China Eastern: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

SHANGHAI (AP) _ China Eastern Airlines Corp. (CEA) on Monday reported a loss of $650.4 million in its second quarter.

The Shanghai-based company said it had a loss of $1.97 per share.

The airliner posted revenue of $1.37 billion in the period.

China Eastern shares have dropped 25% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 14% in the last 12 months.

