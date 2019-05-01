Clean Harbors: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

NORWELL, Mass. (AP) _ Clean Harbors Inc. (CLH) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $976,000, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Norwell, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of 2 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for pretax expenses, came to 9 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 2 cents per share.

The environmental services company posted revenue of $780.8 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $794.4 million.

Clean Harbors shares have increased 54% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 66% in the last 12 months.

