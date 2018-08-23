https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/business/article/Close-13177880.php
CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|529
|535½
|515½
|522
|—4
|Dec
|550¾
|554½
|535½
|541¾
|—3½
|Mar
|571¼
|575¼
|558¾
|564½
|—4
|May
|586¼
|586½
|570½
|576¼
|—3½
|Jul
|575¼
|580
|564½
|570¾
|—2½
|Sep
|584½
|584½
|572¼
|577¾
|—2½
|Dec
|596½
|596½
|583
|589
|—2
|Mar
|599½
|599½
|588½
|594¼
|—2
|May
|595½
|—2¼
|Jul
|593¼
|593¼
|582½
|589
|—1¾
|Sep
|593¼
|—1¾
|Dec
|607½
|607½
|602½
|603½
|—1½
|Mar
|605¾
|—1¼
|May
|605¾
|—1¼
|Jul
|599
|—1¼
|Est. sales 132,403.
|Wed.'s sales 139,625
|Wed.'s open int 489,986
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|353
|355
|346¼
|346¾
|—5¾
|Dec
|367½
|369½
|360½
|361
|—5¾
|Mar
|379¼
|381¼
|373
|373¼
|—5¾
|May
|386½
|388¼
|380¼
|380¾
|—5½
|Jul
|391¾
|394
|386
|386½
|—5¼
|Sep
|392
|394¼
|386¾
|387½
|—4½
|Dec
|395¾
|398
|391
|391½
|—4½
|Mar
|406¾
|406¾
|402¾
|402¾
|—4½
|May
|411¼
|411¼
|409½
|409½
|—4½
|Jul
|419
|419
|414½
|414½
|—4½
|Sep
|406
|—3¼
|Dec
|412
|412
|407¾
|408
|—3
|Jul
|423¾
|—3
|Dec
|420
|420
|419½
|419¾
|+1
|Est. sales 430,453.
|Wed.'s sales 335,295
|Wed.'s open int 1,725,931,
|up 12,430
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|260¼
|265¾
|260¼
|263¼
|+3½
|Dec
|264¼
|270
|263½
|266½
|+2
|Mar
|270
|274
|270
|270¾
|+1½
|May
|273¾
|+1½
|Jul
|275¾
|+1¼
|Sep
|279½
|+1¼
|Dec
|279½
|+1¼
|Mar
|279½
|+1¼
|May
|279½
|+1¼
|Jul
|278
|+1¼
|Sep
|278
|+1¼
|Est. sales 451.
|Wed.'s sales 761
|Wed.'s open int 4,863
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|857½
|861¾
|842
|842
|—16¼
|Nov
|869¼
|873¾
|853¾
|854
|—16¼
|Jan
|882
|886½
|866¾
|867
|—16¼
|Mar
|894½
|898¼
|879½
|880
|—15½
|May
|903¾
|909¼
|890¾
|891¼
|—15¼
|Jul
|913½
|917
|899¾
|900½
|—15
|Aug
|912½
|915¼
|902¾
|902¾
|—15
|Sep
|908¼
|908¾
|899¼
|899¼
|—15½
|Nov
|912
|916¾
|897¾
|898½
|—15¾
|Jan
|915
|917½
|907
|907
|—15¼
|Mar
|912
|—15½
|May
|919½
|—15¼
|Jul
|935
|935
|927¼
|927¼
|—15½
|Aug
|929½
|—15½
|Sep
|915½
|—11¼
|Nov
|916
|916
|908¾
|908¾
|—11
|Jul
|936
|—11
|Nov
|915
|—11
|Est. sales 168,076.
|Wed.'s sales 194,784
|Wed.'s open int 797,032,
|up 7,089
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Sep
|28.25
|28.25
|27.96
|28.03
|—.19
|Oct
|28.37
|28.37
|28.10
|28.17
|—.18
|Dec
|28.59
|28.59
|28.30
|28.37
|—.19
|Jan
|28.79
|28.79
|28.52
|28.60
|—.19
|Mar
|29.09
|29.09
|28.83
|28.90
|—.20
|May
|29.36
|29.37
|29.12
|29.17
|—.22
|Jul
|29.63
|29.67
|29.41
|29.46
|—.22
|Aug
|29.78
|29.81
|29.58
|29.62
|—.22
|Sep
|29.81
|29.93
|29.76
|29.77
|—.22
|Oct
|29.92
|30.05
|29.88
|29.88
|—.23
|Dec
|30.21
|30.25
|30.05
|30.10
|—.21
|Jan
|30.50
|30.50
|30.37
|30.37
|—.21
|Mar
|30.68
|—.22
|May
|31.06
|31.06
|30.98
|30.98
|—.23
|Jul
|31.40
|31.40
|31.29
|31.29
|—.23
|Aug
|31.44
|—.23
|Sep
|31.51
|—.24
|Oct
|31.55
|—.19
|Dec
|31.79
|—.27
|Jul
|31.79
|—.27
|Oct
|31.79
|—.27
|Dec
|31.79
|—.27
|Est. sales 72,681.
|Wed.'s sales 106,687
|Wed.'s open int 543,559,
|up 3,795
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Sep
|321.10
|322.20
|313.50
|313.70
|—7.40
|Oct
|321.90
|322.80
|315.00
|315.20
|—6.80
|Dec
|323.20
|324.50
|316.20
|316.50
|—6.70
|Jan
|321.90
|323.10
|315.30
|315.40
|—6.40
|Mar
|320.30
|321.50
|315.00
|315.10
|—5.40
|May
|318.90
|319.40
|314.00
|314.10
|—4.80
|Jul
|320.00
|321.50
|315.80
|315.90
|—4.60
|Aug
|320.60
|322.10
|316.80
|316.80
|—4.10
|Sep
|320.20
|322.20
|316.70
|316.70
|—4.30
|Oct
|318.90
|320.40
|315.30
|315.30
|—4.00
|Dec
|319.00
|320.10
|314.90
|315.00
|—4.20
|Jan
|320.50
|320.80
|315.80
|315.80
|—4.10
|Mar
|321.00
|321.00
|316.20
|316.20
|—4.20
|May
|322.70
|322.70
|318.10
|318.10
|—4.20
|Jul
|324.40
|324.40
|320.30
|320.30
|—4.00
|Aug
|316.90
|—4.00
|Sep
|316.80
|—4.10
|Oct
|316.40
|—4.50
|Dec
|318.80
|—2.10
|Jul
|321.70
|—2.10
|Oct
|321.70
|—2.10
|Dec
|328.70
|—2.10
|Est. sales 139,657.
|Wed.'s sales 126,465
|Wed.'s open int 499,544
View Comments