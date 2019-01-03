Chase: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

WESTWOOD, Mass. (AP) _ Chase Corp. (CCF) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $8.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Westwood, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of 93 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 97 cents per share.

The protective materials maker posted revenue of $72.5 million in the period.

Chase shares have decreased roughly 6 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $94.18, a drop of 22 percent in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CCF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CCF