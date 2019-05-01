Chefs' Warehouse: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

RIDGEFIELD, Conn. (AP) _ The Chefs' Warehouse Inc. (CHEF) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $1.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Ridgefield, Connecticut-based company said it had net income of 4 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 5 cents per share.

The distributor of specialty food products posted revenue of $357 million in the period.

Chefs' Warehouse expects full-year earnings in the range of 97 cents to $1.07 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.56 billion to $1.61 billion.

Chefs' Warehouse shares have increased nearly 5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $33.51, an increase of 37% in the last 12 months.

