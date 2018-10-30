https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/business/article/Close-13348830.php
CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Tue.:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|505½
|507½
|497
|499¾
|—7½
|Mar
|524½
|525¾
|514¼
|517½
|—8½
|May
|537
|538
|526¾
|530
|—8¼
|Jul
|542¾
|544¾
|533¼
|536½
|—8¼
|Sep
|554
|555¾
|545½
|548¾
|—7½
|Dec
|568½
|570½
|560¾
|564¼
|—7¼
|Mar
|574
|575¾
|572¾
|575¾
|—6¾
|May
|586
|586¾
|579¼
|582½
|—6¼
|Jul
|583
|583
|576¾
|581¼
|—6
|Sep
|588½
|—5¾
|Dec
|599
|599¼
|594½
|599¼
|—6¼
|Mar
|608
|—5¾
|May
|608
|—5¾
|Jul
|596¾
|—5¾
|Est. sales 122,795.
|Mon.'s sales 110,317
|Mon.'s open int 541,232,
|up 5,460
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|366¾
|368
|364¼
|364¾
|—2
|Mar
|379
|380¼
|376¾
|377¼
|—2
|May
|387
|388
|384¾
|385¼
|—2
|Jul
|392¾
|393¾
|390½
|391
|—2
|Sep
|395¼
|395½
|392¾
|393¼
|—2
|Dec
|400¾
|402
|398¾
|399¼
|—2
|Mar
|409¾
|410
|407¾
|408¼
|—1¾
|May
|414
|414
|413½
|414
|—1¾
|Jul
|420
|420
|418¼
|418¾
|—1¾
|Sep
|413½
|413¾
|413
|413
|—1¾
|Dec
|416
|416¼
|415½
|415¾
|—1¼
|Jul
|430¾
|—
|¾
|Dec
|420¾
|Est. sales 214,904.
|Mon.'s sales 234,734
|Mon.'s open int 1,678,121,
|up 1,283
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|286½
|288
|278
|279¾
|—6¾
|Mar
|281
|281¼
|273¾
|276¼
|—4½
|May
|281¼
|281¼
|276
|278
|—5¼
|Jul
|279¾
|—5¾
|Sep
|277
|—7¾
|Dec
|269
|—6¾
|Mar
|269
|—6¾
|May
|269
|—6¾
|Jul
|267½
|—6¾
|Sep
|267½
|—6¾
|Jul
|267½
|—6¾
|Sep
|267½
|—6¾
|Est. sales 1,154.
|Mon.'s sales 738
|Mon.'s open int 7,304
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Nov
|839
|842
|832¼
|833½
|—5½
|Jan
|852¼
|855
|845¾
|847
|—5¼
|Mar
|865½
|868¾
|859¼
|860½
|—5
|May
|879¼
|882½
|873¼
|874¼
|—5
|Jul
|891¼
|894½
|885¼
|886½
|—4¾
|Aug
|896¼
|898¾
|890¾
|891½
|—4¾
|Sep
|898¾
|898¾
|892¾
|893¾
|—5
|Nov
|906
|908
|899¾
|900½
|—5
|Jan
|917¾
|917¾
|911
|911¼
|—5¼
|Mar
|920½
|921½
|918¼
|919
|—5
|May
|927
|—5
|Jul
|939
|939
|936½
|936½
|—4¾
|Aug
|936¾
|—4¾
|Sep
|930½
|—7
|Nov
|936
|936
|933¾
|933¾
|—3
|Jul
|961
|—3
|Nov
|951¼
|—2¾
|Est. sales 292,387.
|Mon.'s sales 307,486
|Mon.'s open int 777,061
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Dec
|27.89
|28.04
|27.75
|28.00
|+.11
|Jan
|28.10
|28.26
|27.97
|28.22
|+.11
|Mar
|28.35
|28.53
|28.23
|28.48
|+.10
|May
|28.65
|28.80
|28.52
|28.77
|+.10
|Jul
|28.93
|29.08
|28.80
|29.05
|+.10
|Aug
|29.11
|29.22
|28.95
|29.20
|+.10
|Sep
|29.20
|29.34
|29.10
|29.33
|+.11
|Oct
|29.27
|29.40
|29.22
|29.40
|+.11
|Dec
|29.41
|29.60
|29.35
|29.60
|+.13
|Jan
|29.84
|29.87
|29.65
|29.86
|+.12
|Mar
|29.95
|30.16
|29.91
|30.15
|+.13
|May
|30.20
|30.42
|30.20
|30.42
|+.13
|Jul
|30.67
|+.12
|Aug
|30.68
|+.13
|Sep
|30.78
|+.13
|Oct
|30.84
|+.12
|Dec
|31.20
|+.13
|Jul
|31.20
|+.13
|Oct
|31.20
|+.13
|Dec
|31.25
|+.13
|Est. sales 87,350.
|Mon.'s sales 88,909
|Mon.'s open int 548,932,
|up 9,770
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Dec
|308.80
|311.00
|305.00
|305.10
|—3.10
|Jan
|310.50
|312.50
|307.00
|307.10
|—2.90
|Mar
|310.80
|312.60
|307.70
|307.90
|—2.60
|May
|311.00
|312.00
|307.60
|307.80
|—2.40
|Jul
|312.40
|313.20
|309.10
|309.30
|—2.40
|Aug
|313.70
|313.70
|310.10
|310.30
|—2.30
|Sep
|314.00
|314.00
|310.60
|310.80
|—2.40
|Oct
|312.30
|313.40
|310.10
|310.20
|—2.60
|Dec
|313.40
|315.00
|310.60
|310.90
|—2.60
|Jan
|314.10
|314.10
|312.10
|312.20
|—2.40
|Mar
|315.50
|315.50
|313.40
|313.50
|—2.40
|May
|315.10
|315.10
|313.90
|313.90
|—2.70
|Jul
|316.80
|316.80
|315.70
|315.70
|—2.50
|Aug
|315.80
|316.20
|315.80
|316.20
|—.80
|Sep
|316.50
|—.10
|Oct
|315.60
|—.10
|Dec
|315.00
|315.00
|314.90
|314.90
|—.90
|Jul
|317.80
|—.90
|Oct
|317.80
|—.90
|Dec
|324.80
|—.90
|Est. sales 83,310.
|Mon.'s sales 94,362
|Mon.'s open int 533,283,
|up 1,743
