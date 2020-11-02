Ciner Resources: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) _ Ciner Resources LP (CINR) on Monday reported third-quarter profit of $2.3 million.

The Atlanta-based company said it had profit of 11 cents per share.

The trona ore mining company posted revenue of $98.2 million in the period.

Ciner Resources shares have decreased 36% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $11.19, a decrease of 38% in the last 12 months.

