China Automotive Systems: 3Q Earnings Snapshot
JINGZHOU, China (AP) _ China Automotive Systems Inc. (CAAS) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $2.4 million.
The Jingzhou, China-based company said it had profit of 8 cents per share.
The auto parts supplier posted revenue of $114.4 million in the period.
China Automotive Systems expects full-year revenue in the range of $360 million to $390 million.
The company's shares closed at $2.88. A year ago, they were trading at $2.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CAAS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CAAS
