China's trade with US sinks in November amid tariff war

BEIJING (AP) — China's trade with the United States sank again in November as negotiators worked on the first stage of a possible deal to end a tariff war.

Customs data on Sunday showed exports to the United States fell 23% from a year earlier while imports of American goods were off 2.8%.

Exports to some other countries including France rose, helping to offset the loss.

Total Chinese exports were off 2.5% from a year earlier despite weakening global demand while imports were up 0.2%.

President Donald Trump agreed to postpone a planned tariff increase in early October following trade talks but penalties already imposed on billions of dollars of goods stayed in place.