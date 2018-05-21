CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon.:

Open High Low Settle Chg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 523 525½ 504¼ 507¼ —11
Sep 538½ 541 521¼ 524½ —9½
Dec 559½ 561¾ 543½ 546¾ —8
Mar 575½ 579 562 565½ —7
May 585½ 588¼ 572¼ 575¼ —6½
Jul 588¾ 591¼ 576½ 579¾ —5¾
Sep 591¾ 595½ 582 584¾ —5
Dec 599¾ 602½ 590¾ 594½ —4¼
Mar 609½ 609½ 601¼ 601¼ —3¾
May 601¼ —3¾
Jul 592¾ —3¾
Est. sales 154,604. Fri.'s sales 165,498
Fri.'s open int 472,339, up 7,713
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 405½ 407½ 401¼ 402¾ + ¼
Sep 413¾ 415¾ 409¾ 411¼ + ¼
Dec 422¾ 424¾ 419 421 + ¾
Mar 430 432½ 427¼ 429¼ +1
May 435 437 432 433¾ +1
Jul 439¼ 440¾ 436 438 + ¾
Sep 414½ 415¾ 412¾ 414½ +1¼
Dec 419½ 420½ 417¼ 419 +1
Mar 428 428 427½ 427½ +1
May 430¼ 432 430¼ 432 +1½
Jul 435 435½ 435 435½ + ¾
Sep 424 + ¾
Dec 420 421½ 418¼ 419¾
Jul 431½ + ½
Dec 421¼ + ¼
Est. sales 322,079. Fri.'s sales 319,121
Fri.'s open int 1,865,533, up 7,957
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 243 245½ 242 245¼ +3¼
Sep 247½ 249¾ 247½ 249¾ +2¾
Dec 257 258¼ 256 258 +2
Mar 263½ +2
May 266½ +2
Jul 271½ +2
Sep 272¾ +2
Dec 272¾ +2
Mar 272¾ +2
May 272¾ +2
Jul 271¼ +2
Sep 271¼ +2
Est. sales 310. Fri.'s sales 138
Fri.'s open int 5,526, up 4
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 1017½ 1027 1011½ 1025¼ +26¾
Aug 1020¾ 1030¼ 1015¼ 1029 +26½
Sep 1021¾ 1031¼ 1017¼ 1030¼ +25¾
Nov 1025¼ 1034½ 1020¾ 1033¾ +25½
Jan 1029 1037½ 1024¾ 1037 +24¾
Mar 1010½ 1021¾ 1010 1021¼ +23½
May 999½ 1017¾ 999½ 1017½ +23¼
Jul 1011½ 1022½ 1011½ 1022½ +22¾
Aug 1020 1020 1013½ 1017 +20½
Sep 997¾ 1002¾ 997¾ 999½ +20½
Nov 978¼ 988½ 978¼ 988½ +18½
Jan 993 +18
Mar 995 +18
May 997½ +17
Jul 1004½ +16¼
Aug 997¼ +16¼
Sep 995½ +16¼
Nov 978 +16¼
Jul 993¼ +16¼
Nov 985¼ +16¼
Est. sales 249,659. Fri.'s sales 194,826
Fri.'s open int 901,202, up 16,663
SOYBEAN OIL
60,000 lbs; cents per lb
Jul 31.18 31.44 31.09 31.42 +.44
Aug 31.30 31.54 31.22 31.53 +.44
Sep 31.44 31.70 31.37 31.67 +.43
Oct 31.59 31.83 31.53 31.82 +.43
Dec 32.01 32.20 31.87 32.18 +.43
Jan 32.19 32.43 32.13 32.42 +.43
Mar 32.65 32.75 32.49 32.73 +.43
May 32.88 33.02 32.77 33.01 +.42
Jul 33.12 33.31 33.06 33.29 +.41
Aug 33.40 +.41
Sep 33.51 +.40
Oct 33.58 +.41
Dec 33.64 33.80 33.50 33.80 +.41
Jan 33.96 +.41
Mar 34.18 +.40
May 34.38 +.42
Jul 34.44 +.43
Aug 34.43 +.43
Sep 34.43 +.43
Oct 34.43 +.43
Dec 34.33 +.43
Jul 34.33 +.43
Oct 34.33 +.43
Dec 34.33 +.43
Est. sales 87,546. Fri.'s sales 114,187
Fri.'s open int 514,988, up 4,834
SOYBEAN MEAL
100 tons; dollars per ton
Jul 380.10 383.30 375.60 379.10 +2.80
Aug 378.20 381.30 375.40 378.70 +4.20
Sep 375.50 378.90 373.90 377.20 +5.10
Oct 373.60 376.40 371.50 375.10 +5.60
Dec 371.30 374.80 369.80 373.60 +5.60
Jan 368.00 370.80 366.50 370.40 +6.20
Mar 353.00 357.70 353.00 356.50 +6.30
May 349.00 352.10 348.90 350.60 +6.00
Jul 349.90 352.00 349.70 350.70 +6.00
Aug 347.90 +5.70
Sep 343.60 +5.70
Oct 337.50 +4.70
Dec 332.50 338.10 332.50 336.30 +4.80
Jan 335.80 +4.80
Mar 335.80 +4.80
May 335.80 +4.80
Jul 337.60 +4.80
Aug 337.60 +4.80
Sep 337.60 +4.80
Oct 337.60 +4.80
Dec 332.20 +4.80
Jul 335.10 +4.80
Oct 335.10 +4.80
Dec 345.20 +4.80
Est. sales 87,506. Fri.'s sales 77,560
Fri.'s open int 522,587, up 1,573