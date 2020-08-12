China Yuchai: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

SINGAPORE (AP) _ China Yuchai International Ltd. (CYD) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $34.6 million.

The Singapore-based company said it had net income of 85 cents per share.

The diesel engine maker posted revenue of $925.2 million in the period.

China Yuchai shares have climbed nearly 2% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined slightly more than 2% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CYD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CYD