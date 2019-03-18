Cherry Hill: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

FARMINGDALE, N.J. (AP) _ Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp. (CHMI) on Monday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $38.8 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Farmingdale, New Jersey-based company said it had a loss of $2.42 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 66 cents per share.

The residential real estate finance company posted revenue of $17 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $6.6 million.

Cherry Hill shares have climbed 4 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $18.24, a climb of 3 percent in the last 12 months.

_____

