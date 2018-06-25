https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/business/article/Close-13024505.php
Updated 3:21 pm, Monday, June 25, 2018
CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon.:
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|490¼
|491
|473¾
|476¾
|—14½
|Sep
|502
|503¾
|487
|490½
|—13¾
|Dec
|518¾
|521
|505½
|508½
|—13
|Mar
|537½
|537½
|524
|526¼
|—12¼
|May
|549½
|549½
|536¾
|538
|—12¼
|Jul
|552¼
|552¼
|542
|543¼
|—11½
|Sep
|558¼
|558¼
|551¾
|552¾
|—10¼
|Dec
|573½
|573¾
|565
|566½
|—9¼
|Mar
|577
|577
|573¾
|575½
|—8¾
|May
|580¼
|—9
|Jul
|577¼
|579
|575
|578¾
|—7½
|Est. sales 131,922.
|Fri.'s sales 137,021
|Fri.'s open int 477,833
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|358½
|359½
|349¼
|350½
|—6¾
|Sep
|367¾
|368½
|358¼
|359½
|—7
|Dec
|379
|380¼
|370¼
|371½
|—6½
|Mar
|388½
|389½
|380
|381½
|—6
|May
|395½
|395½
|387
|388
|—6½
|Jul
|401
|401
|393
|394½
|—5¾
|Sep
|394
|395¼
|390½
|391¾
|—5¼
|Dec
|401¾
|402½
|395¼
|396½
|—4¼
|Mar
|407¾
|407¾
|405
|406
|—3¾
|May
|412¾
|412¾
|412
|412
|—4
|Jul
|417
|417¾
|417
|417¼
|—3¾
|Sep
|410¼
|—3¾
|Dec
|413
|414
|410
|412½
|— ¾
|Jul
|426
|— ¾
|Dec
|418½
|Est. sales 461,057.
|Fri.'s sales 381,534
|Fri.'s open int 1,926,616
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|243
|244¾
|239¾
|241
|—3½
|Sep
|237
|238½
|235½
|238½
|+ ¼
|Dec
|236½
|238
|235¼
|236
|—2¼
|Mar
|240
|240¼
|240
|240¼
|—2
|May
|242¾
|—2
|Jul
|247¾
|—2
|Sep
|249
|—2
|Dec
|249
|—2
|Mar
|249
|—2
|May
|249
|—2
|Jul
|247½
|—2
|Sep
|247½
|—2
|Est. sales 761.
|Fri.'s sales 784
|Fri.'s open int 5,380
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|896½
|899
|871¾
|874½
|—20
|Aug
|902
|904¼
|876¾
|880
|—20
|Sep
|907¾
|909
|882¾
|885¼
|—20¾
|Nov
|918
|920½
|892½
|895½
|—20¾
|Jan
|927½
|927½
|902
|905
|—20¼
|Mar
|929½
|932
|906¼
|909
|—19
|May
|937¼
|937¼
|915¼
|917½
|—18¼
|Jul
|945
|945
|923½
|926
|—18
|Aug
|942½
|942½
|923¼
|925½
|—18
|Sep
|924
|924
|916
|916
|—17½
|Nov
|927
|927
|907¾
|909½
|—17½
|Jan
|922¾
|923¼
|915½
|915½
|—17½
|Mar
|917½
|—17¼
|May
|921¾
|—17
|Jul
|928¾
|—17
|Aug
|930
|—17
|Sep
|923¼
|—17
|Nov
|909¼
|911¾
|906
|906
|—15¾
|Jul
|933¼
|—15½
|Nov
|912¼
|—14½
|Est. sales 259,360.
|Fri.'s sales 338,208
|Fri.'s open int 857,249
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Jul
|29.22
|29.27
|28.91
|28.94
|—.27
|Aug
|29.32
|29.35
|29.01
|29.05
|—.27
|Sep
|29.40
|29.47
|29.14
|29.18
|—.29
|Oct
|29.57
|29.60
|29.29
|29.32
|—.29
|Dec
|29.88
|29.99
|29.57
|29.62
|—.31
|Jan
|30.17
|30.23
|29.83
|29.86
|—.33
|Mar
|30.55
|30.55
|30.16
|30.19
|—.32
|May
|30.73
|30.78
|30.47
|30.52
|—.28
|Jul
|31.04
|31.12
|30.80
|30.84
|—.30
|Aug
|30.96
|31.11
|30.94
|30.96
|—.29
|Sep
|31.23
|31.23
|31.09
|31.09
|—.29
|Oct
|31.15
|31.24
|31.11
|31.16
|—.27
|Dec
|31.52
|31.52
|31.36
|31.38
|—.27
|Jan
|31.57
|31.58
|31.57
|31.58
|—.27
|Mar
|31.85
|—.27
|May
|32.02
|—.27
|Jul
|32.14
|—.23
|Aug
|32.19
|—.17
|Sep
|32.05
|—.17
|Oct
|32.08
|—.22
|Dec
|32.09
|—.24
|Jul
|32.09
|—.24
|Oct
|32.09
|—.24
|Dec
|32.09
|—.24
|Est. sales 131,751.
|Fri.'s sales 180,403
|Fri.'s open int 493,158
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Jul
|339.10 339.30 331.50 332.90
|—6.20
|Aug
|340.00 340.00 332.10 333.50
|—6.50
|Sep
|339.50 339.80 332.40 333.80
|—6.50
|Oct
|340.50 340.50 332.00 333.60
|—6.80
|Dec
|341.00 341.40 332.10 334.00
|—7.00
|Jan
|338.70 338.80 329.70 331.80
|—6.70
|Mar
|335.60 335.60 326.20 328.00
|—6.70
|May
|334.40 334.40 325.30 326.50
|—6.80
|Jul
|330.60 332.10 326.70 327.90
|—6.70
|Aug
|328.60 328.60 326.90 327.10
|—7.00
|Sep
|328.10 328.70 325.00 326.30
|—6.80
|Oct
|323.10 324.10 322.80 322.80
|—5.90
|Dec
|325.10 325.20 321.20 322.30
|—5.90
|Jan
|322.20
|—5.80
|Mar
|323.90 323.90 320.10 320.10
|—5.40
|May
|321.60
|—5.80
|Jul
|323.60
|—6.00
|Aug
|323.60
|—6.00
|Sep
|323.60
|—6.00
|Oct
|323.60
|—6.00
|Dec
|319.70
|—6.00
|Jul
|322.60
|—6.00
|Oct
|322.60
|—6.00
|Dec
|330.00
|—8.70
|Est. sales 139,361.
|Fri.'s sales 149,148
|Fri.'s open int 503,596
