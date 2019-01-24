City Holding: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) _ City Holding Co. (CHCO) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $10.6 million.

The bank, based in Charleston, West Virginia, said it had earnings of 68 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to $1.35 per share.

The bank holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia posted revenue of $59.1 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $51.1 million, falling short of Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $69.3 million, or $4.49 per share. Revenue was reported as $198.8 million.

City Holding shares have risen almost 4 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 2 percent in the last 12 months.

