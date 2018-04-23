https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/business/article/Close-12857723.php
Close
Updated 3:20 pm, Monday, April 23, 2018
CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon.:
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|464¼
|469
|458¾
|461½
|—1¾
|Jul
|478
|483¼
|472¼
|474½
|—2¾
|Sep
|496¼
|501½
|491
|493¼
|—2½
|Dec
|521
|525½
|515
|517¾
|—2¼
|Mar
|538¾
|543½
|534
|536¾
|—2
|May
|546
|550
|544¾
|545
|—2½
|Jul
|548
|554
|546
|546½
|—2½
|Sep
|557¼
|557¼
|555
|555
|—2¼
|Dec
|574¾
|574¾
|568
|569¾
|—2
|Mar
|578¾
|—2¼
|May
|578½
|—2¼
|Jul
|561¾
|—2¼
|Est. sales 167,284.
|Fri.'s sales 154,951
|Fri.'s open int 479,295,
|up 358
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|376½
|379¼
|376¼
|378½
|+2
|Jul
|385¼
|388
|385¼
|387½
|+2
|Sep
|393
|395½
|392¾
|395
|+2
|Dec
|402¼
|405
|402¼
|404¼
|+1¾
|Mar
|410¼
|412½
|410
|412
|+1¾
|May
|415½
|416¼
|414¾
|416
|+1½
|Jul
|419
|420½
|418¼
|419¾
|+1¼
|Sep
|407¾
|407¾
|406
|407
|+1
|Dec
|408¼
|410½
|408¼
|410
|+1½
|Mar
|417½
|418
|417½
|418
|+1¼
|May
|422¼
|+1¾
|Jul
|427
|427
|426¾
|426¾
|+1¾
|Sep
|419½
|+ ¼
|Dec
|415
|416¾
|415
|416¾
|+1
|Jul
|425
|+1
|Dec
|421¼
|+ ¾
|Est. sales 379,436.
|Fri.'s sales 408,092
|Fri.'s open int 1,811,839
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|232¾
|235
|221¾
|226¾
|—5¾
|Jul
|235½
|236½
|220¾
|227¾
|—8¼
|Sep
|242½
|242½
|230
|234¾
|—8
|Dec
|251
|251
|240
|245¼
|—8¼
|Mar
|252¾
|252¾
|251¾
|251¾
|—8
|May
|255½
|—8
|Jul
|260½
|—8
|Sep
|261¾
|—8
|Dec
|261¾
|—8
|Mar
|261¾
|—8
|Jul
|260¼
|—8
|Sep
|260¼
|—8
|Est. sales 2,613.
|Fri.'s sales 536
|Fri.'s open int 6,114
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|1027½ 1033¼ 1017¼ 1020¾
|—8
|Jul
|1038¾ 1045
|1029
|1032¼
|—8
|Aug
|1040¼ 1046¼ 1031
|1034½
|—7½
|Sep
|1036¼ 1041
|1027¾ 1030¾
|—6¾
|Nov
|1033
|1039½ 1025¾ 1028¼
|—6¾
|Jan
|1038¼ 1044
|1030¾ 1033¾
|—6
|Mar
|1028½ 1033¼ 1021
|1025¼
|—3¾
|May
|1031¼ 1032
|1020¼ 1024¼
|—3¼
|Jul
|1036
|1036¾ 1025
|1028½
|—4
|Aug
|1028½ 1028½ 1025¾ 1025¾
|—3½
|Sep
|1008¾
|—3½
|Nov
|998¼ 1003¾
|993¼
|997
|—1½
|Jan
|999¼
|—1¾
|Mar
|993¾
|—1½
|May
|994
|—2
|Jul
|1001
|—1¾
|Aug
|993½
|—1¾
|Sep
|989¾
|—1¾
|Nov
|981½
|982
|980
|980
|+2¾
|Jul
|982¾
|+2¾
|Nov
|982¾
|+2¾
|Est. sales 222,905.
|Fri.'s sales 249,779
|Fri.'s open int 921,984
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|May
|31.26
|31.40
|30.89
|31.04
|—.26
|Jul
|31.52
|31.65
|31.15
|31.30
|—.26
|Aug
|31.61
|31.77
|31.29
|31.43
|—.25
|Sep
|31.75
|31.92
|31.46
|31.59
|—.24
|Oct
|31.95
|32.07
|31.64
|31.74
|—.22
|Dec
|32.25
|32.43
|32.00
|32.10
|—.22
|Jan
|32.56
|32.68
|32.25
|32.36
|—.20
|Mar
|32.80
|32.96
|32.57
|32.67
|—.18
|May
|33.17
|33.26
|32.88
|32.99
|—.15
|Jul
|33.23
|33.27
|33.15
|33.25
|—.15
|Aug
|33.32
|—.15
|Sep
|33.25
|33.39
|33.25
|33.39
|—.15
|Oct
|33.20
|33.35
|33.20
|33.35
|—.17
|Dec
|33.53
|33.53
|33.50
|33.50
|—.15
|Jan
|33.63
|—.14
|Mar
|33.85
|—.14
|May
|33.90
|—.14
|Jul
|34.02
|—.13
|Aug
|34.01
|—.13
|Sep
|34.01
|—.13
|Oct
|34.01
|—.13
|Dec
|33.98
|—.13
|Jul
|33.98
|—.13
|Oct
|33.98
|—.13
|Dec
|33.98
|—.13
|Est. sales 196,331.
|Fri.'s sales 174,661
|Fri.'s open int 507,056
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|May
|374.10 376.70 370.90 371.80
|—2.30
|Jul
|379.10 381.30 375.30 376.20
|—2.40
|Aug
|379.60 381.00 375.30 376.10
|—2.40
|Sep
|378.70 379.60 374.80 375.20
|—2.20
|Oct
|377.20 377.60 373.40 373.80
|—2.10
|Dec
|374.50 376.20 371.80 372.70
|—1.80
|Jan
|372.50 373.40 369.50 370.10
|—1.80
|Mar
|363.40 363.40 360.00 360.80
|—1.40
|May
|358.50 358.50 356.30 357.00
|—.90
|Jul
|357.30 357.30 356.50 356.90
|—.60
|Aug
|354.40
|—.80
|Sep
|350.70
|—.80
|Oct
|344.00
|—.70
|Dec
|344.20 344.70 343.00 343.30
|—.60
|Jan
|344.00
|—.60
|Mar
|344.80
|—.60
|May
|344.80
|—.60
|Jul
|343.30
|—.60
|Aug
|343.30
|—.60
|Sep
|343.30
|—.60
|Oct
|343.30
|—.60
|Dec
|340.10
|—.60
|Jul
|340.10
|—.60
|Oct
|340.10
|—.60
|Dec
|350.20
|—.60
|Est. sales 104,805.
|Fri.'s sales 155,705
|Fri.'s open int 516,211
View Comments