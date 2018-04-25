https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/business/article/Close-12860980.php
Close
Updated 3:20 pm, Wednesday, April 25, 2018
CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed.:
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|473
|488½
|472¼
|486¼
|+13¾
|Jul
|485¼
|501½
|484½
|499
|+14¾
|Sep
|503
|518
|502
|515¼
|+13½
|Dec
|525¼
|541
|525¼
|538¼
|+12¾
|Mar
|545½
|559
|544
|556¼
|+12¼
|May
|554½
|565
|553¼
|564¾
|+12½
|Jul
|557
|570
|555½
|568¼
|+13
|Sep
|571¼
|577¼
|571¼
|575½
|+13¼
|Dec
|578½
|589¾
|576¾
|589¾
|+13¼
|Mar
|590½
|600
|590½
|598½
|+13¼
|May
|598¼
|+13¼
|Jul
|583¼
|583¼
|582¾
|582¾
|+13¼
|Est. sales 151,230.
|Tue.'s sales 140,758
|Tue.'s open int 471,237
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|381
|387¼
|380½
|386½
|+5¼
|Jul
|390
|396½
|389½
|395¾
|+5¾
|Sep
|397
|403½
|396¾
|403
|+5¾
|Dec
|406¼
|412½
|406
|412¼
|+5¾
|Mar
|414
|420¼
|414
|420
|+5¾
|May
|418¾
|424½
|418½
|424
|+5½
|Jul
|422
|428¼
|422
|428¼
|+6
|Sep
|409½
|412¼
|408¾
|412
|+3¼
|Dec
|412¼
|415¼
|412
|415¼
|+3½
|Mar
|422¼
|423¼
|422¼
|423¼
|+3½
|May
|427½
|+3½
|Jul
|430¾
|431¾
|430¾
|431¾
|+3¼
|Sep
|424½
|+3¼
|Dec
|420
|420¼
|419¾
|420¼
|+3
|Jul
|430
|430
|429¾
|429¾
|+4¼
|Dec
|421
|425
|421
|425
|+4
|Est. sales 435,301.
|Tue.'s sales 379,384
|Tue.'s open int 1,797,330
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|222
|227
|221¾
|222¾
|—1½
|Jul
|225¼
|229¾
|225
|228¾
|+3½
|Sep
|233
|235¼
|231
|231
|—1¼
|Dec
|244¼
|247½
|242¾
|242¾
|— ¾
|Mar
|250¾
|+1
|May
|254¼
|+ ¾
|Jul
|259¼
|+ ¾
|Sep
|260½
|+ ¾
|Dec
|260½
|+ ¾
|Mar
|260½
|+ ¾
|Jul
|259
|+ ¾
|Sep
|259
|+ ¾
|Est. sales 1,037.
|Tue.'s sales 1,791
|Tue.'s open int 6,177,
|up 6
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|1022¼ 1033¼ 1020½ 1027½
|+5¼
|Jul
|1033½ 1045
|1032
|1039¼
|+5¼
|Aug
|1036
|1046¾ 1034½ 1041½
|+5½
|Sep
|1033
|1042¼ 1030¼ 1037
|+5¼
|Nov
|1029
|1039¼ 1027¼ 1034¾
|+6
|Jan
|1031½ 1043
|1031½ 1037¾
|+4
|Mar
|1020½ 1028
|1020½ 1022¾
|+ ¼
|May
|1021
|1025
|1018½ 1020
|— ¼
|Jul
|1025¼ 1029
|1022¾ 1024
|— ¾
|Aug
|1019
|1021
|1017¼ 1019¾
|— ½
|Sep
|1002¾
|— ½
|Nov
|993¼
|996
|990¼
|991½
|—1¼
|Jan
|993¾
|—1½
|Mar
|992
|+2
|May
|992¼
|+2
|Jul
|992¼
|998
|992¼
|998
|+2
|Aug
|990½
|+2
|Sep
|986¾
|+2
|Nov
|976
|977¼
|976
|977¼
|— ¾
|Jul
|980
|— ¾
|Nov
|980
|— ¾
|Est. sales 268,270.
|Tue.'s sales 299,861
|Tue.'s open int 906,318
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|May
|31.00
|31.07
|30.73
|30.79
|—.22
|Jul
|31.25
|31.35
|30.99
|31.06
|—.21
|Aug
|31.39
|31.45
|31.12
|31.19
|—.20
|Sep
|31.54
|31.58
|31.28
|31.34
|—.20
|Oct
|31.68
|31.72
|31.43
|31.47
|—.21
|Dec
|32.04
|32.10
|31.79
|31.83
|—.21
|Jan
|32.31
|32.36
|32.06
|32.10
|—.20
|Mar
|32.61
|32.61
|32.37
|32.43
|—.19
|May
|32.90
|32.90
|32.69
|32.74
|—.20
|Jul
|33.23
|33.23
|33.03
|33.03
|—.19
|Aug
|33.10
|—.19
|Sep
|33.17
|—.19
|Oct
|33.14
|—.21
|Dec
|33.49
|33.49
|33.25
|33.29
|—.20
|Jan
|33.41
|—.20
|Mar
|33.64
|—.19
|May
|33.69
|—.19
|Jul
|33.81
|—.19
|Aug
|33.80
|—.19
|Sep
|33.80
|—.19
|Oct
|33.80
|—.19
|Dec
|33.77
|—.19
|Jul
|33.77
|—.19
|Oct
|33.77
|—.19
|Dec
|33.77
|—.19
|Est. sales 177,221.
|Tue.'s sales 162,491
|Tue.'s open int 499,378
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|May
|372.20 380.10 371.70 376.20
|+4.10
|Jul
|376.30 384.10 375.70 380.50
|+4.20
|Aug
|377.70 383.50 376.40 380.10
|+3.30
|Sep
|375.80 382.40 375.80 379.10
|+2.80
|Oct
|375.70 379.60 375.70 376.80
|+2.60
|Dec
|372.40 377.40 371.70 374.80
|+2.40
|Jan
|369.90 374.00 368.90 371.70
|+2.20
|Mar
|361.10 362.80 358.80 359.70
|+.40
|May
|356.40 357.60 353.90 354.60
|—.30
|Jul
|356.40 356.40 354.00 354.30
|—.50
|Aug
|351.80
|—.50
|Sep
|348.10
|—.50
|Oct
|344.10 344.10 342.00 342.00
|—.40
|Dec
|344.40 344.60 341.00 341.30
|—.40
|Jan
|341.90
|—.40
|Mar
|342.70
|—.40
|May
|342.70
|—.40
|Jul
|341.00
|—.40
|Aug
|341.00
|—.40
|Sep
|341.00
|—.40
|Oct
|341.00
|—.40
|Dec
|337.80
|—.40
|Jul
|337.80
|—.40
|Oct
|337.80
|—.40
|Dec
|347.90
|—.40
|Est. sales 150,716.
|Tue.'s sales 162,763
|Tue.'s open int 509,787
View Comments