ChromaDex: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

LOS ANGELES (AP) _ ChromaDex Inc. (CDXC) on Tuesday reported a loss of $7.2 million in its third quarter.

The Los Angeles-based company said it had a loss of 12 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were 8 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 12 cents per share.

The natural products company posted revenue of $12.1 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, the company's shares hit $2.83. A year ago, they were trading at $3.45.

