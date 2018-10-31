Chimera: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Chimera Investment Corp. (CIM) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $157.3 million.

The New York-based company said it had net income of 79 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 60 cents per share.

The mortgage investor posted revenue of $321.7 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $147 million.

Chimera shares have dropped 4 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 4 percent in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CIM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CIM