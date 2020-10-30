Chevron: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) _ Chevron Corp. (CVX) on Friday reported a third-quarter loss of $207 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the San Ramon, California-based company said it had a loss of 12 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 11 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations, but Chevron does not adjust its reported results based on one-time events such as asset sales. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 29 cents per share.

The oil company posted revenue of $24.45 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $25.97 billion.

Chevron shares have declined 43% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has risen 2.5%. The stock has decreased 42% in the last 12 months.

