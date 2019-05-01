https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/business/article/Citizens-Financial-Services-1Q-Earnings-Snapshot-13810460.php
Citizens Financial Services: 1Q Earnings Snapshot
MANSFIELD, Pa. (AP) _ Citizens Financial Services Inc. (CZFS) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $4.4 million.
The Mansfield, Pennsylvania-based bank said it had earnings of $1.26 per share.
The bank posted revenue of $17.1 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $13.9 million, falling short of Street forecasts.
Citizens Financial Services shares have climbed 9% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 2% in the last 12 months.
