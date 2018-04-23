CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon.:

Open High Low Settle Chg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 464¼ 469 458¾ 461½ —1¾
Jul 478 483¼ 472¼ 474½ —2¾
Sep 496¼ 501½ 491 493¼ —2½
Dec 521 525½ 515 517¾ —2¼
Mar 538¾ 543½ 534 536¾ —2
May 546 550 544¾ 545 —2½
Jul 548 554 546 546½ —2½
Sep 557¼ 557¼ 555 555 —2¼
Dec 574¾ 574¾ 568 569¾ —2
Mar 578¾ —2¼
May 578½ —2¼
Jul 561¾ —2¼
Est. sales 167,284. Fri.'s sales 154,951
Fri.'s open int 479,295, up 358
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 376½ 379¼ 376¼ 378½ +2
Jul 385¼ 388 385¼ 387½ +2
Sep 393 395½ 392¾ 395 +2
Dec 402¼ 405 402¼ 404¼ +1¾
Mar 410¼ 412½ 410 412 +1¾
May 415½ 416¼ 414¾ 416 +1½
Jul 419 420½ 418¼ 419¾ +1¼
Sep 407¾ 407¾ 406 407 +1
Dec 408¼ 410½ 408¼ 410 +1½
Mar 417½ 418 417½ 418 +1¼
May 422¼ +1¾
Jul 427 427 426¾ 426¾ +1¾
Sep 419½ + ¼
Dec 415 416¾ 415 416¾ +1
Jul 425 +1
Dec 421¼ + ¾
Est. sales 379,436. Fri.'s sales 408,092
Fri.'s open int 1,811,839
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 232¾ 235 221¾ 226¾ —5¾
Jul 235½ 236½ 220¾ 227¾ —8¼
Sep 242½ 242½ 230 234¾ —8
Dec 251 251 240 245¼ —8¼
Mar 252¾ 252¾ 251¾ 251¾ —8
May 255½ —8
Jul 260½ —8
Sep 261¾ —8
Dec 261¾ —8
Mar 261¾ —8
Jul 260¼ —8
Sep 260¼ —8
Est. sales 2,613. Fri.'s sales 536
Fri.'s open int 6,114
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 1027½ 1033¼ 1017¼ 1020¾ —8
Jul 1038¾ 1045 1029 1032¼ —8
Aug 1040¼ 1046¼ 1031 1034½ —7½
Sep 1036¼ 1041 1027¾ 1030¾ —6¾
Nov 1033 1039½ 1025¾ 1028¼ —6¾
Jan 1038¼ 1044 1030¾ 1033¾ —6
Mar 1028½ 1033¼ 1021 1025¼ —3¾
May 1031¼ 1032 1020¼ 1024¼ —3¼
Jul 1036 1036¾ 1025 1028½ —4
Aug 1028½ 1028½ 1025¾ 1025¾ —3½
Sep 1008¾ —3½
Nov 998¼ 1003¾ 993¼ 997 —1½
Jan 999¼ —1¾
Mar 993¾ —1½
May 994 —2
Jul 1001 —1¾
Aug 993½ —1¾
Sep 989¾ —1¾
Nov 981½ 982 980 980 +2¾
Jul 982¾ +2¾
Nov 982¾ +2¾
Est. sales 222,905. Fri.'s sales 249,779
Fri.'s open int 921,984
SOYBEAN OIL
60,000 lbs; cents per lb
May 31.26 31.40 30.89 31.04 —.26
Jul 31.52 31.65 31.15 31.30 —.26
Aug 31.61 31.77 31.29 31.43 —.25
Sep 31.75 31.92 31.46 31.59 —.24
Oct 31.95 32.07 31.64 31.74 —.22
Dec 32.25 32.43 32.00 32.10 —.22
Jan 32.56 32.68 32.25 32.36 —.20
Mar 32.80 32.96 32.57 32.67 —.18
May 33.17 33.26 32.88 32.99 —.15
Jul 33.23 33.27 33.15 33.25 —.15
Aug 33.32 —.15
Sep 33.25 33.39 33.25 33.39 —.15
Oct 33.20 33.35 33.20 33.35 —.17
Dec 33.53 33.53 33.50 33.50 —.15
Jan 33.63 —.14
Mar 33.85 —.14
May 33.90 —.14
Jul 34.02 —.13
Aug 34.01 —.13
Sep 34.01 —.13
Oct 34.01 —.13
Dec 33.98 —.13
Jul 33.98 —.13
Oct 33.98 —.13
Dec 33.98 —.13
Est. sales 196,331. Fri.'s sales 174,661
Fri.'s open int 507,056
SOYBEAN MEAL
100 tons; dollars per ton
May 374.10 376.70 370.90 371.80 —2.30
Jul 379.10 381.30 375.30 376.20 —2.40
Aug 379.60 381.00 375.30 376.10 —2.40
Sep 378.70 379.60 374.80 375.20 —2.20
Oct 377.20 377.60 373.40 373.80 —2.10
Dec 374.50 376.20 371.80 372.70 —1.80
Jan 372.50 373.40 369.50 370.10 —1.80
Mar 363.40 363.40 360.00 360.80 —1.40
May 358.50 358.50 356.30 357.00 —.90
Jul 357.30 357.30 356.50 356.90 —.60
Aug 354.40 —.80
Sep 350.70 —.80
Oct 344.00 —.70
Dec 344.20 344.70 343.00 343.30 —.60
Jan 344.00 —.60
Mar 344.80 —.60
May 344.80 —.60
Jul 343.30 —.60
Aug 343.30 —.60
Sep 343.30 —.60
Oct 343.30 —.60
Dec 340.10 —.60
Jul 340.10 —.60
Oct 340.10 —.60
Dec 350.20 —.60
Est. sales 104,805. Fri.'s sales 155,705
Fri.'s open int 516,211