.54
|29.66
|—.36
|Mar
|30.31
|30.31
|29.88
|29.97
|—.35
|May
|30.44
|30.44
|30.26
|30.26
|—.35
|Jul
|30.55
|—.34
|Aug
|30.69
|—.33
|Sep
|30.81
|—.33
|Oct
|30.86
|—.32
|Dec
|30.97
|—.33
|Jan
|30.97
|—.33
|Mar
|30.97
|—.33
|May
|30.97
|—.33
|Jul
|30.99
|—.33
|Aug
|30.99
|—.33
|Sep
|30.99
|—.33
|Oct
|30.99
|—.33
|Dec
|31.04
|—.33
|Jul
|31.04
|—.33
|Oct
|31.04
|—.33
|Dec
|31.04
|—.33
|Est. sales 132,250.
|Wed.'s sales 89,731
|Wed.'s open int 481,502,
|up 3,756
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Jan
|319.60 319.70 312.60 312.60
|—6.40
|Mar
|323.50 323.80 316.50 316.80
|—6.60
|May
|326.50 327.20 320.30 320.60
|—6.40
|Jul
|330.20 330.50 323.90 324.30
|—5.90
|Aug
|331.40 331.80 325.50 325.70
|—5.80
|Sep
|332.20 332.70 326.40 326.80
|—5.70
|Oct
|331.60 332.20 326.60 326.90
|—5.40
|Dec
|333.80 333.80 328.00 328.40
|—5.30
|Jan
|335.10 335.10 329.30 329.70
|—5.30
|Mar
|334.20 334.20 330.50 330.90
|—5.10
|May
|333.90 333.90 331.60 331.80
|—4.90
|Jul
|333.10
|—4.80
|Aug
|330.50
|—4.70
|Sep
|328.50
|—4.80
|Oct
|326.80
|—4.80
|Dec
|327.60
|—4.80
|Jan
|327.60
|—4.80
|Mar
|327.60
|—4.80
|May
|327.60
|—4.80
|Jul
|330.50
|—4.80
|Aug
|330.50
|—4.80
|Sep
|330.50
|—4.80
|Oct
|330.50
|—4.80
|Dec
|337.50
|—4.80
|Jul
|337.50
|—4.80
|Oct
|337.50
|—4.80
|Dec
|337.50
|—4.80
|Est. sales 100,100.
|Wed.'s sales 97,565
|Wed.'s open int 440,073
