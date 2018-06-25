CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon.:

Open High Low Settle Chg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 490¼ 491 473¾ 476¾ —14½
Sep 502 503¾ 487 490½ —13¾
Dec 518¾ 521 505½ 508½ —13
Mar 537½ 537½ 524 526¼ —12¼
May 549½ 549½ 536¾ 538 —12¼
Jul 552¼ 552¼ 542 543¼ —11½
Sep 558¼ 558¼ 551¾ 552¾ —10¼
Dec 573½ 573¾ 565 566½ —9¼
Mar 577 577 573¾ 575½ —8¾
May 580¼ —9
Jul 577¼ 579 575 578¾ —7½
Est. sales 131,922. Fri.'s sales 137,021
Fri.'s open int 477,833
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 358½ 359½ 349¼ 350½ —6¾
Sep 367¾ 368½ 358¼ 359½ —7
Dec 379 380¼ 370¼ 371½ —6½
Mar 388½ 389½ 380 381½ —6
May 395½ 395½ 387 388 —6½
Jul 401 401 393 394½ —5¾
Sep 394 395¼ 390½ 391¾ —5¼
Dec 401¾ 402½ 395¼ 396½ —4¼
Mar 407¾ 407¾ 405 406 —3¾
May 412¾ 412¾ 412 412 —4
Jul 417 417¾ 417 417¼ —3¾
Sep 410¼ —3¾
Dec 413 414 410 412½ — ¾
Jul 426 — ¾
Dec 418½
Est. sales 461,057. Fri.'s sales 381,534
Fri.'s open int 1,926,616
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 243 244¾ 239¾ 241 —3½
Sep 237 238½ 235½ 238½ + ¼
Dec 236½ 238 235¼ 236 —2¼
Mar 240 240¼ 240 240¼ —2
May 242¾ —2
Jul 247¾ —2
Sep 249 —2
Dec 249 —2
Mar 249 —2
May 249 —2
Jul 247½ —2
Sep 247½ —2
Est. sales 761. Fri.'s sales 784
Fri.'s open int 5,380
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 896½ 899 871¾ 874½ —20
Aug 902 904¼ 876¾ 880 —20
Sep 907¾ 909 882¾ 885¼ —20¾
Nov 918 920½ 892½ 895½ —20¾
Jan 927½ 927½ 902 905 —20¼
Mar 929½ 932 906¼ 909 —19
May 937¼ 937¼ 915¼ 917½ —18¼
Jul 945 945 923½ 926 —18
Aug 942½ 942½ 923¼ 925½ —18
Sep 924 924 916 916 —17½
Nov 927 927 907¾ 909½ —17½
Jan 922¾ 923¼ 915½ 915½ —17½
Mar 917½ —17¼
May 921¾ —17
Jul 928¾ —17
Aug 930 —17
Sep 923¼ —17
Nov 909¼ 911¾ 906 906 —15¾
Jul 933¼ —15½
Nov 912¼ —14½
Est. sales 259,360. Fri.'s sales 338,208
Fri.'s open int 857,249
SOYBEAN OIL
60,000 lbs; cents per lb
Jul 29.22 29.27 28.91 28.94 —.27
Aug 29.32 29.35 29.01 29.05 —.27
Sep 29.40 29.47 29.14 29.18 —.29
Oct 29.57 29.60 29.29 29.32 —.29
Dec 29.88 29.99 29.57 29.62 —.31
Jan 30.17 30.23 29.83 29.86 —.33
Mar 30.55 30.55 30.16 30.19 —.32
May 30.73 30.78 30.47 30.52 —.28
Jul 31.04 31.12 30.80 30.84 —.30
Aug 30.96 31.11 30.94 30.96 —.29
Sep 31.23 31.23 31.09 31.09 —.29
Oct 31.15 31.24 31.11 31.16 —.27
Dec 31.52 31.52 31.36 31.38 —.27
Jan 31.57 31.58 31.57 31.58 —.27
Mar 31.85 —.27
May 32.02 —.27
Jul 32.14 —.23
Aug 32.19 —.17
Sep 32.05 —.17
Oct 32.08 —.22
Dec 32.09 —.24
Jul 32.09 —.24
Oct 32.09 —.24
Dec 32.09 —.24
Est. sales 131,751. Fri.'s sales 180,403
Fri.'s open int 493,158
SOYBEAN MEAL
100 tons; dollars per ton
Jul 339.10 339.30 331.50 332.90 —6.20
Aug 340.00 340.00 332.10 333.50 —6.50
Sep 339.50 339.80 332.40 333.80 —6.50
Oct 340.50 340.50 332.00 333.60 —6.80
Dec 341.00 341.40 332.10 334.00 —7.00
Jan 338.70 338.80 329.70 331.80 —6.70
Mar 335.60 335.60 326.20 328.00 —6.70
May 334.40 334.40 325.30 326.50 —6.80
Jul 330.60 332.10 326.70 327.90 —6.70
Aug 328.60 328.60 326.90 327.10 —7.00
Sep 328.10 328.70 325.00 326.30 —6.80
Oct 323.10 324.10 322.80 322.80 —5.90
Dec 325.10 325.20 321.20 322.30 —5.90
Jan 322.20 —5.80
Mar 323.90 323.90 320.10 320.10 —5.40
May 321.60 —5.80
Jul 323.60 —6.00
Aug 323.60 —6.00
Sep 323.60 —6.00
Oct 323.60 —6.00
Dec 319.70 —6.00
Jul 322.60 —6.00
Oct 322.60 —6.00
Dec 330.00 —8.70
Est. sales 139,361. Fri.'s sales 149,148
Fri.'s open int 503,596