Cision: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) _ Cision Ltd. (CISN) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $11.6 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had net income of 8 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 19 cents per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 19 cents per share.

The media communication technology and analytics company posted revenue of $185.8 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $188.5 million.

For the current quarter ending in July, Cision expects its per-share earnings to range from 20 cents to 21 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $190 million to $192 million for the fiscal second quarter.

Cision expects full-year earnings in the range of 82 cents to 85 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $773 million to $783 million.

Cision shares have decreased almost 1% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $11.60, a fall of 14% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CISN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CISN